BlackRock’s ETH ETF attracts $363M in biggest daily inflow this month

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 19:01
ETHW
ETHW$1.565-0.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017376+1.90%
Succinct
PROVE$0.8832-0.89%
MAY
MAY$0.04306-5.17%
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,500.56-0.33%

BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF gained 80,768 ETH worth $363 million on September 15, marking its biggest one-day inflow in a month and showing a strong rebound after a week of heavy sell-offs.

Data shows BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF (ETHA) saw record inflows that raised its daily trading volume to $1.5 billion. This was a sharp comeback from last week’s heavy outflows that shook crypto markets.

BlackRock’s ETH fund records its strongest inflow in September

BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF lost about $787 million between September 5 and September 12 as money moved out of the product. Analysts said these numbers showed investors were losing interest in Ethereum and moving back to Bitcoin.

However, the sharp turnaround with $363 million in fresh inflows shows that a temporary response to market pressure may be responsible for the earlier withdrawals. 

BlackRock’s ETHA led Ethereum ETFs yesterday. Source: SoSoValue

Net inflows reached $638 million across all spot crypto funds last week, proving institutional investors were still interested in Ethereum. Fidelity’s Ethereum ETF, known as FETH, attracted the biggest share with $381 million in new capital, pushing its total inflows since launch to $2.86 billion.

BlackRock’s ETHA added $165 million during that period, while Grayscale’s ETHE and Bitwise’s ETHW received smaller but steady inflows.  Their numbers may not seem large enough, but the important thing is that none of the big Ethereum funds experienced outflows. These figures prove that institutional investors held or added to their positions instead of pulling money out. 

By September 12, all Ethereum ETFs had a combined value of assets of $30.35 billion, with BlackRock’s $17.25 billion under management (about 3% of Ethereum’s total market value).

When a firm the size of BlackRock makes moves that involve hundreds of millions of dollars in a single day, it affects the entire market and could represent a turning point that could help call back the momentum in Ethereum ETFs.

Ethereum price falls despite ETF growth

Ethereum’s price dropped by 2.5% so the high inflows did not have much effect. 

The MACD histogram showed neither buyers nor sellers have control, and the balance could shift quickly depending on whether Ethereum holds key support levels. Analysts warn that Ethereum’s prices could drop further if the token falls below $4,400, as traders would sell fast to avoid losses. 

Ethereum’s ecosystem currently has a stablecoin supply of $166 billion as investors, developers, and users still build on and rely on Ethereum for financial operations. 

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/blackrocks-eth-etf-attracts-363m/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Pantera Capital is doubling down on Solana, with founder Dan Morehead revealing the hedge fund has invested $1.1 billion into the blockchain’s token. In an interview with CNBC, he said Solana has outperformed Bitcoin over the past four years.Visit Website
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01358-0.43%
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
Partager
The Crypto Basic2025/09/16 18:08
Partager
Crypto could be used as an asset for mortgage in 2025: Here's why

Crypto could be used as an asset for mortgage in 2025: Here's why

Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director William Pulte ordered federal mortgage firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to begin considering cryptocurrency in risk assessments when issuing mortgages to customers.
SphereX
HERE$0.00025+32.27%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003108-9.80%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/06/27 09:05
Partager
Pantera Capital CEO Says Ripple Is Going After SWIFT on CNBC

Pantera Capital CEO Says Ripple Is Going After SWIFT on CNBC

Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead, in a recent live interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, highlighted Ripple’s ambitious goal of challenging the global banking messaging giant, SWIFT. During the interview, Morehead discussed the growing landscape of blockchain projects and their varied applications.Visit Website
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0176-5.37%
Partager
The Crypto Basic2025/09/16 16:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Crypto could be used as an asset for mortgage in 2025: Here's why

Pantera Capital CEO Says Ripple Is Going After SWIFT on CNBC

Shytoshi Kusama Denies Abandoning Shiba Inu

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose