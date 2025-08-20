Blockchain Integration: A New Era for Traditional Finance

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 23:28
Moonveil
MORE$0,10112+%0,83
Storm Trade
STORM$0,01296+%0,69
BRC20.COM
COM$0,022334+%5,65
DAO Maker
DAO$0,1179-%0,50
Core DAO
CORE$0,4822+%3,40
ERA
ERA$0,8482+%0,01


Terrill Dicki
Aug 19, 2025 03:22

Exploring blockchain’s potential as core infrastructure in traditional finance, while examining key industry movements from Circle and Stripe in payment systems.



Blockchain Integration: A New Era for Traditional Finance

Blockchain as Essential Infrastructure for TradFi

In an evolving financial landscape, the integration of blockchain technology into traditional finance (TradFi) is increasingly seen as essential, according to a report by a16z crypto. As blockchain technology matures, its role in enhancing transparency, security, and efficiency in financial operations is becoming undeniable. Financial institutions are gradually recognizing blockchain’s potential to revolutionize their infrastructure.

Key Industry Players: Circle and Stripe

Amid the growing interest in blockchain, companies like Circle and Stripe are making significant strides in the race to dominate payment rails. These companies aim to leverage blockchain to streamline payment processes, offering more efficient and cost-effective solutions compared to traditional methods. Their advancements could set the stage for broader adoption of blockchain in financial transactions globally.

Legal and Regulatory Challenges

The legal landscape surrounding blockchain and cryptocurrencies remains complex. Recently, Roman Storm, co-founder of Tornado Cash, was found guilty of conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business, a decision that may impact the blockchain ecosystem significantly. This case highlights the potential legal risks developers face, potentially hindering innovation in privacy-preserving technologies.

Michele Korver, Head of Regulatory at a16z crypto, emphasized the ongoing legal battle and the importance of protecting developers through legislation and regulatory rule-making. She noted that Storm has multiple grounds for appeal, indicating that the legal discourse around blockchain is far from settled.

Innovative Governance Models for DAOs

In governance advancements, the Uniswap Foundation has proposed adopting the Decentralized Unincorporated Nonprofit Association (DUNA) model. This legal framework aims to legitimize DAOs’ operations without compromising decentralization. If approved, Uniswap Governance would become the largest DAO to adopt this model, setting a precedent for decentralized governance structures.

Similarly, Towns Protocol has introduced its own DUNA structure, Towns Lodge, further highlighting the shift towards innovative governance models in the blockchain space.

As blockchain continues to gain traction in traditional finance, its integration promises to reshape financial systems, enhancing efficiency and security. However, navigating the legal and regulatory landscapes remains a critical challenge for developers and institutions alike.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/blockchain-integration-new-era-traditional-finance

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

As crypto markets gear up for another explosive cycle, all eyes aren’t just on the return of meme coin giants like Shiba Inu (SHIB), they’re on the disruptive potential of DeFi newcomer Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance, a rapidly emerging $0.035 altcoin, is drawing attention for its innovative DeFi protocol and growing adoption, signaling potential […]
Threshold
T$0,01603+%0,75
Gearbox
GEAR$0,003573+%1,27
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001243+%1,30
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:00
Partager
Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russia remains China’s largest supplier of oil, but deliveries have gone down in 2025, amid global trade tensions and tariff threats from the United States. Recent reports have indicated the trend is turning this summer but it’s yet to offset the notable drop in volume and even steeper decline in value registered by official Chinese […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0,12677-%0,25
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:26
Partager
Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

The price of Shiba Inu has remained in consolidation for months, limiting investor returns. Holders have been waiting for movement, but the path toward strong gains has faced delays. While SHIB continues to stagnate, attention has shifted toward a new competitor gaining rapid traction. Nexchain AI, powered by its NEX token, has entered the spotlight […] The post Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001243+%1,30
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01394+%1,45
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000598-%0,99
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/21 00:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

Fed Cracks Down: U.S. Banks Can No Longer Block Crypto Over “Reputational Risk”—Now What?

Beijing presses solar firms to end price wars