Blockchain founders met in Egypt and discussed implementing blockchain use cases in various sectors.Blockchain founders met in Egypt and discussed implementing blockchain use cases in various sectors.

Blockchain founders gather in Egypt to advance use cases and mass adoption

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 20:15
MetYa
MET$0.233-0.89%
MASS
MASS$0.0006796-4.21%

Co-Founder and Chief Cryptographer of Mysten Labs, Kostas Kryptos Chalkias, Mohamed Abdou, CEO and Founder of MENA-based Pravica, Gregorios Siourounis, Co-Founder and CEO of Xmoney Global, and A. Tony Amer, CEO of EMURGO Labs, met in Egypt to integrate blockchain into the economies and societies of Egypt and MENA.

The global and regional blockchain leaders met in Egypt this week to discuss building blockchain solutions across multiple sectors in the Arab world. They plan to integrate blockchain technology into the financial sector, logistics, academia, government, and other areas, as they seek to build MENA’s digital economies.

The meeting was hosted by the newly established Arab Blockchain Center, a joint initiative between Egyptian-based Pravica, a MENA-focused blockchain infrastructure company building secure digital communication tools and fintech solutions such as S3 Money, and the Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport (AASTMT).

Founders to develop blockchain solutions in Egypt

The expert group seeks to grow mass adoption in blockchain and challenges centered around blockchain use cases for off-chain transactions and the cross-border payments sector. Also, on the table was documentation sharing, especially for governmental sector where security of documents and confidentiality are key.

In addition, the remittance sector was discussed, given that 9% ($35 billion) of Egypt’s $386 billion GDP comes from remittances sent by more than 15 million Egyptians abroad.

“The discussions we’ve had here in Cairo, focused on practical blockchain applications like cross-border payments and digital identity, are essential for building a more inclusive and efficient financial future for the MENA region. Sui’s architecture, with its focus on scalability and asset ownership, is uniquely positioned to empower this transition and help create a digital economy that benefits everyone,” Kostas Kryptos Chalkias, Co-Founder and Chief Cryptographer of Mysten Labs, creators of Sui, stated.

Mysten Labs Co-Founder in Egypt to build blockchain use cases for MENA.

Mohamed Abdou, CEO and Founder of Pravica, explained that the goal is to leverage blockchain to build a truly on-chain banking 2.0 infrastructure. He explained, “This will go far beyond simple digital payments to enable a new suite of services, from instant cross-border remittances to more secure lending. The initiative is a massive step towards financial inclusion for Egypt. The work is complex, but the potential is limitless.”

Professor Georgios Siourounis, CEO of xMoney Global, shared his vision for the future of cross-border digital payments, noting that financial systems must also connect people across borders; this is how true inclusion starts.

The meeting was attended by Egyptian high-level representatives from the academic, banking, and governmental sectors.

Finally, Tony Amer, CEO and Founder of EMURGO Labs, summed it up by stating that the goal is to ensure that Egypt and the region are not just observers of how blockchain is reshaping economies but active participants.

The Egyptian government has banned the trading or utilization of crypto, while working on blockchain implementations in trade, logistics, carbon markets and exploration of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). Blockchain in the financial domain could be a game changer in Egypt, with more than 98% of the country’s business being micro to small and medium-sized entities.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

MSP Miner lets investors earn up to $9,250 daily from BTC, ETH, DOGE, and more with fully managed, green-energy-powered mining contracts and daily payouts.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,015.72-0.13%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08577-1.75%
XRP
XRP$2.8683+0.46%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 06:30
Partager
Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Onchain Lens , the Royal Government of Bhutan has transferred 343.1 bitcoins (approximately US$ 40.18 million) to a new wallet and is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past.
1
1$0.014793+94.59%
MAY
MAY$0.04021-1.51%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02369+0.08%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 17:22
Partager
Huawei builds Atlas 950 SuperCluster with more than 500,000 Ascend chips

Huawei builds Atlas 950 SuperCluster with more than 500,000 Ascend chips

Huawei builds Atlas 950 SuperCluster with more than 500,000 Ascend chips.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08577-1.75%
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0.00043-2.27%
Star Atlas
ATLAS$0.000825-1.19%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/19 03:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Huawei builds Atlas 950 SuperCluster with more than 500,000 Ascend chips

BDACS, Woori Bank Launch South Korea’s First Won-Backed Stablecoin on Avalanche

Ripple Advances Stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL Reaches $1B Milestone