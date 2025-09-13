BlackRock times Trump visit to commit $700M to UK data centers

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 20:45
Union
U$0.01007+8.74%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.296+5.51%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016776+2.92%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1497+1.90%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.98453+8.14%

BlackRock plans to announce a £500 million ($700 million) investment in UK data centers in partnership with Digital Gravity Partners. The announcement will coincide with Trump’s state visit to the UK next week.

The collaboration will focus on acquiring and upgrading existing sites and expanding their capacities and efficiency. Local media reported, highlighting strong transatlantic economic ties between the two countries. Several deals are expected to be signed during the state visit as proof that Britain remains a leader for foreign capital.  

Larry Fink to join Trump delegation as BlackRock plans £500M investment

BlackRock manages over $12.5 trillion in assets and is preparing to open a new office in Edinburgh, employing around 1,300 staff members. The firm’s UK presence is critical in coordinating commitments in different sectors, ranging from technology and energy to nuclear power and financial services. 

Larry Fink, BlackRock’s CEO, is expected to join the delegations with Trump and other senior officials, including Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, Sam Altman of OpenAI, and Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone. Reportedly, some of the commitments to be pledged will be tied to Trump’s Stargate AI initiative introduced in January. 

The Stargate AI initiative will invest $500 billion over the next four years to build new AI infrastructure for OpenAI in the U.S. The initiative aimed to secure the U.S. leadership in AI, create over 100,000 jobs, and deliver economic and national security benefits. So far, the project has expanded to include countries worldwide and is backed by SoftBank, OpenAI, Oracle, and MGX as the initial partners. 

The UK government will release its investment and job creation figures early next week. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Chancellor Rachel Reeves, and business adviser Varun Chandra have contributed significant efforts to deepen the relationships with leading global investors throughout the last year, as reflected by BlackRock’s decision to invest in the country. 

UK faces political tensions ahead of Trump’s state visit

The capital injection into the UK is expected to boost the economy, which is in the middle of a political and economic crisis following Lord Mandelson’s dismissal as ambassador to the U.S. and ongoing tariff tensions.  

Mandelson described his tenure as ambassador as a privilege of his life. The ambassador had been dismissed over revelations of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted paedophile. James Roscoe replaced him in an interim capacity, while criticism and questions on the UK’s vetting process continue to arise.   

The Trump administration imposed tariffs on UK goods, including a 10% baseline duty on most products and a 25% tariff on steel, aluminium, vehicles, and autoparts. Cryptopolitan reported last month that the tariffs have failed to slow down the country’s economy, as it continued to expand by 0.3% in the second quarter, outperforming most G7 counterparts. The annual growth rate rose by 1.2%, while half-year performance matched a 2.2% annualised rate in Q1 and Q2. 

According to the report, the UK economy’s rebound was driven by growth in the computer programming sector, health, vehicle leasing, and scientific research. Construction and manufacturing also contributed a boost. The country’s exports grew by 1.6% year on year, driven by the service industry, while imports grew by 1.4%. 

Chancellor Rachel Reeves praised the results, saying they are proof of resilience, and pledged to continue investing in infrastructure and wage growth. Nominal GDP grew by 0.8% in Q2 and 5.3% year over year. Some analysts warned that growth may slow in the second half as Trump’s trade war escalates and domestic demand softens. 

So far, neither BlackRock nor the UK has responded after the revelation of the plan to invest $700 million in UK data centers.

If you’re reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/blackrock-700-million-uk-data-centres/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

South Korean banks plan won-pegged stablecoin launch by 2026

South Korean banks plan won-pegged stablecoin launch by 2026

Eight major banks in South Korea are working on a stablecoin backed by the won, aiming to protect the currency from the growing US dollar dominance.
Major
MAJOR$0.1661+2.93%
Partager
PANews2025/06/25 20:03
Partager
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Uncertainty Has Holders Pivoting To A New ETH Layer 2 Token For Gains

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Uncertainty Has Holders Pivoting To A New ETH Layer 2 Token For Gains

The mounting uncertainty surrounding XRP price prediction models has triggered a significant shift in investment strategy, with seasoned Ripple holders increasingly pivoting toward a revolutionary Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin that’s already raised over $3.5 million in presale funding.  As XRP battles technical resistance levels and regulatory headwinds, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) emerges as the mathematical alternative […]
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002896-24.20%
XRP
XRP$3.1541+4.48%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0153+6.25%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 21:27
Partager
Dormant Bitcoin Whale’s Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit

