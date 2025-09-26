BlackRock launches Bitcoin premium ETF

BlackRock is extending its push into Bitcoin with a new fund designed to turn the asset’s volatility into investor yield.

On Sept. 25, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas revealed that the firm had filed for a product called the iShares Bitcoin Premium ETF, a covered-call fund structured under the ’33 Act.

Unlike a traditional spot ETF that passively tracks Bitcoin’s price, the new product would layer an income strategy on top of BTC exposure. It plans to hold Bitcoin or related instruments while writing covered calls against those holdings to earn premiums.

Those premiums would then be distributed to investors as income, allowing the fund to capture value from Bitcoin’s frequent price swings rather than simply mirror them.

Meanwhile, Balchunas noted that this move could unsettle rival issuers already building income-based Bitcoin products, given BlackRock’s dominant position in the spot ETF market.

The firm’s flagship iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has grown into the largest crypto ETF globally, managing tens of billions in assets since its launch last year.

Focus on Bitcoin and Ethereum

Balchunas pointed out that the latest filing illustrates BlackRock’s strategic focus on Bitcoin and Ethereum, rather than joining competitors in pursuing ETFs tied to smaller altcoins.

Over the past months, several issuers, including Grayscale, have applied for products linked to assets like XRP and Solana.

However, BlackRock appears content to double down on the proven market leaders.

That strong conviction appears to be paying off as the firm’s early Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs generate over $260 million in annual revenue.

Speaking on these numbers, Leon Waidman, the head of research at Onchain Foundation, said:

However, the firm’s global head of digital assets, Robbie Mitchnick, argued that institutional participation in crypto ETFs remains in its early stages, suggesting more capital could flow in as regulated offerings mature.

Mentioned in this article