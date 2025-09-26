The post BlackRock launches Bitcoin premium ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock is extending its push into Bitcoin with a new fund designed to turn the asset’s volatility into investor yield. On Sept. 25, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas revealed that the firm had filed for a product called the iShares Bitcoin Premium ETF, a covered-call fund structured under the ’33 Act. Unlike a traditional spot ETF that passively tracks Bitcoin’s price, the new product would layer an income strategy on top of BTC exposure. It plans to hold Bitcoin or related instruments while writing covered calls against those holdings to earn premiums. Those premiums would then be distributed to investors as income, allowing the fund to capture value from Bitcoin’s frequent price swings rather than simply mirror them. Meanwhile, Balchunas noted that this move could unsettle rival issuers already building income-based Bitcoin products, given BlackRock’s dominant position in the spot ETF market. The firm’s flagship iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has grown into the largest crypto ETF globally, managing tens of billions in assets since its launch last year. Focus on Bitcoin and Ethereum Balchunas pointed out that the latest filing illustrates BlackRock’s strategic focus on Bitcoin and Ethereum, rather than joining competitors in pursuing ETFs tied to smaller altcoins. Over the past months, several issuers, including Grayscale, have applied for products linked to assets like XRP and Solana. However, BlackRock appears content to double down on the proven market leaders. That strong conviction appears to be paying off as the firm’s early Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs generate over $260 million in annual revenue. Speaking on these numbers, Leon Waidman, the head of research at Onchain Foundation, said: “[BlackRock built] a quarter-billion-dollar business, almost overnight. For comparison, many fintech unicorns don’t make that in a decade. This isn’t experimentation anymore. The world’s largest asset manager has proven that crypto is a… The post BlackRock launches Bitcoin premium ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock is extending its push into Bitcoin with a new fund designed to turn the asset’s volatility into investor yield. On Sept. 25, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas revealed that the firm had filed for a product called the iShares Bitcoin Premium ETF, a covered-call fund structured under the ’33 Act. Unlike a traditional spot ETF that passively tracks Bitcoin’s price, the new product would layer an income strategy on top of BTC exposure. It plans to hold Bitcoin or related instruments while writing covered calls against those holdings to earn premiums. Those premiums would then be distributed to investors as income, allowing the fund to capture value from Bitcoin’s frequent price swings rather than simply mirror them. Meanwhile, Balchunas noted that this move could unsettle rival issuers already building income-based Bitcoin products, given BlackRock’s dominant position in the spot ETF market. The firm’s flagship iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has grown into the largest crypto ETF globally, managing tens of billions in assets since its launch last year. Focus on Bitcoin and Ethereum Balchunas pointed out that the latest filing illustrates BlackRock’s strategic focus on Bitcoin and Ethereum, rather than joining competitors in pursuing ETFs tied to smaller altcoins. Over the past months, several issuers, including Grayscale, have applied for products linked to assets like XRP and Solana. However, BlackRock appears content to double down on the proven market leaders. That strong conviction appears to be paying off as the firm’s early Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs generate over $260 million in annual revenue. Speaking on these numbers, Leon Waidman, the head of research at Onchain Foundation, said: “[BlackRock built] a quarter-billion-dollar business, almost overnight. For comparison, many fintech unicorns don’t make that in a decade. This isn’t experimentation anymore. The world’s largest asset manager has proven that crypto is a…

BlackRock launches Bitcoin premium ETF

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 20:43
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015474-3.03%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02818-2.62%
FUND
FUND$0.0188+9.62%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03161-3.36%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4086-4.86%

BlackRock is extending its push into Bitcoin with a new fund designed to turn the asset’s volatility into investor yield.

On Sept. 25, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas revealed that the firm had filed for a product called the iShares Bitcoin Premium ETF, a covered-call fund structured under the ’33 Act.

Unlike a traditional spot ETF that passively tracks Bitcoin’s price, the new product would layer an income strategy on top of BTC exposure. It plans to hold Bitcoin or related instruments while writing covered calls against those holdings to earn premiums.

Those premiums would then be distributed to investors as income, allowing the fund to capture value from Bitcoin’s frequent price swings rather than simply mirror them.

Meanwhile, Balchunas noted that this move could unsettle rival issuers already building income-based Bitcoin products, given BlackRock’s dominant position in the spot ETF market.

The firm’s flagship iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has grown into the largest crypto ETF globally, managing tens of billions in assets since its launch last year.

Focus on Bitcoin and Ethereum

Balchunas pointed out that the latest filing illustrates BlackRock’s strategic focus on Bitcoin and Ethereum, rather than joining competitors in pursuing ETFs tied to smaller altcoins.

Over the past months, several issuers, including Grayscale, have applied for products linked to assets like XRP and Solana.

However, BlackRock appears content to double down on the proven market leaders.

That strong conviction appears to be paying off as the firm’s early Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs generate over $260 million in annual revenue.

Speaking on these numbers, Leon Waidman, the head of research at Onchain Foundation, said:

However, the firm’s global head of digital assets, Robbie Mitchnick, argued that institutional participation in crypto ETFs remains in its early stages, suggesting more capital could flow in as regulated offerings mature.

Mentioned in this article
Latest Alpha Market Report

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/blackrock-doubles-down-on-bitcoin-with-new-income-focused-etf/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Globenewswire, Grayscale announced that Grayscale Near Trust has begun trading on the U.S. secondary market OTCQB operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. under the code GSNR.
NEAR
NEAR$2.674-8.14%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004105+1.55%
FUND
FUND$0.0188+9.62%
Partager
PANews2025/09/26 21:08
Partager
Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Jinshi, CNBC commented that US core PCE inflation remained largely stable in August, which may allow the Federal Reserve to maintain its previously planned pace of interest rate cuts. The US Department of Commerce reported on Friday that the PCE price index rose 0.3% month-over-month in August, bringing the overall annualized inflation rate to 2.7%. The more closely watched core PCE price index, excluding food and energy, rose 0.2% month-over-month, bringing the annualized rate to 2.9%. Although the Fed's inflation target is 2%, these data are unlikely to change the course of policymakers, who stated last week that they expected two more 25 basis point rate cuts before the end of the year.
Core DAO
CORE$0.3742-4.39%
MAY
MAY$0.0379-1.50%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.055-4.26%
Partager
PANews2025/09/26 20:48
Partager
Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

PANews reported on September 26th that Mira announced on the X platform that due to excessive traffic, the server crashed and token claims are now open through a backup link. Officials also released query and claim links, and reminded users to only trust information released by the official Mira Network and Mira Foundation accounts.
Mira
MIRA$1.677+235.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01146-3.69%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00505-9.49%
Partager
PANews2025/09/26 21:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

Huma Finance: The second round of airdrops for the first quarter is now live

REX-Osprey Debuts First U.S. Spot ETFs Offering Exposure To XRP, Dogecoin ⋆ ZyCrypto