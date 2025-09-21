BlackRock’s Rapid Success: $260 Million from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

BlackRock has generated over $260 million in annual revenue from its Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in less than two years. The revenue largely stems from the success of the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and the Ethereum fund (ETHA). These funds have quickly become key contributors to the firm’s growing digital asset portfolio.
Launched in January 2024, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has already raised $60.6 billion in net inflows. The fund charges a 0.25% fee, resulting in $218 million in revenue during its first year. According to VettaFi, IBIT has quickly become the largest crypto ETF globally and the 22nd largest ETF overall by assets.
With over $88 billion in assets under management, IBIT continues to dominate the market. It now holds nearly three-quarters of all US Bitcoin ETF flows.
BlackRock’s Ethereum fund, ETHA, has also seen remarkable success since its July 2024 debut. ETHA has attracted $13.4 billion in net inflows, securing a dominant 72.5% share of the US Ethereum ETF market. Like IBIT, the fund charges a 0.25% fee, adding another $42 million in revenue during its first year.
The rapid success of both IBIT and ETHA underscores BlackRock’s swift integration into the crypto finance space.
These funds have set a new standard for crypto ETF products.
BlackRock’s success in the crypto space is a reflection of growing investor interest. Its spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have become among the most profitable products in its portfolio.
