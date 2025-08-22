Blockchain Cracks Open Wall Street’s Most Guarded Asset Class

Par : Hackernoon
2025/08/22 15:50
U
U$0.0128-16.33%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01308-3.82%
Wink
LIKE$0.011867-0.26%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03808-3.25%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000806-7.99%

\ For decades, private markets have been the land of the locked-up. If you invested in private equity, venture funds, or private credit, you knew one thing for certain: your money was going to be tied up for years. Liquidity was a privilege reserved for public markets, leaving trillions of dollars in private assets effectively frozen.

But that model is starting to crack. The rise of blockchain technology and the push toward tokenization are promising to make private markets look and feel more like public ones — liquid, transparent, and accessible. What was once a speculative vision is now moving into the regulatory and institutional mainstream.

The Size of the Prize

\ According to McKinsey, tokenized assets could represent $2 trillion by 2030, and as much as $4 trillion in an optimistic scenario. Other forecasts are even bolder: Security Token Market has projected the space could balloon toward $30 trillion.

Take real estate. Deloitte estimates tokenized real estate alone could reach $1 trillion by 2035, while tokenized loans and securitizations could surpass $2.3 trillion. Today, the numbers are still small — around $26 billion in tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) outside of stablecoins, according to RWA.xyz — but the trajectory is unmistakable.

The opportunity is clear: trillions of dollars are trapped in illiquid structures, while global capital is desperate for yield. Tokenization is the bridge that can connect the two.

Regulation: The Missing Rail Falls Into Place

For years, the biggest bottleneck wasn’t technology — it was regulation. Now, that’s starting to change in the United States.

  • The GENIUS Act (2025) requires stablecoins to be fully backed by low-risk assets like U.S. dollars and gives holders super-priority in bankruptcy. It’s one of the clearest signs that Washington is willing to legitimize tokenized money as part of the system.
  • The CLARITY Act expands the CFTC’s role in crypto trading — signaling a tilt toward treating certain tokenized assets as commodities rather than securities.
  • The FIT21 Act, passed in 2024, laid the groundwork for digital asset markets to operate under clear jurisdictional boundaries between the SEC and CFTC.
  • The SEC’s “Project Crypto”, launched in July 2025, is explicitly focused on bringing U.S. capital markets on-chain. SEC Chair Paul Atkins called it an effort to “distinguish securities from non-securities, facilitate tokenized securities, and enable DeFi super-apps.”
  • Even the Federal Reserve is leaning in. Governor Michelle Bowman urged regulators to “move away from a cautious mindset” on blockchain finance, calling the GENIUS Act a pivotal step forward.

For tokenized private markets, this regulatory pivot is a turning point.

Institutions Are Already Testing the Waters

Tokenization is no longer a whitepaper idea. Citi, Wellington, and WisdomTree recently ran pilots on Avalanche’s Spruce subnet, embedding distribution rules for private funds directly into smart contracts.

These aren’t “crypto experiments.” They’re early blueprints for how trillions in private assets might eventually move on-chain.

From Wrappers to DNA

So far, most tokenization projects have been wrappers — taking an old financial structure and putting it on a blockchain. That’s useful, but not revolutionary.

The real breakthrough will be native tokenized instruments. Imagine a private credit facility or a growth financing round issued as liquid tokens from day one. Compliance is baked into the code. Secondary markets exist from inception. Settlement is near-instant.

In that world, investors no longer face decade-long lockups. Founders can access capital without waiting for rare exit events. And the illiquidity premium — the “tax” that has kept private markets inefficient — begins to dissolve.

Why This Decade Will Be Pivotal

The 2020s will be remembered as the decade private markets went liquid. Not overnight, and not without regulatory hiccups, but the trajectory is set:

  • Capital is pushing: trillions locked in private markets are demanding liquidity.

  • Infrastructure is ready: blockchains, smart contracts, and privacy layers have matured.

  • Policy is shifting: regulators are no longer just tolerating tokenization — they’re enabling it.

As Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman put it:

Conclusion

The transformation of private markets will not come from repackaging yesterday’s assets. It will come from designing tomorrow’s instruments — token-native, programmable, and globally liquid.

The illiquidity era is ending. What comes next will be nothing less than the reinvention of how capital moves.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

The project has climbed into the spotlight by building an AI-integrated blockchain with real-world scalability and security. Its ongoing crypto […] The post 2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.051-1.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01305-3.47%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1139-3.96%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/22 19:25
Partager
With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

The trillion-dollar restaurant economy is the most basic and largest consumer sector, and an ideal &quot;testing ground&quot; for the cryptocurrency industry to achieve large-scale adoption.
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 14:40
Partager
Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Ethereum has long been the second most valuable cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, serving as the foundation for countless decentralized applications, smart contracts, and tokens.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005753+1.85%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00549+0.32%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072--%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/22 18:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

Rising Meme Coin Predicted to Cross $50 Billion Market Cap Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Did at Their Peak

Nvidia asked suppliers to halt production of its H20 chips