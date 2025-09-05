Blockchain Payments Streamline Access to Education for Indonesia’s Unbanked

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 00:21
Moonveil
MORE$0.09817-1.51%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017416-1.68%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1477-0.13%

Indonesian conglomerate Indomobil Group has partnered with Space Time Foundation to launch an initiative aimed at providing verifiable education to over 50,000 Indonesian students. A Blockchain Initiative for Education and Financial Inclusion Indonesian conglomerate Indomobil Group has partnered with Space Time Foundation to launch an initiative aimed at providing verifiable education to more than 50,000 […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/blockchain-payments-streamline-access-to-education-for-indonesias-unbanked/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Insider: Revolut is actively exploring issuing its own stablecoin

Insider: Revolut is actively exploring issuing its own stablecoin

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Decrypt , London's new bank Revolut is actively exploring the issuance of its own stablecoin. People familiar with the matter revealed that
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01784-5.30%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0967-40.45%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06263-9.80%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 07:52
Partager
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001575-2.05%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072-25.00%
AaveToken
AAVE$309.36-4.93%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager
BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/blockspaceforce-mainnet-capital-hedge-fund/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017383-1.85%
FUND
FUND$0.021+7.14%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 00:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Insider: Revolut is actively exploring issuing its own stablecoin

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history

This One Problem Is Holding Back Your Startup - Here's How to Fix It