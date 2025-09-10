BlockchainFX Presale Surges Beyond $7m; Is It Also Now Surging Past Remittix And Bitcoin Hyper As The Best Presale To Buy In 2025?

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/10 02:30
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.31498-0.01%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00645-2.42%

Remittix and Bitcoin Hyper have attracted attention with their innovative features, yet BlockchainFX ($BFX) is emerging as the best crypto presale right now. Having already achieved $7 million in presale sales,s the project is building serious momentum among investors who do not want to miss the early stages before prices rise.

Early Buying Is The Bedrock Of The BFX Presale

One of the reasons BlockchainFX is viewed as a crypto with high ROI is its transparent and structured presale pricing model. Each stage of the presale increases slightly in price, so the earliest participants secure the best entry point. At the current presale price of $0.023 ahead of an expected market launch at $0.05, early buyers could see more than 100% upside even before public trading begins. This pricing system has helped push sales to $7 million and underscores why BlockchainFX is considered one of the best web3 projects to buy today. Waiting until later stages risks paying more and missing larger gains. To further incentivise buyers, BlockchainFX is offering a rare and time-limited deal where investors can acquire a 30% bonus in $BFX tokens if they buy using the BLOCK30 code.

High-Yield Staking Model With BFX And USDT Rewards

BlockchainFX also stands out because of its high-yield staking model. Every time someone trades on the platform, 70% of the trading fees flow back into the ecosystem to support the staking pool buybacks and token burns. Specifically 50% of all fees collected are automatically distributed to BFX holders who stake their coins, and 20% of the fees are used to buy back BFX tokens daily.

Half of those bought back tokens are then permanently burned, gradually reducing the supply of BFX and boosting demand. Staking rewards are based on how much BFX each community member holds and are capped at $25 000 USDT per day to maintain sustainability. These dual BFX and USDT rewards make staking highly attractive and link platform activity directly to investor returns.

Multi Asset Trading Platform Creates Crypto’s First Super App

Whereas Remittix is focused on remittance use cases and Bitcoin Hyper emphasises high-speed transactions, BlockchainFX is building a full-spectrum platform. Users can trade crypto stocks, forex, ETFs and more all in one decentralised application. This makes it more than just a token presale: it is a multi-asset trading platform designed to become crypto’s first true super app. The breadth of assets supported increases trading activity, which in turn enhances staking rewards, buybacks and token burns. This closed loop of activity and reward is rarely seen in presales and helps explain the rapid growth to $7 million in sales.

Exclusive-Presale BFX Visa Card Adds Real World Utility

Another presale-only benefit is the BFX Visa Card. Available in sleek Metal or 18 Karat Gold, it allows top-ups with BFX and more than 20 other cryptocurrencies. The card supports transactions up to $100 000 per transaction and up to $10 000 in monthly ATM withdrawals. Holders can also spend their BFX and USDT rewards directly for payments accepted worldwide, both online and in stores. The fact that this card is only available during the presale creates additional urgency for investors looking for the best crypto presale with real-world utility.

Could Be The Next $1 Token With Growing Sales And FOMO

With $7 million already raised, BlockchainFX is rapidly positioning itself as a leading presale. Each new influx of investment increases the chance of a price rise at the next stage. The structured presale pricing, combined with high yield staking, a multi-asset decentralised platform and a presale exclusive Visa Card, has created a formula that could be the next $1 token in waiting. This is exactly the kind of opportunity investors searching for the best crypto price predictions for you are trying to find before mainstream adoption.

Better Version Of Other Presales With Stronger Upside

Remittix and Bitcoin Hyper both have appealing narratives, but they do not combine the same breadth of assets, high-yield staking and tangible payment utilities found in BlockchainFX. Offering a decentralised super app with 10x more asset classes than typical presales, plus direct fee sharing and token burns, makes BlockchainFX a stronger contender for long-term growth. The $7 million raised so far reflects a market that recognises these fundamentals and is acting early.

Best Crypto Price Predictions For You Begin With Early Entry

At $0.023 now and targeting $0.05 at launch, BlockchainFX gives investors a clear potential upside while still in presale. Combined with its powerful staking rewards and multi-asset platform, it is one of the best cryptos to buy today. For those looking for the best web3 projects to buy today and crypto with high ROI, BlockchainFX offers a compelling mix of exclusivity, utility and growth potential.

