BlockchainFX Secures $7.24M in Presale Following the Beta Launch of Its First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, and Forex

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 04:32
Waves
WAVES$1.146+1.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0959-1.02%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01528+8.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016706+4.47%
Multichain
MULTI$0.042+0.59%
RWAX
APP$0.002506+0.80%

As new blockchain startups continue to make waves in the crypto ecosystem, BlockchainFX, a decentralized multi-asset trading platform, has announced that it has raised $7,242,807.43 during its presale round. While the event marks a major milestone in the launch of its token, the project revealed that it had secured funding from more than 9,021 participants, […]

Source: https://zycrypto.com/blockchainfx-secures-7-24m-in-presale-following-the-beta-launch-of-its-first-multi-asset-super-app-connecting-crypto-stocks-and-forex/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

The speculative frenzy is cooling, but developers are not stopping.
SQUID MEME
GAME$25.8-11.07%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001985-1.43%
Partager
PANews2025/05/17 14:33
Partager
We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

We proudly took delivery of the world’s only BMW Apecar in Munich – a one-of-one BAYC-themed M235i by BMW & Yuga Labs. A milestone for NFTs in Germany.
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+5.26%
Partager
Crypto Ticker2025/09/13 04:01
Partager
Wealthy Chinese are leaving Singapore to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan

Wealthy Chinese are leaving Singapore to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan

Singapore’s image as a safe haven for wealthy mainland Chinese families is eroding. The wealthy Chinese are now finding their way back to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan. The inflow of Chinese wealthy families started after 2019, when a wave of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong led to a clampdown by Beijing […]
Propy
PRO$0.7197+2.39%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4675+4.98%
Wink
LIKE$0.011079+9.04%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 03:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

Wealthy Chinese are leaving Singapore to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan

New Coreon–Datai Partnership Aims to Unlock Real-Time Blockchain Intelligence

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose