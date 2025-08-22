BlockDAG, Hedera, VeChain, & Tron

Identifying the best long-term cryptos for 2025 is not just about focusing on the largest names, it is about recognizing projects that combine adoption, utility, and potential growth. While Bitcoin and Ethereum often dominate attention, many are now following other networks steadily building measurable value. These are the ecosystems where strong technology, partnerships, and active communities come together to form opportunities that could influence the next market cycle.

BlockDAG is drawing the most attention with its record-setting presale and rapid early adoption before launch. Hedera is proving its value through enterprise partnerships, VeChain is solving real-world supply chain issues, and Tron has become a leader in stablecoin activity. Collectively, these projects highlight the diversity shaping the best long-term cryptos for 2025.

1. BlockDAG: Record Presale & Early Adoption

BlockDAG has quickly become one of the most discussed projects. Its hybrid Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Proof-of-Work (PoW) structure combines scalability with security, making it appealing to both developers and miners. With EVM compatibility, Ethereum-based apps can launch without friction, ensuring smart contracts and DeFi applications run smoothly from the beginning. Adoption has already started before the official launch, with the X1 mobile miner app surpassing 2.5 million users and more than 19,300 ASIC miners distributed.

The presale results highlight the growing interest. BlockDAG has raised over $377 million so far, placing it among the biggest and fastest presales in recent years. Currently in Batch 29, BDAG is priced at $0.0276. Early buyers have seen returns of about 2,600% to 2,660% compared to the initial batches. Analysts expect the price could reach $1 after listing, which would translate into a 36x upside from its current level.

Adding further momentum is BlockDAG’s 200 ETH competition, offering approximately $1 million in rewards to presale participants. The combination of its technology, adoption strength, and community incentives has created urgency around BlockDAG, positioning it as one of the best long-term cryptos for 2025 to watch.

2. VeChain: Supply Chain Solutions with Real Value

VeChain has positioned itself as a leader in solving supply chain tracking and verification issues. By integrating blockchain with IoT technology, VeChain enables businesses to track goods at each step of the process, ensuring transparency and authenticity. This approach has made it valuable for industries such as food safety, fashion, and pharmaceuticals where verification is critical. The network continues to expand its enterprise partnerships, keeping it relevant as blockchain adoption grows in practical use cases.

Currently priced around $0.033, VeChain (VET) has remained steady in recent months while adoption advances. Many view it as a project with strong fundamentals and practical utility. With more companies incorporating blockchain into daily operations, VeChain is set to benefit further. Its focus on solving real-world problems firmly establishes it as one of the best long-term cryptos for 2025 driven by utility.

3. Hedera: Expanding Enterprise Reach

Hedera continues to stand out in the enterprise blockchain space. Its hashgraph consensus system allows for fast and secure transactions with extremely low fees, a feature especially attractive to organizations needing reliable, large-scale solutions. Leading names in finance, supply chain, and technology already use Hedera’s infrastructure, giving it credibility that many competitors are still trying to achieve. Beyond enterprise applications, Hedera has also been making progress in NFTs and DeFi, broadening its adoption and expanding its user base.

As of mid-August 2025, Hedera’s HBAR trades at around $0.078. Despite wider market fluctuations, it has shown steady performance. With developers continuing to innovate and global partnerships increasing, Hedera offers both stability and growth. This balance secures its place among the best long-term cryptos for 2025, especially for those focusing on enterprise-driven solutions.

4. Tron: Leader in Stablecoin Transfers

Tron has established itself as a major player in the stablecoin ecosystem, particularly with USDT transfers. Hosting more than $80 billion in USDT and processing over $24 billion in daily transactions, it has surpassed Ethereum in stablecoin activity. This makes Tron essential for global liquidity, offering faster transactions and lower costs. Developers also benefit from its support for decentralized applications, extending the network’s reach beyond stablecoins.

As of August, 2025, TRX trades at approximately $0.352, with highs near $0.36 and lows around $0.349. Its daily trading volume recently exceeded $1 billion, reflecting strong market interest. The upcoming v4.8.1 upgrade expected later this year aims to further improve smart contract functionality. Tron’s dominance in stablecoin activity and its continuous updates make it one of the best long-term cryptos for 2025, particularly for liquidity and global adoption.