Dormant Bitcoin Whale’s Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit

BitcoinWorld Dormant Bitcoin Whale’s Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit The cryptocurrency world is abuzz with news of an extraordinary event: a dormant Bitcoin whale, inactive for over a decade, has finally stirred. This mysterious entity, which last moved its holdings in 2012, recently transferred a staggering $26.55 million worth of Bitcoin. This isn’t just a large transaction; it represents an astounding profit of more than 944,765%, a true testament to the power of long-term conviction in the digital asset space. What Exactly Happened with This Dormant Bitcoin Whale? According to reports from The Daily Hodl, a specific Bitcoin address that had been dormant since August 2012 suddenly became active. This address originally acquired its Bitcoin when the price was a mere $12.11 per coin. Imagine the foresight required to buy Bitcoin at such an early stage! Fast forward to today, and those holdings have multiplied exponentially, now valued at over $26.5 million. A ‘whale’ in the crypto context refers to an individual or entity holding a significant amount of cryptocurrency, capable of influencing market dynamics with their trades. This particular dormant Bitcoin whale certainly fits that description. The Astounding Profit: A Testament to Bitcoin’s Journey The 944,765% profit isn’t merely a number; it vividly illustrates Bitcoin’s incredible growth trajectory over the past decade. This remarkable return highlights the potential for monumental wealth creation in the cryptocurrency market. This dormant Bitcoin whale patiently held onto its assets through numerous market cycles, bull runs, and bear markets. This long-term holding strategy, often referred to as ‘HODLing,’ is a core philosophy for many crypto enthusiasts. It underscores the potential for monumental returns when investing in nascent technologies with disruptive potential, provided one has the foresight and unwavering patience. Indeed, Bitcoin’s journey from a niche digital experiment to a global financial asset has been nothing short of spectacular, and this whale’s story perfectly encapsulates that evolution. What Does a Dormant Bitcoin Whale Movement Mean for the Market? When a dormant Bitcoin whale makes a move, it often sparks widespread speculation and intense discussion within the crypto community. Traders and analysts closely monitor such large transfers for potential market implications. Potential Selling Pressure: A significant transfer could precede a large-scale sale, potentially adding selling pressure to the market if the coins are moved to an exchange for liquidation. Liquidity Shift: Moving such a substantial amount of Bitcoin can impact market liquidity, especially if it’s broken into smaller chunks for distribution across various platforms. Investor Sentiment: Such events can also influence broader investor sentiment. Some might interpret it as a sign of smart money taking profits, while others might view it as a signal of broader market shifts or even upcoming volatility. However, it is crucial to remember that a transfer does not automatically mean a sale. The owner might simply be consolidating funds, moving them to a new, more secure wallet, or preparing for institutional custody. These movements are complex and require careful analysis. Learning from the Dormant Bitcoin Whale: Actionable Insights This historic event offers several valuable lessons for both new and seasoned crypto investors looking to navigate the volatile landscape of digital assets. The Power of HODLing: The dormant Bitcoin whale exemplifies the profound potential rewards of a long-term investment horizon in volatile assets like Bitcoin. Patience, in this case, truly paid off handsomely. Security is Paramount: Holding assets securely for over a decade highlights the critical importance of robust security practices for digital assets. Protecting private keys, seed phrases, and employing cold storage solutions are non-negotiable for long-term holders. On-Chain Analytics: This event also showcases the incredible transparency of blockchain technology. On-chain analytics tools allow anyone to track such significant movements, providing valuable, real-time insights into market dynamics and investor behavior. Understanding these aspects can empower investors to make more informed decisions and approach the complex world of cryptocurrencies with greater confidence and strategic foresight. The awakening of this dormant Bitcoin whale serves as a compelling narrative within the crypto space. It’s a powerful reminder of Bitcoin’s transformative journey and the immense wealth creation possible for those with conviction and patience. While such monumental gains are rare and certainly not guaranteed for every investment, this event undeniably adds another fascinating chapter to Bitcoin’s history, captivating observers and inspiring discussions worldwide. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a ‘Bitcoin whale’? A1: In the cryptocurrency market, a ‘Bitcoin whale’ refers to an individual or entity that holds a very large amount of Bitcoin. These holders often have enough capital to potentially influence market prices with their significant trades. Q2: Why is the movement of a dormant Bitcoin whale significant? A2: The movement of a long-dormant Bitcoin whale is significant because it can signal various intentions, such as taking profits, re-securing assets, or preparing for institutional transactions. Such large transfers can create market speculation and sometimes impact prices due to the sheer volume involved. Q3: What does ‘HODLing’ mean? A3: ‘HODLing’ is a common term in the crypto community, originating from a misspelling of ‘hold.’ It refers to the strategy of buying and holding cryptocurrencies for a long period, regardless of price fluctuations, in anticipation of significant future gains. Q4: How can I track Bitcoin whale movements? A4: Bitcoin whale movements can be tracked using various on-chain analytics platforms and blockchain explorers. These tools allow users to view transaction data, including large transfers between addresses, providing transparency into the network’s activity. Q5: Is it safe to hold Bitcoin for over a decade? A5: Holding Bitcoin for extended periods can be safe if proper security measures are meticulously followed. This includes using hardware wallets, strong passwords, multi-factor authentication, and securely backing up private keys or seed phrases in offline, protected locations. Did this incredible story of a dormant Bitcoin whale inspire you? Share your thoughts and this article with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media! Let’s keep the conversation going about the fascinating world of digital assets and their potential. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Dormant Bitcoin Whale’s Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01688+2.80%
RealLink
REAL$0.06465+1.06%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0174+1.04%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/13 20:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

South Korean banks plan won-pegged stablecoin launch by 2026

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Uncertainty Has Holders Pivoting To A New ETH Layer 2 Token For Gains

Dormant Bitcoin Whale’s Astounding $26.5M Move Unlocks 944,765% Profit

Apple’s iPhone Air shipments delayed in China amid eSIM review

UK's Starmer prepares to host Trump as Epstein, tax scandal clouds loom overhead