Blockchain Payments Streamline Access to Education for Indonesia’s Unbanked

Indonesian conglomerate Indomobil Group has partnered with Space Time Foundation to launch an initiative aimed at providing verifiable education to over 50,000 Indonesian students. A Blockchain Initiative for Education and Financial Inclusion Indonesian conglomerate Indomobil Group has partnered with Space Time Foundation to launch an initiative aimed at providing verifiable education to more than 50,000 […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/blockchain-payments-streamline-access-to-education-for-indonesias-unbanked/