BlockchainFX Hits $7 Million Presale Milestone – Why It Could Be the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Today

2025/09/09 19:39
Crypto News

The crypto market continues to reward innovation, and BlockchainFX ($BFX) has just proven its appeal by surpassing $7 million in presale funding.

This milestone signals more than strong investor demand; it sets the stage for a potential price jump as the token advances towards its $0.05 market launch. At its current presale price of $0.023, BlockchainFX is positioning itself as one of the best cryptos to buy with high ROI potential. While other presales like Remittix and Bitcoin Hyper have generated buzz, BlockchainFX’s fundamentals are making it stand out as a project that could be the next $1 token.

High-Yield Staking Creates Passive Income for Holders

One of BlockchainFX’s biggest draws is its innovative staking model, which redistributes the majority of platform fees back into the community. Every time a trade occurs, 70% of fees go into the $BFX ecosystem through staking pools, token buybacks and burns.

Here is how it breaks down:

  • 50% of all fees are distributed to stakers in both BFX and USDT.
  • 20% of fees are used to buy back BFX tokens daily, bolstering demand.
  • Half of those repurchased tokens are permanently burned, reducing supply and adding deflationary pressure.

Rewards are based on the amount staked, with earnings capped at $25,000 USDT per day. For investors seeking crypto with high ROI, this model offers more stability and value than hype-driven meme tokens, while creating a sustainable passive income stream.

Multi-Asset Super App: Expanding Beyond Crypto

What makes BlockchainFX unique among the best web3 projects to buy today is its vision of becoming the first true decentralised super app. Unlike other presales that focus on a single niche, BlockchainFX is building a platform where users can trade not only cryptocurrencies but also stocks, ETFs, and forex, all within a fully decentralised ecosystem.

This integration of multiple asset classes provides investors with the convenience of diversifying portfolios without leaving the platform. By offering far more trading opportunities than projects like Bitcoin Hyper or Remittix, BlockchainFX is positioning itself as a leader in Web3 financial innovation.

Presale Pricing Structure Rewards Early Backers

The presale model has been carefully designed to reward early participants, creating clear incentives to act now. At $0.022 per token, BlockchainFX offers investors a chance to more than double their returns before launch, given the confirmed $0.05 debut price. Each presale stage increases the token price, meaning later buyers risk missing out on these gains.

This pricing dynamic has helped propel BlockchainFX past $7 million in sales, with further momentum likely as more investors recognise the opportunity. It is this combination of transparent structure and growing demand that makes BlockchainFX one of the best crypto presales currently available.

Exclusive BFX Visa Card Adds Real-World Utility

BlockchainFX is also differentiating itself by offering a presale-only BFX Visa Card, available in either metal or 18-karat gold. The card supports top-ups with BFX and more than 20 cryptocurrencies, allowing transactions of up to $100,000 and monthly ATM withdrawals of up to $10,000.

What makes the card particularly attractive is that users can spend both BFX and USDT staking rewards directly. Accepted worldwide online and in stores, this feature gives BlockchainFX a tangible use case that goes beyond speculation, bridging decentralised finance with everyday payments.

Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Best Crypto Price Prediction for You

BlockchainFX’s progress to $7 million in presale sales demonstrates its ability to capture market confidence, and analysts suggest it could be among the best cryptos to buy in 2024. With its strong staking model, real-world Visa card utility, multi-asset decentralised platform, and presale pricing advantages, BlockchainFX is well-positioned to outperform projects like Remittix and Bitcoin Hyper.

For investors searching for the best presales to buy now, BlockchainFX presents a rare blend of high ROI potential, robust fundamentals, and scalable utility, all of which point to its potential to be the next $1 token.

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Source: https://coindoo.com/blockchainfx-hits-7-million-presale-milestone-why-it-could-be-the-best-crypto-presale-to-buy-today/