In conclusion, BlockchainFX offers what Remittix Bitcoin Hyper and many other presales cannot at present (although these presales have other noteworthy features that can certainly not be discredited): a decentralised multi-asset super app, a high-yield staking system, a structured presale that rewards early buyers and a presale-exclusive Visa Card. With $7 million already raised and the price increasing with each stage, it is shaping up to be the best crypto presale of the moment and could be the next major breakout in digital assets.

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post BlockchainFX Presale Surges Beyond $7m; Is It Also Now Surging Past Remittix And Bitcoin Hyper As The Best Presale To Buy In 2025? appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Analysis: Bitcoin's fall below $100,000 may indicate risk aversion on Wall Street

Analysis: Bitcoin's fall below $100,000 may indicate risk aversion on Wall Street

PANews June 22 news, according to CoinDesk, due to market concerns that Iran may block the Strait of Hormuz, Bitcoin fell below $100,000 on Sunday, hitting its lowest level since
MAY
MAY$0.04257+1.67%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0811-11.46%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.06704-4.44%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 23:16
Partager
Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL), a Singapore-based trading platform operator, has announced a bold shift in its crypto treasury strategy. The company is phasing out its holdings of 6,629 Solana (SOL) and roughly 1 million Sui (SUI) in favor of Hyperliquid (HYPE). Related Reading: Bitcoin Could Hit $150K By Christmas, Analysts Tell Michael Saylor Rather than executing a single large trade, LGHL is adopting a phased accumulation plan designed to manage volatility and secure a better average entry price. The decision comes shortly after LGHL revealed plans to anchor its $600 million treasury in Hyperliquid, positioning HYPE as its primary digital reserve asset. The move aligns with growing institutional interest, as firms seek to diversify into next-generation DeFi tokens with strong revenue growth and trading adoption. HYPE's price trends to the upside on the daily chart. Source: HYPEUSD chart from Tradingview Why HYPE? Hyperliquid’s DeFi Dominance Hyperliquid (HYPE) has rapidly established itself as a leader in decentralized perpetual futures trading, now commanding 70% of the DeFi perps market. In August alone, the platform recorded $383 billion in trading volume, generating a record $106 million in revenue, up 23% from July. Its total value locked (TVL) has surged to $1.75 billion, placing it among the top decentralized exchanges globally. One catalyst for LGHL’s shift is the recent launch of BitGo’s institutional custody services for HYPE in the U.S., offering secure and compliant storage for corporate investors. CEO Wilson Wang described Hyperliquid’s on-chain order book and efficient trading infrastructure as the “most compelling opportunity in decentralized finance.” The pivot reflects a growing trend among Nasdaq-listed firms. Eyenovia, Sonnet BioTherapeutics, and Tony G Co-Investment Holdings have all disclosed significant HYPE allocations, signaling a shift in corporate treasury strategies toward DeFi-native tokens. HYPE Price Surges to All-Time Highs Following these institutional moves, Hyperliquid’s HYPE token has continued its meteoric rise. On September 8, HYPE hit a new all-time high of $51.50, marking a 450% surge since April. Analysts now point to $52 as the next key breakout level, which could trigger further upside momentum if breached. Despite LGHL’s aggressive reallocation, Solana and Sui have shown resilience. At the time of writing, SOL trades around $214, with some analysts forecasting a run toward $300, while SUI has recovered modestly to $3.48. Related Reading: This Bitcoin Cycle Changes Everything, Real Vision Analyst Explains Why The spotlight still remains firmly on Hyperliquid. With industry leaders like Arthur Hayes projecting that HYPE could surge 126x by 2028, the token is increasingly being viewed as one of the most promising assets in the evolving DeFi landscape. Cover image from ChatGPT, HYPEUSD chart from Tradingview
Gravity
G$0.01155-0.51%
Union
U$0.00932-11.40%
Solana
SOL$215.86+0.44%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/09/10 02:30
Partager
Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

PANews June 19 news, billionaire, Galaxy founder and CEO Michael Novogratz said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that the passage of the landmark stablecoin legislation will attract
Moonveil
MORE$0.10111+1.08%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0811-11.46%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 18:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Analysis: Bitcoin's fall below $100,000 may indicate risk aversion on Wall Street

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

BEST CRYPTO TO BUY NOW? Pepeto SET FOR VIRAL 25X GROWTH OVER HBAR, LTC & BONK