The post BlackRock scoops up over $500 million of this crypto in a week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This week, Ethereum (ETH) spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) experienced volatility in capital flows, but BlackRock maintained its position as one of the asset’s biggest buyers. BlackRock’s ETHA fund led the sector with more than $513 million in net inflows, while other major products struggled with sizeable outflows that weighed on the broader market. Between September 15 and 19, BlackRock saw steady investor demand, highlighted by a massive $363.2 million inflow on Monday and an additional $144.3 million on Thursday. Smaller gains midweek reinforced its dominance. ETH ETF net inflows. Source: Coinglass In contrast, rivals faced redemptions with Fidelity’s FETH shedding over $53 million on September 19 and nearly $29 million two days earlier, despite attracting a record $159 million on September 18.  On the other hand, Bitwise’s ETHW also swung between inflows and withdrawals, including a sharp $9.7 million outflow on September 17. Meanwhile, Grayscale’s legacy trusts (ETHE and ETH) continued to lose assets, dropping $17.5 million combined over the week. Overall, total net inflows into Ethereum spot ETFs reached $47.8 million on September 19, a modest rebound after midweek losses. The strongest day came on September 18, when combined products brought in more than $213 million, largely driven by Fidelity. These transactions by BlackRock and other Ethereum ETF issuers have played a central role in influencing the asset’s price action.  ETH price analysis Notably, Ethereum has retreated after failing to break above the $5,000 mark in August. At press time, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap was trading at $4,466, down 1.5% over the past 24 hours and more than 4% on the week. ETH seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold Notably, Ethereum’s technicals suggest a constructive trend. The 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $4,278.82 and the 200-day SMA at $2,921.65 highlight a solid long-term uptrend, while the 14-day… The post BlackRock scoops up over $500 million of this crypto in a week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This week, Ethereum (ETH) spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) experienced volatility in capital flows, but BlackRock maintained its position as one of the asset’s biggest buyers. BlackRock’s ETHA fund led the sector with more than $513 million in net inflows, while other major products struggled with sizeable outflows that weighed on the broader market. Between September 15 and 19, BlackRock saw steady investor demand, highlighted by a massive $363.2 million inflow on Monday and an additional $144.3 million on Thursday. Smaller gains midweek reinforced its dominance. ETH ETF net inflows. Source: Coinglass In contrast, rivals faced redemptions with Fidelity’s FETH shedding over $53 million on September 19 and nearly $29 million two days earlier, despite attracting a record $159 million on September 18.  On the other hand, Bitwise’s ETHW also swung between inflows and withdrawals, including a sharp $9.7 million outflow on September 17. Meanwhile, Grayscale’s legacy trusts (ETHE and ETH) continued to lose assets, dropping $17.5 million combined over the week. Overall, total net inflows into Ethereum spot ETFs reached $47.8 million on September 19, a modest rebound after midweek losses. The strongest day came on September 18, when combined products brought in more than $213 million, largely driven by Fidelity. These transactions by BlackRock and other Ethereum ETF issuers have played a central role in influencing the asset’s price action.  ETH price analysis Notably, Ethereum has retreated after failing to break above the $5,000 mark in August. At press time, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap was trading at $4,466, down 1.5% over the past 24 hours and more than 4% on the week. ETH seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold Notably, Ethereum’s technicals suggest a constructive trend. The 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $4,278.82 and the 200-day SMA at $2,921.65 highlight a solid long-term uptrend, while the 14-day…

BlackRock scoops up over $500 million of this crypto in a week

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 22:57
1
1$0.006835-30.94%
ETHW
ETHW$1.602+0.62%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08742+1.26%
Capverse
CAP$0.15163-0.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017961+0.40%

This week, Ethereum (ETH) spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) experienced volatility in capital flows, but BlackRock maintained its position as one of the asset’s biggest buyers.

