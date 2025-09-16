BlockDAG And Bitcoin Hyper Predictions, Pepeto Emerges As 2025’s Best Crypto To Buy

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 17:31
NEAR
NEAR$2.663+1.25%
RealLink
REAL$0.06269-0.74%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,256.77+0.20%
BUY THE HAT
BTH$0.0006154-15.19%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.303-1.20%
Crypto News
  • 16 September 2025
  • |
  • 12:25

Which presale can actually set the tone for the 2025 bull run and deliver the kind of gains investors came for?

Plenty of new tokens are shouting for attention, but only a handful will survive the noise. Pepeto (PEPETO) is the one breaking through. While BlockDAG and Bitcoin Hyper draw curiosity, Pepeto is stacking real momentum with audited contracts, visible whale participation, and live products most presales simply do not ship.

With more than $6.6 million raised, a community already above 100,000, and presale tokens at only $0.000000153, Pepeto now sits among the strongest presale players. It blends meme culture with real blockchain tools, giving it a clean edge in a sector usually powered by hype. So how does it compare to BlockDAG and Bitcoin Hyper, which are also chasing investor capital?

BlockDAG Price Prediction

BlockDAG has attracted attention with a DAG architecture aimed at scaling throughput and reducing delays. Analysts offering a BlockDAG price prediction outline a 2025 band from $0.0016 to $0.10, with a handful of bold calls near $1 if adoption accelerates quickly. The challenge is demand. BlockDAG leans on niche developer circles more than broad retail excitement. Without meme appeal or a sizable community, it may struggle to spark the kind of trader enthusiasm markets reward.

Bitcoin Hyper Price Prediction: Fast, But Reliant

Bitcoin Hyper (BTH) markets itself as a quicker, cheaper spin on Bitcoin. That narrative pulls in some BTC watchers, yet its trajectory remains tied closely to Bitcoin’s momentum. Without independent drivers, upside appears capped. Forecasts for a Bitcoin Hyper price prediction range between $0.002 and $0.05 in 2025, with the rosiest scenarios near $0.10. Those targets depend more on Bitcoin’s cycle than on BTH cultivating its own durable demand.

Pepeto, by contrast, is being called the best crypto to buy now because it pairs audited contracts with practical utilities that appeal to both retail traders and whales.

Is Pepeto The Best Presale Right Now?

Pepeto’s advantage starts with shipping real tools early. It introduces PepetoSwap, a zero fee decentralized exchange, and PepetoBridge, a system for secure cross chain transfers. These features remove daily trading friction and make Pepeto far more than a meme with a logo.

Staking is another pillar. Early participants can earn up to 228% APY, which rewards committed holders and supports token stability as the project moves toward listings.

Momentum is picking up fast. At just $0.000000153 per token, Pepeto has already raised more than $6.6 million. Each presale stage lifts the price, giving an advantage to early buyers. Analysts compare this setup to Shiba Inu’s early arc, while noting Pepeto’s stronger fundamentals. A $10,000 entry today secures billions of tokens, with a credible path to seven figures as adoption scales.

Why Pepeto Looks Like The Future Of Memecoins

Pepeto blends meme energy with lasting blockchain value. PepetoSwap removes trading fees completely, and PepetoBridge enables fast, secure movement across chains. These upgrades address real user pain points and create staying power beyond short hype cycles.

The token model balances growth and sustainability. Thirty percent of supply goes to the presale to boost distribution and liquidity. Another 30% funds staking, with live rewards at 228% APY. Marketing receives 20% to drive global reach. Liquidity gets 12.5% to keep trading smooth. The final 7.5% supports development for new features and upgrades. There are no team wallets and no trading tax, and independent audits by Coinsult and SolidProof add transparency and trust.

This structure gives Pepeto a solid base. Zero fee trading attracts activity, the cross chain bridge expands reach, and clear rules help listings. With whales already buying, stage based pricing, and a large community, Pepeto is building momentum designed to compound.

Conclusion: Pepeto Leads This Cycle

BlockDAG and Bitcoin Hyper may carve out smaller niches, but Pepeto has the broadest appeal. Its audited contracts, transparent token model, live products, and powerful staking rewards create the same explosive setup Shiba Inu once enjoyed, now with a stronger foundation. At just $0.000000153 and with more than $6.6 million raised, Pepeto is already drawing serious capital. With each stage pushing the price higher, the window to secure tokens at this level is closing.

Pepeto is more than another presale. It is shaping up as a project that could define the 2025 cycle. Analysts already call it the best crypto to buy now, and the only question is how far it can run once Tier 1 listings arrive.

Always buy Pepeto only from the official website: https://pepeto.io

Beware of scams using the project’s name.

Official Links

Website: https://pepeto.io

Whitepaper: https://pepeto.io/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf?v2=true

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/blockdag-and-bitcoin-hyper-predictions-pepeto-emerges-as-2025s-best-crypto-to-buy/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

BitcoinWorld Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees Are stablecoins a threat to traditional banking, or do they offer a revolutionary alternative to costly payment systems? Recent discussions have painted a picture of stablecoins potentially undermining bank deposits. However, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, presents a compelling counter-argument, suggesting that the true competitive arena for stablecoins lies elsewhere: in the lucrative world of card processing fees. Understanding the True Role of Stablecoins Coinbase recently challenged the narrative put forth by some U.S. banks and regulators. These institutions often express concerns that the rise of stablecoins could lead to significant outflows from traditional bank accounts. But what exactly is the foundation of this debate? Not a Savings Vehicle: Coinbase’s analysis, as reported by Cointelegraph, clearly indicates that stablecoins are not primarily used for long-term savings. Unlike traditional bank deposits, which often serve as a secure place for holding wealth and earning interest, stablecoins are designed for different purposes. A Payment Innovation: Instead, stablecoins function predominantly as a highly efficient means of payment. Think of them as digital cash, pegged to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar, facilitating rapid and low-cost transactions across borders. This distinction is crucial for understanding their impact on the financial ecosystem. The exchange’s findings suggest there’s no significant link between the growing adoption of stablecoins and a decrease in regional bank deposits. Why Stablecoins Challenge Card Fees, Not Bank Deposits The core of Coinbase’s argument pivots on where stablecoins genuinely compete. The company highlights that their primary utility aligns with challenging the high costs associated with traditional payment rails, particularly credit and debit card fees. International Remittances: Sending money across borders using traditional methods can be slow and expensive. Stablecoins offer a faster, more cost-effective alternative, enabling individuals to send funds globally with significantly reduced fees and processing times. Supplier Payments: Businesses often face substantial fees when paying international suppliers through conventional banking channels. By leveraging stablecoins, companies can streamline these payments, cutting down on expenses and improving cash flow management. Coinbase points out that U.S. banks annually collect an astounding $187 billion in card fee revenue. This colossal figure represents a massive market where stablecoins can offer a competitive, often superior, solution. Rather than eroding deposit bases, stablecoins are poised to disrupt the economics of transaction processing. Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions with Stablecoins The potential of stablecoins as a payment solution is truly transformative. They bring several advantages that traditional payment systems often struggle to match, especially in a globalized economy. Speed and Efficiency: Transactions using stablecoins can settle in minutes, not days, regardless of geographical distance. This speed is invaluable for businesses requiring rapid transfers and individuals needing urgent remittances. Reduced Costs: By cutting out numerous intermediaries and leveraging blockchain technology, stablecoins dramatically lower transaction fees compared to wire transfers, international bank transfers, and even many credit card processing charges. Accessibility: For the unbanked or underbanked populations globally, stablecoins offer a gateway to participating in the digital economy, enabling them to send and receive payments without needing a traditional bank account. This efficiency and cost-effectiveness position stablecoins not as a threat to the fundamental role of banks as custodians of savings, but as a powerful alternative for the movement of money. Navigating the Future: Benefits and Challenges for Stablecoins While the benefits are clear, the path forward for stablecoins isn’t without its challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a key hurdle, but it also presents an opportunity for standardized growth. Regulatory Scrutiny: Governments worldwide are grappling with how to regulate stablecoins. Clear frameworks are essential to foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Interoperability: Ensuring that different stablecoins and blockchain networks can seamlessly interact will be crucial for widespread adoption. User Education: As with any emerging technology, educating users about how stablecoins work, their benefits, and how to use them securely is vital for mainstream acceptance. Despite these challenges, the inherent advantages of stablecoins in facilitating efficient, low-cost global payments make their continued growth almost inevitable. They are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital finance, forcing traditional institutions to innovate or risk being outpaced in the payment processing arena. In conclusion, Coinbase’s stance offers a vital perspective: stablecoins are not aiming to replace bank deposits but rather to revolutionize the payment landscape. By providing a cheaper, faster, and more accessible alternative to traditional card fees and international transfer methods, stablecoins are poised to unlock immense value for individuals and businesses worldwide. This shift isn’t about undermining financial stability; it’s about fostering competition and driving innovation in how we move money in a digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Coinbase’s main argument regarding stablecoins? Coinbase argues that stablecoins primarily compete with high card processing fees and international payment costs, rather than threatening traditional bank deposits. 2. How do stablecoins differ from traditional bank deposits? Unlike bank deposits, which are often used for savings, stablecoins are designed as a means of payment for quick, low-cost transactions, particularly across borders. 3. What are the primary uses of stablecoins identified by Coinbase? Coinbase highlights international remittances and supplier payments as key areas where stablecoins offer a superior alternative to traditional methods. 4. What is the approximate annual revenue from card fees collected by U.S. banks? U.S. banks collect an estimated $187 billion annually from card fee revenue, a market segment where stablecoins present a competitive solution. 5. What are the key advantages of using stablecoins for payments? Key advantages include increased speed and efficiency, significantly reduced transaction costs, and greater accessibility for global payments, including for the unbanked. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the transformative potential of stablecoins in reshaping global payments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01676-0.05%
Union
U$0.017437-6.87%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01728+0.40%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/16 16:40
Partager
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

PANews reported on September 16th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$61.82 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$26.671 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$11.3257 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.8685 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$3.16538 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$14.73864 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.05089 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01441+1.19%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2344+1.02%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 17:04
Partager
Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Base has announced that it is in advanced evaluation for the launch of a native token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01348-2.10%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/16 15:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Former UK National Crime Agency officer sentenced to five and a half years in prison for stealing $5.9 million worth of Bitcoin

Altcoin season on the way? All the hidden signals