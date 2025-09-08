Blockcast 75 | Licensed to Shill VI: Decentralization Dilemma – Why Security is Key to Crypto's Future

In this episode, the Licensed to Shill panel is joined by Blockhead DeFi writer Jon Liu to discuss the infamous Blockchain Trilemma – the challenge of balancing decentralization, security, and scalability – and why shared security might be the key to a thriving multi-chain future.

Decentralisation, Speed, or Safety: What Should Blockchains Optimise For Coinfest Asia 2025 panel with Polkadot’s Shawn Tabrizi, Pyth’s Mario Bernardi, and Polygon’s Mudit Gupta reached consensus: shared security is blockchain’s future. After 8 years, interoperability remains elusive due to fragmented L1s driven by funding incentives. Blockhead SianJon

From there, the conversation shifts to one of the most disruptive forces in global finance: stablecoins. Using real-world examples like JPYC, the panelists discuss why digital assets are transforming cross-border payments and international trade, while also raising new regulatory and operational questions. Finally, the panel looks ahead to the future of digital currencies. What roles will emerging technologies, geopolitical forces, and fading trust in fiat money play in shaping the next era of global finance?

Blockcast is hosted by Head of APAC at Ledger, Takatoshi Shibayama. Previous episodes of Blockcast can be found here, with guests like Yat Siu (Animoca Brands), Kean Gilbert (Lido), Joey Isaacson (Nook), Kapil Dhiman (Quranium) Eric van Miltenburg (Ripple), Davide Menegaldo (Neon EVM), Anastasia Plotnikova (Fideum), Jeremy Tan (Singapore parliament candidate), Hassan Ahmed (Coinbase) and more on our recent shows.

