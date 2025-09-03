Blockchain lender Figure seeks valuation over $4.1 billion in US IPO

Par : PANews
2025/09/03 11:31
PANews reported on September 3rd that blockchain lender Figure Technologies said on Tuesday it is targeting a valuation of up to $4.13 billion for its initial public offering (IPO). Figure and some of its existing investors plan to sell 26.3 million shares in the IPO, expected to be priced between $18 and $20 per share, aiming to raise up to $526.3 million. Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, and Bank of America Securities are serving as lead underwriters. Figure will list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "FIGR."

It is reported that Figure was co-founded by technology entrepreneur Mike Cagney in 2018 and operates a blockchain-based native platform focusing on lending, trading and investment in consumer credit and digital assets.

