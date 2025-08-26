BlockchainFX Surpasses $6M: This Could Be the Best Crypto Presale Alongside Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Bot

Par : Coindoo
2025/08/26 20:59
Hyperlane
HYPER$0,31222+%1,88

Yet, despite their growing traction, it is BlockchainFX ($BFX) that is increasingly setting itself apart. The project has just surpassed $6 million in presale sales, a figure that signals serious investor confidence and marks it out as one of the best cryptos to buy today for both near-term returns and long-term potential.

Why BlockchainFX’s Presale Pricing Gives Early Buyers the Best ROI

One of the biggest factors drawing investors to BlockchainFX is its pricing structure. Currently trading at just $0.021, the token offers an attractive entry point compared to its upcoming listing price of $0.05. For those entering the market now, this represents the chance for significant gains as soon as the token launches. On top of this, buyers can secure an additional 35% in tokens when purchasing with the AUG35 code. This layered approach to presale pricing not only incentivises participation but also underscores why BlockchainFX is being described by analysts as one of the best presales to buy now and a crypto with 1000x potential.

High-Yield Staking: How BlockchainFX Rewards Investors in USDT and BFX

Another reason BlockchainFX has quickly crossed the $6 million mark is its staking model, which distributes real rewards back to its community. Unlike many projects that rely solely on speculative hype, BlockchainFX has embedded a system where trading fees from its ecosystem are channelled directly into community benefits. Half of all fees are distributed to stakers in both BFX tokens and USDT, creating a combination of exposure to growth and the stability of dollar-backed returns.

A further 20 percent of fees are used to buy back BFX tokens from the market each day, with half of these then burned, reducing supply and supporting price growth. This mechanism is designed to make staking both lucrative and sustainable, offering daily earnings capped at $25,000 in USDT while keeping inflation under control. For investors seeking a crypto with high ROI and reliable income streams, BlockchainFX’s staking system is a compelling feature.

Expanding Horizons: How BlockchainFX Goes Beyond Crypto Trading

Beyond tokenomics and staking rewards, BlockchainFX has also captured attention with its ambitious product roadmap. The project is building a trading platform that goes far beyond the crypto-only focus of many competitors. Investors will be able to trade not just digital assets, but also stocks, forex, ETFs, and even commodities.

This multi-asset approach opens BlockchainFX to a wider audience of traders and investors who want more flexibility, while also creating an ecosystem with multiple revenue streams that can feed back into the token’s growth. It is this kind of long-term vision that distinguishes BlockchainFX from presales such as Snorter Bot and Bitcoin Hyper, and it explains why more investors are beginning to regard it as one of the best cryptos to buy for 2025.

Presale-Exclusive BFX Visa Card: Utility That Few Tokens Deliver

Adding to its appeal is the presale-exclusive BFX Visa Card, available only to early participants. Offered in both Metal and 18 Karat Gold versions, the card is designed to bridge the gap between digital rewards and everyday spending. Holders will be able to top up the card with BFX and over 20 other cryptocurrencies, make transactions of up to $100,000 at a time, and withdraw up to $10,000 per month from ATMs.

Crucially, staking rewards paid in both BFX and USDT can be spent directly through the card, making it a seamless extension of the BlockchainFX ecosystem. Accepted worldwide for both in-store and online purchases, the card gives tangible utility to token holders and sets the project apart from many other presales where utility remains abstract.

Why BlockchainFX’s $6M Milestone Confirms It as One of the Best Presales to Buy Now

The fact that BlockchainFX has already passed $6 million in presale sales is proof of the market’s growing confidence. In an industry where many presales struggle to build momentum beyond their initial phases, BlockchainFX has demonstrated staying power. This milestone shows that the project is not simply riding hype but is attracting sustained interest from a broad investor base. Compared with smaller presales such as Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Bot, BlockchainFX’s level of support suggests it is far more advanced in terms of market readiness. For those evaluating cryptos with 1000x potential, the presale’s growth trajectory offers a clear signal of strength.