BlackRock’s ETHA fund led the sector with more than $513 million in net inflows, while other major products struggled with sizeable outflows that weighed on the broader market.

Between September 15 and 19, BlackRock saw steady investor demand, highlighted by a massive $363.2 million inflow on Monday and an additional $144.3 million on Thursday. Smaller gains midweek reinforced its dominance.

ETH ETF net inflows. Source: Coinglass

In contrast, rivals faced redemptions with Fidelity’s FETH shedding over $53 million on September 19 and nearly $29 million two days earlier, despite attracting a record $159 million on September 18. 

On the other hand, Bitwise’s ETHW also swung between inflows and withdrawals, including a sharp $9.7 million outflow on September 17. Meanwhile, Grayscale’s legacy trusts (ETHE and ETH) continued to lose assets, dropping $17.5 million combined over the week.

Overall, total net inflows into Ethereum spot ETFs reached $47.8 million on September 19, a modest rebound after midweek losses. The strongest day came on September 18, when combined products brought in more than $213 million, largely driven by Fidelity.

These transactions by BlackRock and other Ethereum ETF issuers have played a central role in influencing the asset’s price action. 

ETH price analysis

Notably, Ethereum has retreated after failing to break above the $5,000 mark in August. At press time, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap was trading at $4,466, down 1.5% over the past 24 hours and more than 4% on the week.

ETH seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold

Notably, Ethereum’s technicals suggest a constructive trend. The 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $4,278.82 and the 200-day SMA at $2,921.65 highlight a solid long-term uptrend, while the 14-day RSI at 51.51 indicates the asset is neither overbought nor oversold, leaving room for movement in either direction.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/blackrock-scoops-up-over-500-million-of-this-crypto-in-a-week/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

The post A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix Everyone has wondered what may be the next step for KPop Demon Hunters as an IP, given its record-breaking success on Netflix. Now, the answer may be something exactly no one predicted. According to a new filing with the MPA, something called Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story has been rated PG by the ratings body. It’s listed alongside some other films, and this is obviously something that has not been publicly announced. A short film could be well, very short, a few minutes, and likely no more than ten. Even that might be pushing it. Using say, Pixar shorts as a reference, most are between 4 and 8 minutes. The original movie is an hour and 36 minutes. The “Debut” in the title indicates some sort of flashback, perhaps to when HUNTR/X first arrived on the scene before they blew up. Previously, director Maggie Kang has commented about how there were more backstory components that were supposed to be in the film that were cut, but hinted those could be explored in a sequel. But perhaps some may be put into a short here. I very much doubt those scenes were fully produced and simply cut, but perhaps they were finished up for this short film here. When would Debut: KPop Demon Hunters theoretically arrive? I’m not sure the other films on the list are much help. Dead of Winter is out in less than two weeks. Mother Mary does not have a release date. Ne Zha 2 came out earlier this year. I’ve only seen news stories saying The Perfect Gamble was supposed to come out in Q1 2025, but I’ve seen no evidence that it actually has. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix It could be sooner rather than later as Netflix looks to capitalize…
MemeCore
M$2.62345+9.92%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014007-1.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08744+1.57%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:23
Partager
Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

A gripping tale of deception has captured the media’s spotlight, especially in foreign outlets, centering on a cryptocurrency fraud case from Denver, Colorado. Eli Regalado, a pastor, alongside his wife Kaitlyn, was convicted, but what makes this case particularly intriguing is their unconventional defense.Continue Reading:Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud
PrompTale AI
TALE$0.008277-10.81%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:38
Partager
Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

While Pi Coin (PI) and VeChain (VET) have long been part of the conversation, crypto analysts and early-stage investors are […] The post Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5321+1.00%
Pi Network
PI$0.35602+0.73%
VeChain
VET$0.02502-0.47%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Tired Of Altcoin Price Slumps? Crypto Analysts Are Saying The BFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025

CFTC Appoints Crypto Leaders to Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee