The post BlackRock’s $2 Billion Boost Triggers XRP Surge, Dotminers Earn $9,000 Daily appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BUIDL Fund and XRPL Integration Imminent, DOT Miners Build a New Ecosystem with $9,000 in Daily Passive Income New York, September 23, 2025 – As the global financial world undergoes accelerating digital transformation, news that BlackRock’s $2 billion BUIDL Fund may soon be tightly integrated with the XRP Ledger (XRPL) has drawn significant attention across both blockchain and traditional finance sectors. According to reports, Ripple and Securitize are collaborating on smart contract integration between the RLUSD stablecoin and tokenized funds, offering institutional investors around-the-clock liquidity and stability on the blockchain. The innovative DOT Miners passive income platform is leveraging XRPL’s rapid expansion and institutional capital inflows to build a new ecosystem combining cross-chain computing power with DeFi yield distribution. As institutional funds like RLUSD and BUIDL become gradually integrated into blockchain infrastructure, DOT Miners offers global investors the opportunity to earn up to $9,000 per day in passive income, allowing both retail and institutional players to share in blockchain finance’s growth dividends within the same ecosystem. How to Generate Long-Term Stable Passive Income with DOT Miners? With just a few simple steps, you can start your crypto mining journey and earn daily returns—no complex processes required: Register an account: Complete in seconds. New users receive a $15 start-up bonus to test real returns with no upfront investment. Choose the right income plan: Flexible contract options tailored to different investment amounts and return goals: Plan Investment Duration Daily Return Total Payout Novice Miner $100 2 days $3.5/day $100 + $7 Starter Miner $550 7 days $6.65/day $500 + $46.58 Pro Miner $3,100 20 days $42.47/day $3,100 + $849.4 Pro Miner $5,100 33 days $74.46/day $5,100 + $2,457.18 Prime Miner $10,000 40 days $155/day $10,000 + $6,200 Prime Miner $30,000 45 days $537/day $30,000 + $24,165 Quantum Miner $150,000 48 days $3,000/day… The post BlackRock’s $2 Billion Boost Triggers XRP Surge, Dotminers Earn $9,000 Daily appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BUIDL Fund and XRPL Integration Imminent, DOT Miners Build a New Ecosystem with $9,000 in Daily Passive Income New York, September 23, 2025 – As the global financial world undergoes accelerating digital transformation, news that BlackRock’s $2 billion BUIDL Fund may soon be tightly integrated with the XRP Ledger (XRPL) has drawn significant attention across both blockchain and traditional finance sectors. According to reports, Ripple and Securitize are collaborating on smart contract integration between the RLUSD stablecoin and tokenized funds, offering institutional investors around-the-clock liquidity and stability on the blockchain. The innovative DOT Miners passive income platform is leveraging XRPL’s rapid expansion and institutional capital inflows to build a new ecosystem combining cross-chain computing power with DeFi yield distribution. As institutional funds like RLUSD and BUIDL become gradually integrated into blockchain infrastructure, DOT Miners offers global investors the opportunity to earn up to $9,000 per day in passive income, allowing both retail and institutional players to share in blockchain finance’s growth dividends within the same ecosystem. How to Generate Long-Term Stable Passive Income with DOT Miners? With just a few simple steps, you can start your crypto mining journey and earn daily returns—no complex processes required: Register an account: Complete in seconds. New users receive a $15 start-up bonus to test real returns with no upfront investment. Choose the right income plan: Flexible contract options tailored to different investment amounts and return goals: Plan Investment Duration Daily Return Total Payout Novice Miner $100 2 days $3.5/day $100 + $7 Starter Miner $550 7 days $6.65/day $500 + $46.58 Pro Miner $3,100 20 days $42.47/day $3,100 + $849.4 Pro Miner $5,100 33 days $74.46/day $5,100 + $2,457.18 Prime Miner $10,000 40 days $155/day $10,000 + $6,200 Prime Miner $30,000 45 days $537/day $30,000 + $24,165 Quantum Miner $150,000 48 days $3,000/day…

BlackRock’s $2 Billion Boost Triggers XRP Surge, Dotminers Earn $9,000 Daily

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 01:09
Boost
BOOST$0.10993+10.52%
XRP
XRP$2.7673-6.75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016585-2.72%
FUND
FUND$0.02299-7.92%
Polkadot
DOT$3.859-4.55%

BUIDL Fund and XRPL Integration Imminent, DOT Miners Build a New Ecosystem with $9,000 in Daily Passive Income

New York, September 23, 2025 – As the global financial world undergoes accelerating digital transformation, news that BlackRock’s $2 billion BUIDL Fund may soon be tightly integrated with the XRP Ledger (XRPL) has drawn significant attention across both blockchain and traditional finance sectors. According to reports, Ripple and Securitize are collaborating on smart contract integration between the RLUSD stablecoin and tokenized funds, offering institutional investors around-the-clock liquidity and stability on the blockchain.

