Blockchain Study Urged for Brazil’s Precious Metals Registry

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/11 04:00
EPNS
PUSH$0.03667+2.11%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01995+4.61%

Congressman encourages Brazil to research blockchain to enhance the precious metals registry, with the example of Canada to enhance transparency and innovation.

Brazil has been encouraged to research blockchain technology in its precious metals registry. This was proposed by a congressman with references to Canada as an example. 

The push highlights how blockchain could improve transparency and traceability in the Brazilian precious metal market.

The proposal was made in a legislative bill within the Brazilian Congress. It seeks to evaluate the potential of the blockchain in ensuring the stability of records and transactions of precious metals such as gold and silver. 

The congressman highlighted the experiences of the Canadian registry, which is based on blockchain that tracks metals efficiently. The application of blockchain to metal tracking is a topic that creates curiosity.

Securing supply chains in blockchain is receiving global focus

This technology produces records that cannot be modified, hence minimizing fraud and errors. The congressman indicated that blockchain has helped the registry in Canada gain more trust and auditability.

The precious metals industry in Brazil has been experiencing the problem of illegal mining and trade.

Users can leverage the transparency of blockchain to counter these dangers since each transaction is traceable. Experts perceive this technology as an essential means of digitalizing the registry.

The congressman indicated that Canada has already led by example by utilizing blockchain in precious metals.  Brazil needs to emulate this to encourage innovation and conserve its natural resources.

Why Brazil Should Use Blockchain in the Metals Registry.

One of the mainstays of Brazil’s economy is the mining sector. Investors and regulators both must ensure precious metals tracking.  Blockchain is a verifiable, decentralized way to record ownership and movement of metals.

As a whole, the bill encourages more study into blockchain’s potential utility in Brazil’s registrar system.

It advocates pilot programs in order to test the effectiveness of the technology. The roadmap highlights cooperation with international models, such as Canada.

This proposal is in line with the emerging interest in Brazil in the use of blockchain in different fields. 

The ability of the technology to curb fraud as well as enhance efficiency makes it a major innovation in the metal industry in the country.

The new trends in blockchain regulation and implementation across the world support the initiative by the congressman. 

The cryptocurrency and blockchain controversy about the regulation of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies in Brazil is on the rise. The new bill introduces a practical use case of tangible assets.

The official legal text encourages a cautious but active research approach and elaborates on the possible benefits of blockchain.

 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin's 30-day correlation with gold flips negative at -0.53

Bitcoin's 30-day correlation with gold flips negative at -0.53

Bitcoin has finally cut the cord. The short-term correlation between Bitcoin and gold has now gone negative, sitting at -0.53 over 30 days, according to Glassnode. It’s a clean break. On the longer timeframe, the 365-day correlation still shows a weak positive link at 0.65, but that short-term shift is loud. It means the two […]
Chainlink
LINK$23.53+1.86%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00634-2.90%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 04:28
Partager
South African Altvest seeks $210 M in Bitcoin Treasury

South African Altvest seeks $210 M in Bitcoin Treasury

Altvest SA plans a 200M+ Bitcoin treasury. The relocation provides controlled crypto access through equity shares. Altvest Capital Ltd, a South African financial firm, has also made an announcement that it intends to raise 210 million dollars to invest in Bitcoin and establish a crypto treasury reserve.  The firm aims at rebranding into Africa Bitcoin […] The post South African Altvest seeks $210 M in Bitcoin Treasury appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
MemeCore
M$2.04034+5.23%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01997+4.93%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 05:00
Partager
Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

According to the Telegram founder, France’s political leaders continue to make poor choices regarding censorship.
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 06:28
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin's 30-day correlation with gold flips negative at -0.53

South African Altvest seeks $210 M in Bitcoin Treasury

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

Cardano News & The Hottest Altcoins To Buy In September For The Highest Returns

OpenAI signed a $300 billion, five-year cloud deal with Oracle starting in 2027