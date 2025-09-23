BlackRock generates $260 million in annual revenue from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to Cointelegraph, Leon Waidmann, head of research at the nonprofit Onchain Foundation, shared data on Tuesday showing that BlackRock's Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have generated a combined annualized revenue of $260 million, with the Bitcoin ETF contributing $218 million and the Ethereum product $42 million. Waidmann stated that the profitability of BlackRock's cryptocurrency-themed ETFs may encourage more investment giants in traditional finance (TradFi) to launch regulated cryptocurrency trading products. BlackRock's cryptocurrency ETFs have become a benchmark for institutional and traditional pension funds. Meanwhile, according to Dune's blockchain data, BlackRock's total assets under management (AUM) have reached nearly $85 billion, accounting for 57.5% of the US spot Bitcoin ETF market share, firmly in first place. In contrast, Fidelity's ETF holds only $22.8 billion in assets, ranking second among US spot Bitcoin ETFs with a market share of 15.4%.PANews reported on September 23rd that according to Cointelegraph, Leon Waidmann, head of research at the nonprofit Onchain Foundation, shared data on Tuesday showing that BlackRock's Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have generated a combined annualized revenue of $260 million, with the Bitcoin ETF contributing $218 million and the Ethereum product $42 million. Waidmann stated that the profitability of BlackRock's cryptocurrency-themed ETFs may encourage more investment giants in traditional finance (TradFi) to launch regulated cryptocurrency trading products. BlackRock's cryptocurrency ETFs have become a benchmark for institutional and traditional pension funds. Meanwhile, according to Dune's blockchain data, BlackRock's total assets under management (AUM) have reached nearly $85 billion, accounting for 57.5% of the US spot Bitcoin ETF market share, firmly in first place. In contrast, Fidelity's ETF holds only $22.8 billion in assets, ranking second among US spot Bitcoin ETFs with a market share of 15.4%.

BlackRock generates $260 million in annual revenue from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

Par : PANews
2025/09/23 22:29
Moonveil
MORE$0.08557-1.01%
MAY
MAY$0.04-1.96%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0001614-4.44%

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to Cointelegraph, Leon Waidmann, head of research at the nonprofit Onchain Foundation, shared data on Tuesday showing that BlackRock's Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have generated a combined annualized revenue of $260 million, with the Bitcoin ETF contributing $218 million and the Ethereum product $42 million. Waidmann stated that the profitability of BlackRock's cryptocurrency-themed ETFs may encourage more investment giants in traditional finance (TradFi) to launch regulated cryptocurrency trading products. BlackRock's cryptocurrency ETFs have become a benchmark for institutional and traditional pension funds.

Meanwhile, according to Dune's blockchain data, BlackRock's total assets under management (AUM) have reached nearly $85 billion, accounting for 57.5% of the US spot Bitcoin ETF market share, firmly in first place. In contrast, Fidelity's ETF holds only $22.8 billion in assets, ranking second among US spot Bitcoin ETFs with a market share of 15.4%.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
Partager
IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

The post IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That…
Threshold
T$0.01563+2.02%
RealLink
REAL$0.06044+0.98%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014256-4.25%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:32
Partager
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

The cryptocurrency market is entering a decisive phase, where legacy meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to command recognition but may face diminishing returns compared to newer entrants. Capital flow data and presale activity suggest that investors are increasingly looking beyond the familiar names, with Little Pepe emerging as one of the most [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365% appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001221+1.58%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01218+1.83%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000579-2.85%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/18 04:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

XRP faces $3.18 test after whale transfer – Is a rally to $3.60 next?

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025