As new blockchain startups continue to make waves in the crypto ecosystem, BlockchainFX, a decentralized multi-asset trading platform, has announced that it has raised $7,242,807.43 during its presale round. While the event marks a major milestone in the launch of its token, the project revealed that it had secured funding from more than 9,021 participants, […]

Source: https://zycrypto.com/blockchainfx-secures-7-24m-in-presale-following-the-beta-launch-of-its-first-multi-asset-super-app-connecting-crypto-stocks-and-forex/