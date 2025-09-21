TLDR BlackRock earned over $260 million in revenue from its Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in less than two years. The iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) generated $218 million in fees during its first year. BlackRock’s Ethereum fund, ETHA, earned $42 million in fees within its first year. IBIT has grown into the largest crypto ETF globally [...] The post BlackRock’s Rapid Success: $260 Million from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR BlackRock earned over $260 million in revenue from its Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in less than two years. The iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) generated $218 million in fees during its first year. BlackRock’s Ethereum fund, ETHA, earned $42 million in fees within its first year. IBIT has grown into the largest crypto ETF globally [...] The post BlackRock’s Rapid Success: $260 Million from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs appeared first on CoinCentral.

BlackRock’s Rapid Success: $260 Million from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/21 18:53
TLDR

  • BlackRock earned over $260 million in revenue from its Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in less than two years.
  • The iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) generated $218 million in fees during its first year.
  • BlackRock’s Ethereum fund, ETHA, earned $42 million in fees within its first year.
  • IBIT has grown into the largest crypto ETF globally with over $88 billion in assets.
  • ETHA holds a 72.5% market share of US Ethereum ETF flows, attracting $13.4 billion in net inflows.

BlackRock has generated over $260 million in annual revenue from its Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in less than two years. The revenue largely stems from the success of the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and the Ethereum fund (ETHA). These funds have quickly become key contributors to the firm’s growing digital asset portfolio.

BlackRock IBIT Becomes Top Crypto ETF

Launched in January 2024, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has already raised $60.6 billion in net inflows. The fund charges a 0.25% fee, resulting in $218 million in revenue during its first year. According to VettaFi, IBIT has quickly become the largest crypto ETF globally and the 22nd largest ETF overall by assets.

With over $88 billion in assets under management, IBIT continues to dominate the market. It now holds nearly three-quarters of all US Bitcoin ETF flows.

ETHA Achieves 72.5% Market Share Quickly

BlackRock’s Ethereum fund, ETHA, has also seen remarkable success since its July 2024 debut. ETHA has attracted $13.4 billion in net inflows, securing a dominant 72.5% share of the US Ethereum ETF market. Like IBIT, the fund charges a 0.25% fee, adding another $42 million in revenue during its first year.

The rapid success of both IBIT and ETHA underscores BlackRock’s swift integration into the crypto finance space.

These funds have set a new standard for crypto ETF products.

BlackRock’s success in the crypto space is a reflection of growing investor interest. Its spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have become among the most profitable products in its portfolio.

