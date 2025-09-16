BlackRock’s ETF Roars Back With $360M Inflows

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 18:10
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000524-4.70%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08776-3.19%
Movement
MOVE$0.1248+0.32%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01356-0.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017376+1.90%
Ethereum
  • 16 September 2025
  • |
  • 13:05

Investor interest in Ethereum exchange-traded products has swung sharply back in BlackRock’s favor.

After weeks of steady outflows, the asset manager’s ETHA fund has staged its biggest rebound in a month, pointing to renewed confidence in the token.

Fresh data shows ETHA absorbed more than $360 million worth of Ethereum in a single day, equal to over 80,000 coins. That surge pushed daily activity above $1.5 billion and marked the strongest intake since mid-August. The rush of capital followed a bruising period when billions were pulled from crypto funds during early September, dragging Ethereum products down with them.

The latest wave of inflows adds to a broader recovery trend across the sector. Fidelity’s rival FETH vehicle attracted nearly $400 million last week, helping spot-based Ethereum ETFs collectively secure over $600 million during the same stretch.

BlackRock’s share reached $165 million for the week, while Grayscale and Bitwise continued to post steady—though smaller—gains. For the first time in weeks, not a single major fund reported money leaving.

Together, Ethereum ETFs now manage more than $30 billion in assets. BlackRock commands over half of that total with $17.25 billion under management, giving it control of roughly 3% of Ethereum’s market capitalization.

The move comes on the heels of BlackRock’s recent portfolio shuffling between Bitcoin and Ethereum. Earlier this month, the firm shifted funds into its iShares Bitcoin Trust, while ETHA endured modest losses. The rebound in Ethereum demand suggests that rather than losing ground, the fund is regaining balance as investors diversify between the two largest digital assets.

Market analysts view the sudden reversal as a critical test of staying power. If inflows continue, it may signal that institutions are prepared to hold Ethereum exposure more consistently, even during volatility. For BlackRock, the latest intake underscores its dominance in shaping how Wall Street approaches crypto.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/ethereum-news-blackrocks-etf-roars-back-with-360m-inflows/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Pantera Capital is doubling down on Solana, with founder Dan Morehead revealing the hedge fund has invested $1.1 billion into the blockchain’s token. In an interview with CNBC, he said Solana has outperformed Bitcoin over the past four years.Visit Website
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01358-0.43%
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
Partager
The Crypto Basic2025/09/16 18:08
Partager
Crypto could be used as an asset for mortgage in 2025: Here's why

Crypto could be used as an asset for mortgage in 2025: Here's why

Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director William Pulte ordered federal mortgage firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to begin considering cryptocurrency in risk assessments when issuing mortgages to customers.
SphereX
HERE$0.00025+32.27%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003108-9.80%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/06/27 09:05
Partager
Pantera Capital CEO Says Ripple Is Going After SWIFT on CNBC

Pantera Capital CEO Says Ripple Is Going After SWIFT on CNBC

Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead, in a recent live interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, highlighted Ripple’s ambitious goal of challenging the global banking messaging giant, SWIFT. During the interview, Morehead discussed the growing landscape of blockchain projects and their varied applications.Visit Website
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0176-5.37%
Partager
The Crypto Basic2025/09/16 16:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Crypto could be used as an asset for mortgage in 2025: Here's why

Pantera Capital CEO Says Ripple Is Going After SWIFT on CNBC

Shytoshi Kusama Denies Abandoning Shiba Inu

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose