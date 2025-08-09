BlackRock: No plans to file an XRP or SOL ETF at this time

PANews reported on August 9th that BlackRock, according to The Block, has stated that it currently has no plans to submit an XRP or SOL ETF. Companies including ProShares, 21Shares, Canary, and Bitwise have submitted applications for potential XRP ETFs to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and are awaiting review. Some sources indicate that if BlackRock had intended to list an XRP ETF, it would have already submitted the application.