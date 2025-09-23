Blockchain networks will stop crypto deepfake scams

Centralized deepfake detectors are failing against crypto scams. Blockchain-based detection networks offer the only scalable defense against AI fraud.
Opinion by: Ken Miyachi, founder of BitMind
Centralized deepfake detectors are structurally misaligned, brittle and falling behind. The crypto industry needs a crypto-native defense — decentralized detection networks that reward many independent model providers for catching real-world fakes and record those judgments onchain.
The result: Transparency and composable use across exchanges, wallets and decentralized finance (DeFi).
