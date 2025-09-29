BlockDAG, BEST, SNORT & HYPER Take the Lead

Crypto News

A closer look at the top crypto presales of 2025. BlockDAG shows delivery, BEST Wallet adds real tools, SNORT blends memes with bots, & HYPER expands Bitcoin’s reach.

Presales are often where the biggest opportunities in crypto emerge, giving participants access before tokens hit major exchanges. These early phases can provide strong entry positions, particularly when adoption, technology, or hype drives growth.

What makes some presales more compelling is not just low pricing but the infrastructure and community already being built around them. Among the top crypto presales, four names are drawing heavy interest right now: BlockDAG (BDAG), Best Wallet Token (BEST), Snorter (SNORT), and Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER).

Each project has a different strategy. BlockDAG is proving scale with miners and mobile adoption, BEST is creating value with wallet utility, SNORT is merging meme culture with trading bots, and HYPER is pushing Bitcoin into faster and broader use with a layer-2 model. Together, they reflect the varied ways presales can deliver value.

1. BlockDAG: Awakening Testnet Brings Real Results

BlockDAG is leading the presale race with results that highlight measurable growth. The project has already raised more than $410 million, signed up over 312,000 holders, and reached 3 million active users through its X1 mobile mining app.

Awakening Testnet, now live, is launched as a live demonstration of the network. This rollout features the chain’s architecture, account abstraction, miner integration via Stratum, vesting contracts, explorer tools, and stress testing. Rather than waiting for mainnet, BlockDAG is showing how the system works under real-world conditions.

Hardware delivery adds to its strength. More than 20,000 X-Series miners have shipped to 130+ countries, with production running at 2,000 units weekly. These devices are already active in the testnet phase, validating transactions and earning early rewards, while millions of mobile miners contribute through the X1 app.

With Batch 30 locked at $0.0013 for a limited time, BlockDAG is offering an entry before demand spikes further. Its ability to demonstrate live infrastructure instead of just announcing plans places it firmly among the top crypto presales.

2. Snorter: Meme Energy With a Trading Bot Ecosystem

Snorter is using meme appeal but pairing it with practical tools. Its Telegram-based bot offers features like rug-pull alerts, honeypot detection, MEV protection, and copy trading, helping users manage risk in volatile markets.

The token provides reduced trading fees and staking APY rewards, giving it both speculative and functional value. By late September 2025, the presale had raised more than $4 million, with tokens priced near $0.1039. It is also trading on decentralized exchanges at about $0.00039, with a market cap close to $390K, showing early signs of activity.

With a 500M supply and growing meme community interest, Snorter is proving that hype can be converted into adoption when paired with real tools. This positions it as one of the top crypto presales to watch.

3. Best Wallet Token: A Wallet-Linked Presale With Utility

Best Wallet Token is creating momentum by connecting presale participation directly to a functioning multi-chain wallet. The Best Wallet app already supports 60+ blockchains, cross-chain swaps, fiat gateways, and DEX aggregation.

Holding BEST comes with perks, including lower swap fees, exclusive access to presales, and voting rights for governance. Plans for the “Best Card” promise cashback benefits up to 8%, extending use beyond speculation.

Its presale has raised nearly $16 million by mid-September 2025, with token pricing climbing to $0.025665 from earlier stages at $0.0225. With projections of $0.063 by the end of 2025, many see it growing fast once listed. Its blend of real wallet utility and presale incentives secures its place among the top crypto presales.

4. Bitcoin Hyper: Expanding Bitcoin’s Capabilities

Bitcoin Hyper is branding itself as Bitcoin’s next evolution, using a layer-2 approach for faster transactions, smart contracts, and DeFi compatibility. By integrating with the Solana Virtual Machine, it enables dApps, bridges, and wrapped BTC features, all while preserving Bitcoin’s base chain security.

The presale has raised between $16.2M and $16.7M, with tokens priced around $0.012935. Backers are drawn to staking returns between 68–69% APY, supported by audits from Coinsult and SpyWolf.

Momentum is accelerating, with single-day inflows of $300K reported. Analysts suggest that if Bitcoin Hyper executes its roadmap, demand could climb quickly as Bitcoin users search for scalable solutions. This ambition places it among the top crypto presales for 2025.

Identifying the Top Crypto Presales of 2025

Presales remain one of the strongest ways to discover future leaders in crypto. BlockDAG shows clear delivery with global hardware shipments, millions of miners, and over $410 million raised before mainnet, setting it apart as the leading project.

Meanwhile, Best Wallet Token, Snorter, and Bitcoin Hyper each bring unique features, wallet integration, trading bot tools, and Bitcoin scalability. Together, they show how presales can succeed across multiple categories. For anyone tracking the top crypto presales in 2025, these projects highlight the most promising activity, with BlockDAG at the forefront.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