Assessing the Best Long-Term Cryptos For 2025

Finding the best long-term cryptos for 2025 comes down to combining solid fundamentals with significant growth potential. BlockDAG leads this group with its record presale, early adoption momentum, and the possibility of reaching $1 post-listing. Hedera continues to strengthen its enterprise role, VeChain secures credibility by solving supply chain challenges, and Tron dominates stablecoin activity while preparing for key upgrades.

Each project offers a unique approach, from enterprise and supply chain solutions to liquidity and presale momentum. Among them, BlockDAG commands the most attention as its presale moves rapidly toward completion. For those looking for exposure to the next wave of adoption, these four projects remain worth close attention.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/best-long-term-cryptos-for-2025-see-why-blockdag-hedera-vechain-tron-are-leading-the-next-cycle/

XRP Price Prediction: Investors book $300M profit as hawkish expectation rises ahead of Powell's speech

XRP Price Prediction: Investors book $300M profit as hawkish expectation rises ahead of Powell's speech

XRP fell 3% to $2.85 on Thursday as investors booked over $300 million in profits following hawkish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes from its July meeting.
BNB hits $883 ATH – Can it break $1K despite THIS hurdle?

BNB hits $883 ATH – Can it break $1K despite THIS hurdle?

BNB saw over $2 billion inflows in August, underscoring massive investor interest
Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Key Takeaways: The changes would permit the listing of tokens issued by exchanges or related entities if used for on-chain transactions. Exchanges must disclose affiliated parties tied to listed assets and update legacy token data within 90 days of the rule’s enforcement. The proposal maintains regulatory goals around market integrity, conflict-of-interest prevention, and investor protection. Thailand ’s Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking public input on draft criteria for listing digital assets on local exchanges, according to a notice published on June 20. The proposed changes were approved by the SEC board during its June meeting. They are intended to align listing standards with current patterns of usage, technological development, and industry structure. Thai SEC Proposes Changes With the changes, the Thai SEC still intends to maintain “investor protection and regulatory mechanisms for preventing and managing conflicts of interest,” prevent “market manipulation of digital assets,” and prevent “unfair practices (insider trading).” Under the proposal, exchanges would be allowed to list ready-to-use digital tokens or coins issued by themselves or related parties, provided the assets are used for on-chain transactions. Exchanges would also be required to publicly disclose any related-party connections tied to listed digital tokens. “The Exchange shall disclose the names of persons related to digital token issuers who have provided their digital tokens on the Exchange for all types of digital tokens and display symbols (alerts and alarms) in the e-reporting system,” the agency said. Exchanges will be given 90 days to update disclosures for existing tokens once the rule takes effect. Public consultation documents are now available on the SEC’s website and Thailand’s central legal system portal. Comments can be submitted until July 21 by email or through the designated channels. 🇹🇭 Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a new tax measure to accelerate its ambition of becoming a leading global hub for digital assets. #thailand #tax https://t.co/HgLTU3EC35 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 17, 2025 Thailand Adjusts Digital Asset Regulatory Framework Thailand has made incremental adjustments to its digital asset regulatory regime in recent years, including raising standards for custody and exchange supervision. The new rules under discussion suggest an effort to reconcile the growth of blockchain-based assets with compliance and oversight obligations. Feedback from the current consultation may influence future policy adjustments, especially around transparency requirements and the role of exchange-issued tokens. Authorities across Southeast Asia are changing their regulatory frameworks to respond to the growing involvement of digital asset exchanges in token issuance and platform-based finance, prompting closer scrutiny of internal affiliations and disclosure standards. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How could the new rules impact investor behavior? Clearer disclosures of affiliated parties and usage conditions may help investors assess risks related to token provenance and exchange influence. What enforcement tools will the SEC use to monitor compliance? The e-reporting system is expected to support real-time monitoring of issuer relationships and flag potential insider trading activity or listing conflicts. Could this affect Thailand’s competitiveness in the digital asset sector? Formalized listing rules may improve regulatory clarity and support exchange growth, provided the requirements do not create barriers to participation.
