BlockchainFX Nears $7.5M Soft Cap As Buyers Chase 1000x Potential Like Cardano And Avalanche

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 02:47
RealLink
REAL$0.06085-1.69%
Capverse
CAP$0.12187-5.53%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001515-6.59%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001678+2.19%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0128-2.58%
Wink
LIKE$0.010326-4.63%

The crypto market may be unpredictable, but one number is impossible to ignore: $7,004,256 raised from 8,565 participants. That’s where BlockchainFX (BFX), the latest best crypto presale 2025, stands today — already at 93% of its $7.5M soft cap. The presale price has surged from its $0.01 start to $0.023, with a $0.05 launch price confirmed, locking in 117% guaranteed gains for early buyers before public trading even begins.

This urgency is why analysts are calling BFX one of the top 100x crypto presales in 2025. The token is tied to BlockchainFX’s all-in-one crypto super app, where users can trade crypto, stocks, ETFs, forex, and even gold in one Web3-enabled platform. Unlike speculative tokens, this project already solves a real problem: the need for a unified financial hub that merges DeFi with traditional markets.

Early Participants Already Earning Daily Rewards at 90% APY

While most presales promise benefits “after launch,” BlockchainFX is already rewarding participants. Those who join now can stake their tokens and earn daily USDT payouts with up to 90% APY, turning this presale into a crypto passive income 2025 opportunity.

On top of returns, BFX buyers receive exclusive perks:

  • BFX Visa Debit Cards (Gold, Green, Metal tiers).
  • NFT drops and $25,000 trading credits.
  • Access to the Founders Club with bonus allocations.
  • Entry into a $500,000 giveaway, with first prize worth $250,000 in BFX.

This mix of staking rewards, perks, and giveaways is fueling FOMO across crypto market news September 2025, with BlockchainFX listed as a trending presale crypto to watch.

Missed ICOs Show the Cost of Hesitation

The emotional trigger driving this presale is clear: regret. Ethereum’s $0.31 ICO delivered 15,000x returns. Solana’s $0.20 entry exploded to $260, creating crypto millionaires overnight. Polygon, Avalanche, and Cardano all tell the same story — those who waited missed life-changing wealth.

CoinICO PriceAll-Time HighROI MissedTakeaway
Ethereum$0.31$4,800+15,000xMillionaire-making presale
Solana$0.20$2601,300xSix-figure gains lost
Polygon$0.0026$2.921,000x+From undervalued to blue-chip
Avalanche$0.50$146292xHuge ROI for early buyers
Cardano$0.0024$3.101,291xLong-term success story

BlockchainFX today sits at $0.023 with a $0.05 launch target. The setup feels familiar — and the regret could be the same if buyers delay.

Why Analysts Say BlockchainFX Is Built for 1000x Potential

Unlike projects with hype but no product, BlockchainFX has audits from Certik, Coinsult, and SolidProof, plus KYC compliance and a 4.87/5 trust score. Its roadmap forecasts by 2030 include:

  • $1.8 billion in annual revenue
  • 25 million+ users worldwide
  • $500M daily trading volume
  • $630M distributed in staking rewards

These are not unrealistic dreams but targets backed by early adoption. With over $7M raised already, BlockchainFX has positioned itself as the next crypto to explode in 2025.

Is BlockchainFX the Best Presale Crypto to Buy Now in 2025?

The answer is yes. BlockchainFX is not just another coin — it’s a next-generation financial super app and one of the most undervalued altcoins under $1 today. With $7M+ raised, a fast-approaching soft cap, staking rewards at 90% APY, and a $0.05 launch price locked in, this presale delivers both immediate passive income and long-term upside.

The regret of missing Ethereum, Solana, or Polygon is still fresh in the minds of many. BlockchainFX offers your second chance — and the window is closing quickly.

Join BlockchainFX today with code BLOCK30 for 30% more tokens. Don’t miss the explosive presale of 2025 that could define the next crypto millionaire story.

Find Out More Information Here

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

FAQs About BlockchainFX Presale

What is BlockchainFX (BFX)?

It’s a crypto trading super app combining crypto, stocks, ETFs, forex, and gold into one platform.

How to buy BlockchainFX presale crypto?

Connect your wallet, select ETH, BTC, BNB, SOL, USDT, or card, and confirm the transaction.

Is BlockchainFX safe?

Yes. It’s fully audited by Certik, Coinsult, and SolidProof, making it one of the most trusted crypto presale projects 2025.

Why is BlockchainFX considered the best crypto presale to buy now?

Because it offers staking rewards during presale, confirmed 117% gains pre-launch, and 1000x potential with a working real-world platform.

Simeon is a detail-driven editor who sharpens every piece with clarity and precision, ensuring clean, consistent, and professional content throughout.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/crypto-presale-alert-blockchainfx-nears-7-5m-soft-cap-as-buyers-chase-1000x-potential-like-cardano-and-avalanche/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

The post Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Sep 09, 2025 11:14 Glassnode’s latest report offers professional insights into altcoin markets, highlighting high-conviction setups and volatility analysis for informed trading decisions. Glassnode’s Weekly Altcoin Analysis Glassnode has published its latest edition of ‘The Altcoin Vector’, a weekly report that provides professional-grade insights into the altcoin market. This report, released on September 9, 2025, delves into the most volatile areas of the cryptocurrency landscape, offering high-conviction setups to assist traders in making informed decisions. Focus on Market Volatility The report emphasizes the inherent volatility in altcoin markets, a feature that offers both risks and opportunities for investors. By understanding these dynamics, traders can navigate the cryptocurrency frontier more effectively. Glassnode’s analysis aims to equip traders with the necessary tools to identify lucrative setups amidst the market’s unpredictable nature. Comprehensive Crypto Insights In addition to altcoin analysis, Glassnode’s publication also covers significant insights into Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. By subscribing to their service, readers can access cutting-edge market analysis and novel on-chain research, enhancing their understanding of the broader cryptocurrency market. Subscription and Terms Glassnode offers a subscription service for those interested in receiving these insights directly. Subscribers must agree to the platform’s Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice, ensuring a transparent and secure user experience. Related Developments As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, reports like Glassnode’s become invaluable for investors seeking to stay informed. Other recent analyses have highlighted the growing impact of regulatory developments on altcoin prices, as well as the increasing integration of blockchain technology in various industries. Overall, Glassnode’s ‘The Altcoin Vector’ serves as a critical resource for cryptocurrency enthusiasts and traders, providing deep insights into one of the market’s most dynamic sectors. For more detailed information, visit the Glassnode website.…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10124+0.81%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006098-3.89%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.135189-1.21%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 03:47
Partager
Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

Crypto transactions are now “more active than ever,” and Belarusians are spending billions of U.S. dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency abroad, their president has admitted. Alexander Lukashenko made the remarks in front of his country’s leading bankers, mere days after urging officials to catch up with the industry in terms of adopting adequate rules. Lukashenko notes […]
Union
U$0.00926-8.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10124+0.81%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0313+3.30%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 04:05
Partager
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.34+5.06%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000478-1.54%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.135189-1.21%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)