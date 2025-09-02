BlockchainFX Presale Surges While Aave Horizon Unlocks Institutional Liquidity

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 02:49
How many times have you looked back at Ethereum at $0.31 or Solana at $0.22 and thought, “That could’ve been me”? Those missed ICOs turned small early entries into millionaire-making fortunes. Now, before summer ends, there’s one urgent crypto presale that screams “your second chance.” BlockchainFX ($BFX) is live, with explosive presale traction, guaranteed exchange listings, and a bonus window closing fast. Use the code AUG35 before August ends and claim 35% more tokens instantly. This is not another promise—it’s a live, revenue-generating platform offering passive income and 90% APY.

Claim your 35% bonus with AUG35 today—presale allocation is closing fast.

BlockchainFX ($BFX) Presale Redefines the Next 1000x Potential

BlockchainFX is already proving it isn’t just a hot crypto presale—it’s a functioning super app. Crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities trading combined into one platform, fully CertiK-audited, and KYC compliant. Over 10,000 daily users trust it already. The BFX token redistributes up to 70% of trading fees in USDT daily, with holders earning 4–7% returns per day and up to 90% APY.

The presale price has climbed from $0.02 to $0.021, with a confirmed $0.05 launch price—a guaranteed 2.3x gain before public listing. More than $6.28M has been raised by 6,786+ early adopters, alongside a $500,000 giveaway celebrating launch. Long-term forecasts put BFX above $1, with projections of $1.8B revenue by 2030 and over $630M in token rewards distributed.

Early backers are also competing in a $100,000 buy-in contest, with the top contributor already winning $50K and a Legend NFT. Add in Visa card integration (Gold, Green, Metal tiers) and Founder’s Club bonuses of up to 30% extra tokens, and the scarcity effect is undeniable. This is the presale allocation live that analysts call one of the best tokens to invest now.

👉 Don’t hesitate—secure $BFX today before the presale bonus closes.

Aave’s Horizon Bridges Real-World Assets—But BFX Offers Your Better Entry

DeFi leader Aave (AAVE) has just launched Horizon, a groundbreaking platform bridging DeFi with traditional finance. By enabling tokenized real-world assets like U.S. Treasuries and CLOs to serve as collateral, Aave is opening a path for institutional adoption. Backed by Chainlink’s SmartData and NAVLink, Horizon brings real-time collateral valuation, with $50M TVL on its first day. Partners include Circle, VanEck, WisdomTree, and Centrifuge—all chasing the $26B tokenized RWA market.

At today’s price of $308.30, Aave commands a market cap of $4.69B. Impressive growth, but for those who missed its early ICO, that chance is long gone. BlockchainFX offers that same “before it breaks out” entry point, with the urgency of a presale bonus closing soon.

👉 Your second chance is alive with BFX—join token presale early.

Comparison Table: BlockchainFX vs. Aave

ProjectLaunch YearICO/Presale PricePredicted Price End-2025Long-Term PriceSuccess Story
BlockchainFX2025$0.021 → $0.05$0.10–$0.25≥ $1Live app, 10K+ users, Visa cards, daily USDT rewards
Aave2020~$1.70 (ICO)$400+ (ATH past)Institutional DeFi leader$4.69B market cap, Horizon TVL $50M Day 1

👉 Skip regret—lock your BFX allocation today before the bonus window ends.

Conclusion: The Last Chance Before Regret Hits Again

History has shown what happens when you overlook presales that later exploded—Ethereum, Solana, even Aave. BlockchainFX is now giving early adopters one final entry. With a live super app, audited transparency, 90% APY potential, $500K giveaway, Visa card utilities, and a presale discount available now, it’s positioned as the next 100x crypto presale.

The clock is ticking. Use AUG35 before August ends for 35% more tokens, or miss out on the explosive presale opportunity everyone will talk about in 2025.

👉 Act now. Use code BLOCK30 for 30% extra tokens today.

Find Out More Information Here

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat:https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

Simeon is a detail-driven editor who sharpens every piece with clarity and precision, ensuring clean, consistent, and professional content throughout.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/top-altcoins-to-buy-this-week-blockchainfx-presale-surges-while-aave-horizon-unlocks-institutional-liquidity/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
