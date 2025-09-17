Blockchain Upgrade and Ventures Fund Under Spotlight

Blockchain
Pi Network is stepping into one of its most critical public appearances yet at TOKEN2049 in Singapore, scheduled for October 1-2.

The project, which has long drawn attention for its enormous community size, will use the stage to outline what comes next for its ecosystem. Founder Chengdiao Fan is set to deliver the keynote, and anticipation is running high among supporters.

The community has been vocal about what it expects. At the top of the list is a long-overdue roadmap that sets clear milestones for the blockchain. Many also want updates on the Pi App Studio, the no-code development tool launched earlier this year, and greater visibility into how the $100 million Pi Ventures Fund is being deployed. With Pi Coin still trading near $0.35—far below its $3 peak—TOKEN2049 is being viewed as a moment that could influence confidence in the project.

Technical Upgrades and Roadmap Pressure

Recent development has brought Pi’s testnet from version 19 to 22, with version 23 currently in the works. Supporters say this next step is essential to enhance scalability, improve consensus, and ready the blockchain for interoperability with other systems. However, frustrations remain that mainnet progress has been too slow, leaving much of the community demanding firmer deadlines.

App Studio and Ventures Fund Under Scrutiny

The Pi App Studio was unveiled in June with big ambitions and quickly produced nearly 8,000 experimental projects. But momentum has cooled, and developers complain about limited functionality. At the same time, the $100 million Pi Ventures Fund—intended to back startups building utility for Pi—has offered few public details on how capital is being deployed. Calls for transparency around both initiatives are now growing louder.

For Pi Network, TOKEN2049 is more than a high-profile sponsorship—it’s a chance to restore confidence, reassure users, and prove that the project is ready to move beyond promises into concrete delivery.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice.

Source: https://coindoo.com/pi-network-news-blockchain-upgrade-and-ventures-fund-under-spotlight/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
