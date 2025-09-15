BlockchainFX Selling At $0.023 Right Now: Investors Think It’s The Best Buy In The Crypto Market

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/15
investors room with cash 10

As the crypto presale market heats up, one project is beginning to separate itself from the pack. BlockchainFX ($BFX) has already raised over $7 million from early backers and is gaining traction as investors look for the best crypto presale opportunities before the next market rally. While projects such as Lightchain and BlockDAG are building out their own ecosystems, BlockchainFX is capturing attention with a model that combines multi-asset trading, powerful staking rewards and a time-limited 30% token bonus for early participants.

bfx221

The BFX Presale Is Built For Early-Buyer Gains

Currently selling at $0.023 per token, $BFX is set to launch at $0.05. This means early participants can more than double their entry price if they buy before the presale ends. Every presale stage raises the token price incrementally, rewarding early commitment and discouraging delays. 

In addition, there is a 30% bonus on $BFX tokens if investors use the time-limited BLOCK30 code. This structure underpins why analysts see BlockchainFX as one of the best crypto price predictions for you and a candidate that could be the next $1 token.

High-Yield Staking Model Returns Value To Holders

Beyond price mechanics, BlockchainFX’s staking model stands out in the best web3 projects to buy today category. Every trade on the platform channels 70% of fees back into the $BFX ecosystem for staking pools, daily buybacks and token burns. Of that, 50% of all fees collected is automatically distributed to stakers in USDT and BFX. Another 20% of the fees go to daily buybacks, with half of the purchased tokens permanently burned, reducing supply over time. Staking rewards are determined by how much BFX an investor holds and are capped at $25,000 USDT per day. This framework gives holders recurring income and helps support long-term price appreciation.

Exclusive BFX Visa Card Only Available In Presale

While Lightchain focuses on scalability and BlockDAG builds out a DAG-based network, BlockchainFX is already offering presale participants tangible utility. Its BFX Visa Card, available in Metal or 18 Karat Gold, can be topped up with BFX and over 20 other cryptocurrencies. Cardholders can spend up to $100,000 per transaction and withdraw up to $10,000 per month from ATMs. Crucially, staking rewards in BFX and USDT can be used directly for payments, and the card is accepted worldwide online and in-store. This card is exclusive to presale buyers, adding another time-sensitive reason to enter early.

BFX banner

Multi-Asset Trading Platform Creates Crypto’s First Super App

Another differentiator is BlockchainFX’s multi-asset trading platform. Investors will be able to trade not just crypto but also stocks, forex and ETFs in one place, making it the first “super app” in the space. By contrast, Lightchain’s ecosystem revolves around high-volume decentralised applications, and BlockDAG’s model centres on DAG-based consensus for faster throughput. BlockchainFX’s breadth of offerings sets it apart from single-focus projects and positions it as one of the best cryptos to buy for diversified functionality.

BFX 1 2

Why BlockchainFX Could Be The Next $1 Token

With more than $7 million raised, a high-yield staking model funnelling real value back to holders, an exclusive Visa Card and a multi-asset super app, BlockchainFX stands out in a crowded presale market. While Lightchain and BlockDAG each present unique technical frameworks, BFX combines pricing incentives, utility and diversified services into a single platform. For investors looking for the best crypto price predictions for you, crypto with high ROI and the best web3 projects to buy today, BlockchainFX offers a compelling case to act sooner rather than later.