The innovative DOT Miners passive income platform is leveraging XRPL’s rapid expansion and institutional capital inflows to build a new ecosystem combining cross-chain computing power with DeFi yield distribution. As institutional funds like RLUSD and BUIDL become gradually integrated into blockchain infrastructure, DOT Miners offers global investors the opportunity to earn up to $9,000 per day in passive income, allowing both retail and institutional players to share in blockchain finance’s growth dividends within the same ecosystem.

How to Generate Long-Term Stable Passive Income with DOT Miners?

With just a few simple steps, you can start your crypto mining journey and earn daily returns—no complex processes required:

  • Register an account: Complete in seconds. New users receive a $15 start-up bonus to test real returns with no upfront investment.
  • Choose the right income plan: Flexible contract options tailored to different investment amounts and return goals:
PlanInvestmentDurationDaily ReturnTotal Payout
Novice Miner$1002 days$3.5/day$100 + $7
Starter Miner$5507 days$6.65/day$500 + $46.58
Pro Miner$3,10020 days$42.47/day$3,100 + $849.4
Pro Miner$5,10033 days$74.46/day$5,100 + $2,457.18
Prime Miner$10,00040 days$155/day$10,000 + $6,200
Prime Miner$30,00045 days$537/day$30,000 + $24,165
Quantum Miner$150,00048 days$3,000/day$150,000 + $144,000
Quantum Miner$250,00045 days$5,300/day$250,000 + $238,500

Daily Automatic Settlement: Earnings are credited daily, and the full principal is returned at the end of the contract.

Six Reasons to Choose DOT Miners

  1. Regulated platform, full transparency – Headquarters in the UK, strict compliance with financial regulations.
  2. Easy to use – No hardware purchase or technical knowledge required. Users can start mining cryptocurrencies effortlessly.
  3. 100% renewable energy – The platform has located its data centers in Northern Europe and Africa. Besides, mining operations are eco-friendly and stable.
  4. Multi-crypto support – It supports cryptocurrencies, including USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, LTC, DOGE, SOL, and more.
  5. Bitmain partnership – Technical backing from the world’s leading mining hardware manufacturer.
  6. Multi-layered security – Cloudflare protection, SSL encryption, multi-factor authentication.

For every friend you refer who invests, you receive 4.5% lifetime commission on their total investment – unlimited participants, credited instantly.

Future Outlook

With BlackRock’s BUIDL Fund potentially integrating into XRPL, the fusion of institutional capital and blockchain finance will accelerate. DOT Miners will harness this trend to further optimize cross-chain computing power and yield distribution, enabling investors to generate stable daily passive income in a secure and compliant environment.

For more information, visit the official website: https://dotminers.com/

Disclaimer

The contents of this page are intended for general informational purposes and do not constitute financial, investment, or any other form of advice. Investing in or trading crypto assets carries the risk of financial loss. The forecasted data (also called “price prediction”) on this page are subject to change without notice and are not guaranteed to be accurate.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/25/blackrocks-2-billion-boost-triggers-xrp-surge-dotminers-earn-9000-daily/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.07793-8.04%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Partager
Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Discover how Moonshot MAGAX’s AI-powered meme-to-earn platform outpaces Shiba Inu with innovative tokenomics and growth potential in 2025.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000505-12.32%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1144-10.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002192-8.32%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:15
Partager
What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works

What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works

Hey crypto enthusiasts, have you ever thought about purchasing an NFT? Do you know one thing? NFT offers various benefits to users, and its use cases are long and wide-ranging. Applications for NFTs exist in distinct fields such as real estate, domain names, music, and visual arts. Despite the bright future of NFTs, it is ... Read more The post What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004342-0.61%
Everscale
EVER$0.01614-5.44%
RealLink
REAL$0.05971-6.99%
Partager
Bitemycoin2025/09/26 02:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works

Ripple’s XRP ETF Countdown: Could This Be the Spark for a $5–$7 Surge?

SharpLink Partners with Superstate to Launch Tokenized SBET on Ethereum