Blockchain lender Figure files for $526m Nasdaq IPO, targets $4.1b valuation

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/03 01:48
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06451+24.03%

Blockchain lender Figure, led by former SoFi CEO Mike Cagney, seeks to raise $526 million in its IPO

Summary
  • Figure, a blockchain-based lending firm, filed for an IPO worth as much as $526M
  • Co-founder and ex-SoFi CEO Mike Cagney would retain the majority voting power in the firm

Crypto firms are increasingly attracting attention in traditional markets. On Tuesday, Sept. 2, blockchain-based lending company Figure filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to Bloomberg. The firm and its backers aim to raise $526 million on the public market.

Figure would debut on the Nasdaq under the ticker FIGR, with an initial price range of $18 to $20 per share. The company will offer 21.5 million shares, while its shareholders will sell 4.9 million. If the company sells its shares at $20, that would put its valuation at about $4.13 billion.

In a 2021 funding round, the company’s valuation reached $3.2 billion. Apollo Global, Ribbit Capital, and 10T Holdings were among its backers. Post-IPO, the company’s co-founder, Mike Cagney, would retain majority voting control.

Figure sees $190.6M in revenues in six months

According to the listing filing, Figure reported revenue of $190.6 million for the six months ended June 30. In the same period, the firm reported net income of $29.1 million. During the same period a year earlier, the company reported $156 million in revenue and a $15.6 million loss.

The firm started out with home-equity lines of credit products and also offered crypto-backed loans. So far, the company has facilitated $16 billion in loans on the blockchain.

Its co-founder, Mike Cagney, is the ex-CEO of the U.S.-based fintech firm SoFi, which focused on creating a “super-app” for finance. He left SoFi in 2017 amid allegations of sexual harassment. He launched Figure shortly after, in 2018, to focus on blockchain-based lending.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions

The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions

The Hashgraph Group unveiled TransAct, a managed wallet service enabling enterprises to use Hedera blockchain without holding HBAR tokens or managing gas fees directly. The post The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Hedera
HBAR$0.21426-0.65%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00012042-3.23%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02602-0.07%
Partager
Coinspeaker2025/09/03 02:40
Partager
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
FUNToken
FUN$0.00944+0.05%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003679+10.48%
MAY
MAY$0.04288-0.55%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
Partager
Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Middle East escalation is taking a back seat in the markets as traders await Fed's decision.
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:59
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

British fund giant Baillie Gifford launches tokenization pilot project on Ethereum

ChatGPT 5 Predicts The Price Of Solana, XRP and Hints At A New Coin Outperforming Both Combined In 2025