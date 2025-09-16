BlackRock’s ETF Roars Back With $360M Inflows

Ethereum

Investor interest in Ethereum exchange-traded products has swung sharply back in BlackRock’s favor.

After weeks of steady outflows, the asset manager’s ETHA fund has staged its biggest rebound in a month, pointing to renewed confidence in the token.

Fresh data shows ETHA absorbed more than $360 million worth of Ethereum in a single day, equal to over 80,000 coins. That surge pushed daily activity above $1.5 billion and marked the strongest intake since mid-August. The rush of capital followed a bruising period when billions were pulled from crypto funds during early September, dragging Ethereum products down with them.

The latest wave of inflows adds to a broader recovery trend across the sector. Fidelity’s rival FETH vehicle attracted nearly $400 million last week, helping spot-based Ethereum ETFs collectively secure over $600 million during the same stretch.

BlackRock’s share reached $165 million for the week, while Grayscale and Bitwise continued to post steady—though smaller—gains. For the first time in weeks, not a single major fund reported money leaving.

Together, Ethereum ETFs now manage more than $30 billion in assets. BlackRock commands over half of that total with $17.25 billion under management, giving it control of roughly 3% of Ethereum’s market capitalization.

The move comes on the heels of BlackRock’s recent portfolio shuffling between Bitcoin and Ethereum. Earlier this month, the firm shifted funds into its iShares Bitcoin Trust, while ETHA endured modest losses. The rebound in Ethereum demand suggests that rather than losing ground, the fund is regaining balance as investors diversify between the two largest digital assets.

Market analysts view the sudden reversal as a critical test of staying power. If inflows continue, it may signal that institutions are prepared to hold Ethereum exposure more consistently, even during volatility. For BlackRock, the latest intake underscores its dominance in shaping how Wall Street approaches crypto.

