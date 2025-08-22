BlackRock leads $287M spot Ether ETF inflows after 4-day outflow streak

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/22 17:14
Spot Ether ETFs now hold 6.42 million ETH worth $27.66 billion, equal to 5.31% of the asset’s circulating supply.

US spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) funds drew $287.6 million in net inflows on Thursday, snapping a four-day outflow streak, according to data from crypto ETF tracker SoSoValue.

The rebound follows a period of sustained outflows, with funds shedding over $924 million between Aug. 15 and Wednesday. The largest withdrawal came on Tuesday, when spot Ether (ETH) ETFs saw $429 million exit, the second-largest daily net outflow seen this month, following the $465 million that left the market on Aug. 4. 

Asset manager BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) led Thursday with $233.5 million in inflows, while the Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) followed with $28.5 million. Other ETFs averaged around $6 million in net inflows for the day. 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