Final Thoughts On The Most Intriguing Presale Of 2025

With $6 million already raised, an attractive entry point of $0.021 ahead of a $0.05 launch price, a staking model that delivers real value, a multi-asset trading platform in development, and the exclusive BFX Visa Card only available during presale, BlockchainFX is quickly establishing itself as one of the best presales to buy now.

While projects like Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Bot have carved out their own niches, BlockchainFX combines fair tokenomics, sustainable passive income, and real-world usability in a way that few competitors can match. For investors seeking the best crypto to buy today with genuine high ROI potential, BlockchainFX is looking increasingly like the standout choice of 2025.

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post BlockchainFX Surpasses $6M: This Could Be the Best Crypto Presale Alongside Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Bot appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Nasdaq-listed Metalpha deploys Bitcoin liquidity via Zeus Network on Solana

Nasdaq-listed Metalpha deploys Bitcoin liquidity via Zeus Network on Solana

PANews reported on August 25th that Zeus Network has officially announced a strategic liquidity partnership with Metalpha (NASDAQ: MATH), enabling Bitcoin deposits through APOLLO, the first decentralized application (dApp) on Zeus Network. Metalpha, an institutional asset management firm focused on digital assets, has begun accepting Bitcoin deposits through the Zeus Network on Solana. As part of this partnership, Metalpha will leverage Zeus Network's permissionless infrastructure as a liquidity provider, supporting network security through decentralized verification. The Metalpha team chose Solana to deploy Bitcoin liquidity because of its high-performance DeFi environment and highly active community. By providing Bitcoin to Zeus Network, Metalpha injects liquidity into Solana and strengthens the security of cross-chain Bitcoin transactions, seeking new avenues for sustainable on-chain yield generation. As Solana becomes a major hub for institutional-grade digital asset innovation, Zeus Network is expanding its ecosystem to ensure that Bitcoin liquidity remains fundamental to DeFi growth. Leveraging Metalpha's expertise in structured financial products and risk management, this partnership is expected to enhance the financial capabilities of the Solana network and Bitcoin as an asset, adding fuel to the already booming DeFi market. Justin Wang, co-founder and CEO of Zeus Network, said: “With Metalpha joining Zeus Network as a liquidity provider, we can leverage their experience in digital asset management to continue developing more accessible and scalable Bitcoin liquidity solutions for institutional Bitcoin holders.”
Moonveil
MORE$0,10132+%1,93
CROSS
CROSS$0,23233+%3,95
DeFi
DEFI$0,001633-%1,92
Partager
PANews2025/08/26 21:00
Partager
A whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions in the early morning and made a profit of $3.07 million. It then bought ETH spot and made a profit of $720,000.

A whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions in the early morning and made a profit of $3.07 million. It then bought ETH spot and made a profit of $720,000.

PANews reported on June 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions at the lowest point before the rebound
Bitcoin
BTC$109.859,87-%2,20
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0657+%19,02
Ethereum
ETH$4.525,68-%2,06
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 08:14
Partager
Multi-chain interoperability protocol deBridge adds support for Tron

Multi-chain interoperability protocol deBridge adds support for Tron

PANews reported on August 26th that deBridge, a multi-chain interoperability protocol, has integrated Tron, allowing users to swap assets in real time between Tron, Ethereum, Solana, and over twenty other blockchains. This deployment will connect Tron's high-throughput network to deBridge's routing system, enabling low-slippage, MEV-protected transfers. deBridge stated that this integration provides "full-stack interoperability," enabling Tron to integrate with leading ecosystems and supporting complex cross-chain interactions for users to complete within a single transaction.
RealLink
REAL$0,05681-%5,28
CROSS
CROSS$0,23233+%3,95
Multichain
MULTI$0,08413-%5,42
Partager
PANews2025/08/26 21:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Nasdaq-listed Metalpha deploys Bitcoin liquidity via Zeus Network on Solana

A whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions in the early morning and made a profit of $3.07 million. It then bought ETH spot and made a profit of $720,000.

Multi-chain interoperability protocol deBridge adds support for Tron

Canary has submitted the S-1 application for the Canary TRUMP Coin ETF to the US SEC.

From former allies to tit-for-tat, data reveals the essence of the "civil war" between Pump.fun and Raydium