BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/18 00:30
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-2.10%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

bull3 GGs5535

The crypto market in 2025 continues to spotlight token presales as one of the most dynamic parts of Web3. Many investors look for the best crypto presale to buy right now, focusing on projects with both cultural pull and strong tokenomics.

Two names dominate current conversations: Based Eggman ($GGs) and Blockchain FX. Both are new crypto presale projects, but each represents a different vision for growth. 

One emphasizes gaming, memes, and cultural connection, while the other focuses on multi-asset trading that bridges traditional and decentralized markets.

Together, they illustrate the variety within today’s crypto presales and why whales are weighing their options carefully.

Based Eggman ($GGs): A Cultural Connector in Web3

The Based Eggman $GGs token has quickly gained attention as one of the top crypto presales of 2025. 

It is more than a meme coin, serving as the backbone of the Based ecosystem with uses in liquidity, gaming, streaming, and payments. Every transaction or tip in $GGs is designed to symbolize community recognition and participation.

With a maximum supply of 389,152,000 tokens, the presale offers structured entry points for early adopters. Current data shows 130,050 USDT raised and more than 19 million tokens sold at a presale price of $0.008692. These numbers place it among the most notable crypto coins on presale.

What distinguishes $GGs from many token presales is its cultural identity. “GGs,” meaning “Good Games,” is a term already recognized across gaming communities worldwide. 

By integrating this cultural anchor into its presale crypto design, Based Eggman $GGs connects players, streamers, traders, and meme creators. It is a web3 crypto presale built on Base but expanding across major ecosystems like Ethereum, Solana, and BSC.

GGs

Blockchain FX: Expanding Asset Access

Blockchain FX represents a different type of presale coin. It is built as a decentralized platform where users can trade across crypto and traditional markets in real time. Its goal is to remove delays and middlemen, allowing instant access to stocks, forex, ETFs, commodities, and cryptocurrencies from a single hub.

The project has already earned recognition, being named “Best New Crypto Trading App of 2025.” In its presale stage, Blockchain FX has raised more than 7.24 million USDT, with over 9,000 participants contributing. 

This shows significant demand for token presales that focus on utility beyond the crypto-native environment.

For investors browsing the crypto presale list, Blockchain FX represents the finance-driven side of Web3. It appeals to those who want exposure not only to crypto but also to broader markets, all while retaining decentralized control of their assets.

Traders Weigh Options for the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Right Now

The comparison between Based Eggman and Blockchain FX reflects a broader shift in the presale crypto market. Investors are no longer choosing only between meme coins; instead, they are deciding between cultural engagement and financial integration.

Based Eggman connects directly with community culture, offering presale crypto tokens that resonate with gamers and meme enthusiasts. Blockchain FX focuses on bridging traditional markets with Web3, offering token holders practical access to hundreds of assets. 

Both projects have active fundraising, clear structures, and strong participation, placing them among the top crypto presales of 2025.

Whales are splitting capital between the two, showing that each represents a different strategy in the evolving token presale landscape.

GGs

Conclusion: Two Strong Contenders in the Presale Market

The debate over whether Based Eggman $GGs or Blockchain FX is the best crypto presale to buy right now highlights the diversity of today’s cryptocurrency presales. Both bring unique strengths to the table.

Based Eggman offers cultural resonance through memes, gaming, and community identity, supported by defined tokenomics. Blockchain FX delivers access to global financial assets, linking DeFi with traditional markets through a decentralized platform.

Together, they demonstrate how new crypto presale projects are expanding what token presales can represent. Whether through community culture or financial reach, both stand out on the 2025 crypto presale list as examples of how presale crypto coins shape the future of Web3.

More Information on Based Eggman Presale Here:  

Website: https://basedeggman.com/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Based_Eggman

Telegram: https://t.me/basedeggman

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

The post Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will conclude a two-day policymaking meeting and release a decision on whether to lower interest rates—following months of pressure and criticism from President Donald Trump—and potentially signal whether additional cuts are on the way. President Donald Trump has urged the central bank to “CUT INTEREST RATES, NOW, AND BIGGER” than they might plan to. Getty Images Key Facts The central bank is poised to cut interest rates by at least a quarter-point, down from the 4.25% to 4.5% range where they have been held since December to between 4% and 4.25%, as Wall Street has placed 100% odds of a rate cut, according to CME’s FedWatch, with higher odds (94%) on a quarter-point cut than a half-point (6%) reduction. Fed governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, both Trump appointees, voted in July for a quarter-point reduction to rates, and they may dissent again in favor of a large cut alongside Stephen Miran, Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers’ chair, who was sworn in at the meeting’s start on Tuesday. It’s unclear whether other policymakers, including Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid and St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, will favor larger cuts or opt for no reduction. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole, Wyoming, address last month the central bank would likely consider a looser monetary policy, noting the “shifting balance of risks” on the U.S. economy “may warrant adjusting our policy stance.” David Mericle, an economist for Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note the “key question” for the Fed’s meeting is whether policymakers signal “this is likely the first in a series of consecutive cuts” as the central bank is anticipated to “acknowledge the softening in the labor market,” though they may not “nod to an October cut.” Mericle said he…
Union
U$0.013187-19.05%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0424-0.11%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.564-0.22%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:23
Partager
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.13975-39.05%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001882-0.26%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Partager
Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

While Pi Coin (PI) and VeChain (VET) have long been part of the conversation, crypto analysts and early-stage investors are […] The post Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5197-1.29%
Pi Network
PI$0.35566-0.30%
VeChain
VET$0.02439-0.32%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month