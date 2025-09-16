BlockchainFX Smashes $7.3m In Sales – Could This Be The Best Crypto Presale Over BlockDAG And Maxi Doge?

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/16 23:30
DOGE
DOGE$0.26887+1.96%

BlockchainFX ($BFX) has already surpassed $7m in presale sales and is gaining traction as one of the best cryptos to buy in 2025. With a current presale price of $0.023 and an expected launch at $0.05, the project offers significant upside for investors seeking crypto with high ROI.

Decentralised Super App Offering Multi-Asset Trading

At its core, BlockchainFX is not just another token; it is building what it calls crypto’s first “super app”. The platform will allow users to trade crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs, and more from one interface. By integrating multiple asset classes in a decentralised environment, it provides a one-stop hub that bridges traditional finance and Web3.

This multi-asset design is particularly important because every trade on the platform generates fees that flow back to $BFX holders through staking rewards, buybacks, and burns. The more diverse the assets on offer, the larger the potential volume and, therefore, the bigger the revenue share for the community.

High-Yield Staking That Rewards The Community

BlockchainFX’s staking model is built to deliver ongoing value beyond price appreciation. Every time someone trades on the platform, 70% of trading fees are allocated to the $BFX ecosystem.

  • 50% of all fees collected are automatically distributed to stakers in both BFX and USDT.
  • 20% of fees are used for daily buybacks of $BFX to boost demand.
  • Half of the bought-back tokens are permanently burned, gradually reducing the circulating supply.

Staking rewards are based on how much BFX a community member holds, with a cap of $25,000 USDT per day. This design ensures a direct link between platform growth and investor returns, creating a sustainable income stream alongside potential capital gains.

Presale Pricing Structure That Encourages Early Entry

The presale is structured to reward those who move early. At $0.023, investors are buying well below the expected $0.05 launch price – an immediate upside potential of more than 100% if the price performs as projected. With each presale stage, the price steps up, meaning later entrants get fewer tokens for the same spend.

On top of this, BlockchainFX is offering a 30% bonus on $BFX tokens for investors who use the BLOCK30 code during the presale. This time-limited promotion amplifies the advantage of early participation by delivering a larger holding at a lower effective cost.

Exclusive BFX Visa Card Only For Presale Participants

Another major draw for presale buyers is the BFX Visa Card – available only before launch. Offered in Metal or 18 Karat Gold, the card allows users to top up with BFX and over 20 other cryptocurrencies.

It features transaction limits of up to $100,000 per transaction and monthly ATM withdrawals of up to $10,000. Staking rewards in BFX and USDT can be spent directly via the card, which is accepted worldwide both online and in-stores. This real-world utility adds a tangible benefit to participating in the presale, extending BlockchainFX’s ecosystem beyond digital trading.

Comparing BlockchainFX With Other Presales: BlockDAG And Maxi Doge

BlockDAG and Maxi Doge are two of the more prominent presales currently on the market. BlockDAG is focused on a next-generation directed acyclic graph (DAG) architecture to enhance scalability and transaction throughput. Maxi Doge combines meme culture with a decentralised finance platform aimed at community-driven incentives.

Both offer unique ecosystems, but BlockchainFX differs by combining a multi-asset decentralised trading platform, a high-yield staking model, a presale-exclusive Visa Card, and a time-limited 30% bonus at $0.023. For investors scanning the market for the best crypto presale or best cryptos to buy, these features deliver a broader value proposition than single-focus projects.

How Sales Growth Can Impact Price

With $7m already raised and contributions climbing, BlockchainFX is rapidly moving through its presale stages. Because the token price rises at each stage, increasing sales naturally tighten the window for acquiring $BFX at its lowest rate. Early buyers are therefore positioned not only for potential appreciation at launch but also for a more favourable cost basis compared to later participants.

This dynamic is what makes the combination of stepped pricing and the BLOCK30 bonus so attractive. Acting now can secure a larger token holding at a lower effective price, which can be decisive in maximising ROI once the token lists on exchanges.

Why BlockchainFX Could Be The Next $1 Token

BlockchainFX blends decentralisation, diversification, and real-world utility. It offers 10x more asset classes than most presales, channels trading fees back to its community, and provides presale investors with a premium Visa Card. With a presale price of $0.023 versus an expected $0.05 launch, plus a 30% token bonus for early buyers, it stands out as one of the best web3 projects to buy today.

While projects like BlockDAG and Maxi Doge have their niches, BlockchainFX’s combination of multi-asset trading, high-yield staking, presale pricing advantages and exclusive perks gives it the profile of a crypto with high ROI – one that could, over time, become the next $1 token.

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post BlockchainFX Smashes $7.3m In Sales – Could This Be The Best Crypto Presale Over BlockDAG And Maxi Doge? appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

PANews reported on September 16th that Sky tweeted that over 75% of the MKR supply has completed the upgrade to SKY. Regarding the penalties for delayed upgrades to SKY, a governance vote will be held on September 18th. If passed, the penalties will take effect on September 22nd.
Sky Protocol
SKY$0.07317+1.11%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006107-0.77%
MAY
MAY$0.04288--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 23:17
Partager
Tether Treasury once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum chain

Tether Treasury once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum chain

PANews reported on September 16 that according to Whale Alert, at 23:06 Beijing time, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion new USDT on the Ethereum blockchain, worth approximately US$1.0006 billion.
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 23:10
Partager
In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$189 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$189 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on September 16th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $189 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $48.71 million in long positions and $140 million in short positions. The total liquidated amount for BTC was $13.4356 million, and the total liquidated amount for ETH was $59.6831 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,668.22+1.71%
Ethereum
ETH$4,504.72+0.40%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 23:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

Tether Treasury once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum chain

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$189 million, mainly due to the short position

Tether Treasury destroys 2 billion USDT on Tron

Data: A whale borrowed 10 million USDT from Aave again 4 hours ago and bought 3983 ETH