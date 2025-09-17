BlockchainFX vs Dogecoin vs Shiba Inu: Which Sub-$1 Crypto Can 50x Before Year-End?

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/17 21:35
RealLink
REAL$0.06343+1.05%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.12+2.56%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000603+4.14%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003174+2.12%
shiba inu shib main

The hunt for the next 50x crypto has intensified, and sub-$1 tokens are where retail and whale investors alike are placing bets. While Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) continue to trade on meme power, a new contender — BlockchainFX (BFX) — is capturing serious attention. Its presale has already surged to $0.024, raising more than $7.5 million from 9,500+ participants, and analysts are projecting 50x to 500x upside in the coming cycle. The real question is: which of these three has the firepower to deliver those gains before year-end?

BFX

BlockchainFX: The Presale Investors Don’t Want to Miss

BlockchainFX isn’t a meme token riding on hype alone. Its presale is designed to reward early backers with immediate upside, and it’s working: the token price has already more than doubled, securing 117% gains for early participants. Each new stage pushes the price higher, creating built-in scarcity that drives urgency.

What makes BFX stand out isn’t just its rising price, but the ecosystem backing it. The project has launched a multi-market trading app that covers crypto, forex, commodities, and stocks, giving it live adoption before exchange listing. For investors, that means the token is more than speculation — it’s tethered to real-world usage and volume.

The income mechanics are equally powerful. By staking BFX, holders can tap into 90% APY rewards alongside daily USDT payouts up to $25,000 for the most active participants. Add in its BFX Visa Card, third-party audits, KYC compliance, and influencer support, and it becomes clear why whales are repositioning capital here.

The cherry on top? A limited-time BLOCK30 promo code gives buyers 30% more tokens, supercharging early ROI potential. At $0.024 today with forecasts pointing toward $5, BlockchainFX is the kind of presale that can deliver 50x faster than legacy sub-$1 plays.

BFX banner

Shiba Inu: Meme Power, But Limited Upside

Shiba Inu (SHIB) remains one of the most recognizable meme coins, with a massive community and strong branding. It has survived multiple bear markets, and its Shibarium layer-2 solution has provided a technical use case that goes beyond memes.

Yet, its size is also its limitation. With a circulating supply in the hundreds of trillions, price action is constrained. Even dramatic rallies struggle to produce the kind of exponential returns early SHIB buyers once enjoyed. While it may remain a staple in meme coin portfolios, its chance of hitting a 50x ROI in the near term looks slim compared to high-velocity presales like BlockchainFX.

Dogecoin: The OG Meme Coin Making Headlines Again

Dogecoin (DOGE) continues to hold relevance thanks to its first-mover advantage in meme culture and backing from figures like Elon Musk. It has integrated with payment pilots and still commands one of the largest crypto communities globally.

But Dogecoin’s problem mirrors Shiba Inu’s — maturity. Its massive market cap and slower adoption trajectory make 50x growth from current levels unlikely in the short term. While DOGE can deliver solid rallies during meme-driven bull cycles, it lacks the structural tailwinds of a fast-moving presale where entry costs are still measured in cents.

BFX

There Is Only One Real 50x Contender

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remain household names in crypto, but their upside is capped by size and maturity. BlockchainFX, on the other hand, is just getting started. With $7.5 million already raised, a live trading app in action, and 9,500+ investors onboard, it’s delivering the rare mix of adoption, scarcity, and hype that fuels explosive gains.

At $0.024 per token, the presale price is rising stage by stage, and every delay means fewer multiples for latecomers. Early participants are already sitting on 117% gains, with analysts projecting a 500% ROI pre-launch and up to 500x long-term upside.

This is why whales are circling BFX while meme giants stagnate. For retail investors, the message is clear: use the BLOCK30 code for 30% more tokens and lock in your position before the next price jump. Miss it, and you’ll be watching others tell the story of how they turned a small stake into life-changing money.

Visit BlockchainFX.com today — the window for maximum ROI is closing fast.

Find Out More Information Here

  • Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 
  • X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom 
  • Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Forward Industries doubles down on Solana with $4B share program

Forward Industries doubles down on Solana with $4B share program

Forward Industries intends to expand its $1.58 billion in Solana holdings with up to $4 billion in new purchases.Forward Industries intends to expand its $1.58 billion in Solana holdings with up to $4 billion in new purchases. Publicly traded firms…
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002512+2.78%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/17 21:32
Partager
BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain, BlackRock transferred 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime about 50 minutes ago, worth about 18.4 million US dollars. This is the first
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0768-10.80%
Ethereum
ETH$4,492.75+0.95%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 19:16
Partager
Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Recently, Binance Web3 Wallet has created a huge wave in the Web3 wallet market with its innovative "Alpha" gameplay. Its market share has risen sharply, occupying 90% of the market, which is remarkable.
Stella
ALPHA$0.01915+16.06%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0252+0.03%
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 15:35
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Forward Industries doubles down on Solana with $4B share program

BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

AAVE Poised For Explosive $400 Surge This Week

Ripple Explains Stablecoin Approach as Market Surpasses $300 Billion