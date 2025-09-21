The post BlockDAG, HYPER, BEST & Layer Brett – CryptoNinjas appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. If you’ve been following the explosive world of early-stage tokens, you already know that crypto presales to invest in are drawing massive attention as 2025 approaches. For savvy investors, presales are the golden window; they provide early access at rock-bottom prices before tokens hit major exchanges.  While presales carry their share of risks, the upside potential is unmatched. Getting in early often means multiplying your investment many times over if adoption follows through. From ecosystem tokens powering real utilities to Layer-2 scalability plays and meme-driven presales with viral communities, the lineup of opportunities in 2025 is stacked. Among them, BlockDAG has captured headlines with staggering numbers, while projects like Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Layer Brett are offering unique angles of growth. Let’s dive into why these tokens are making the list of crypto presales to invest in right now. 1. BlockDAG  BlockDAG is rewriting the script on what success in presales looks like. The project has already raised nearly $410 million and sold 26.3 billion BDAG coins, racing toward its $600M target at breakneck speed. Currently priced at just $0.0013 in Batch 30, this is the entry-level buyers are scrambling to secure.  This low-entry presale price of $0.0013 will end in just 24 hours. With a confirmed listing price of $0.05, early buyers are locking in an astonishing 3,746% ROI from day one. Longer-term projections see BDAG hitting $1 by 2027, a trajectory that could turn modest investments into generational wealth. Beyond speculation, BlockDAG is proving adoption before launch. The project already boasts 312,000+ holders, has shipped nearly 20k ASIC miners worldwide, and has 3 million active X1 mobile miners powering its ecosystem daily. With the upcoming Awakening Testnet set to showcase its live technology, BlockDAG is delivering real proof of vision. At $0.0013, the presale price is… The post BlockDAG, HYPER, BEST & Layer Brett – CryptoNinjas appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. If you’ve been following the explosive world of early-stage tokens, you already know that crypto presales to invest in are drawing massive attention as 2025 approaches. For savvy investors, presales are the golden window; they provide early access at rock-bottom prices before tokens hit major exchanges.  While presales carry their share of risks, the upside potential is unmatched. Getting in early often means multiplying your investment many times over if adoption follows through. From ecosystem tokens powering real utilities to Layer-2 scalability plays and meme-driven presales with viral communities, the lineup of opportunities in 2025 is stacked. Among them, BlockDAG has captured headlines with staggering numbers, while projects like Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Layer Brett are offering unique angles of growth. Let’s dive into why these tokens are making the list of crypto presales to invest in right now. 1. BlockDAG  BlockDAG is rewriting the script on what success in presales looks like. The project has already raised nearly $410 million and sold 26.3 billion BDAG coins, racing toward its $600M target at breakneck speed. Currently priced at just $0.0013 in Batch 30, this is the entry-level buyers are scrambling to secure.  This low-entry presale price of $0.0013 will end in just 24 hours. With a confirmed listing price of $0.05, early buyers are locking in an astonishing 3,746% ROI from day one. Longer-term projections see BDAG hitting $1 by 2027, a trajectory that could turn modest investments into generational wealth. Beyond speculation, BlockDAG is proving adoption before launch. The project already boasts 312,000+ holders, has shipped nearly 20k ASIC miners worldwide, and has 3 million active X1 mobile miners powering its ecosystem daily. With the upcoming Awakening Testnet set to showcase its live technology, BlockDAG is delivering real proof of vision. At $0.0013, the presale price is…

BlockDAG, HYPER, BEST & Layer Brett – CryptoNinjas

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 00:04
1
1$0.008048-0.11%
RealLink
REAL$0.06334--%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013968-1.21%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30348-0.40%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003389-0.38%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5271+0.34%

If you’ve been following the explosive world of early-stage tokens, you already know that crypto presales to invest in are drawing massive attention as 2025 approaches. For savvy investors, presales are the golden window; they provide early access at rock-bottom prices before tokens hit major exchanges. 

While presales carry their share of risks, the upside potential is unmatched. Getting in early often means multiplying your investment many times over if adoption follows through.

From ecosystem tokens powering real utilities to Layer-2 scalability plays and meme-driven presales with viral communities, the lineup of opportunities in 2025 is stacked. Among them, BlockDAG has captured headlines with staggering numbers, while projects like Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Layer Brett are offering unique angles of growth. Let’s dive into why these tokens are making the list of crypto presales to invest in right now.

1. BlockDAG 

BlockDAG is rewriting the script on what success in presales looks like. The project has already raised nearly $410 million and sold 26.3 billion BDAG coins, racing toward its $600M target at breakneck speed. Currently priced at just $0.0013 in Batch 30, this is the entry-level buyers are scrambling to secure. 

This low-entry presale price of $0.0013 will end in just 24 hours. With a confirmed listing price of $0.05, early buyers are locking in an astonishing 3,746% ROI from day one. Longer-term projections see BDAG hitting $1 by 2027, a trajectory that could turn modest investments into generational wealth.

Beyond speculation, BlockDAG is proving adoption before launch. The project already boasts 312,000+ holders, has shipped nearly 20k ASIC miners worldwide, and has 3 million active X1 mobile miners powering its ecosystem daily. With the upcoming Awakening Testnet set to showcase its live technology, BlockDAG is delivering real proof of vision.

At $0.0013, the presale price is the cheapest BDAG will ever be. Miss it, and you’ll be left chasing higher levels while today’s investors ride the rocket. It’s no wonder BlockDAG is topping every list of crypto presales to invest in this year.

2. Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER)

Bitcoin Hyper is another standout among crypto presales to invest in, combining Bitcoin’s security with the scalability of Layer-2. Having already raised over $15 million, the token is currently priced around $0.012895 in presale. With daily raises of $200K–$300K, investor interest remains strong.

The project pitches itself as a Bitcoin Layer-2, enabling smart contracts, dApps, staking, governance, and fast transactions, a long-awaited expansion for Bitcoin’s ecosystem. Analysts are speculating on ambitious returns, with some whispering about 100× potential if adoption holds. Importantly, presale stages include price increments, meaning early entry is rewarded, another reason HYPER makes the shortlist of crypto presales to invest in.

3. Best Wallet Token (BEST)

The Best Wallet Token (BEST) presale has gained steady traction, raising over $15.7 million so far. Currently priced at about $0.0256, it started at $0.0225 and could run until December 31, 2025, or until allocations sell out.

BEST is the governance and utility token for the Best Wallet ecosystem, a multi-chain non-custodial wallet that offers staking rewards, reduced fees, portfolio tools, and presale access for future projects. With a total supply of 10 billion and audits already complete, it combines utility with security.

 Some predictions put BEST at $0.063 by the end of 2025, offering potential upside for presale buyers. Its combination of a working product and roadmap utility cements it as one of the top crypto presales to invest in.

4. Layer Brett (LBRETT)

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is an Ethereum Layer-2 project with a meme-driven twist, creating buzz in presale circles. At just $0.0055 per token, it’s one of the more accessible entries on this list. The project promises 750–850% staking APY, NFT integrations, deflationary tokenomics, and gamified staking.

Its Ethereum L2 base ensures fast, cheap transactions while leaning into meme-coin appeal. Analysts speculate it could be a 100× candidate if execution matches ambition. Many see LBRETT as addressing the shortcomings of older meme tokens by offering both community hype and tangible utility. This dual play positions it as one of the bold but intriguing crypto presales to invest in for the next bull cycle.

Conclusion 

For investors seeking early-stage opportunities, 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for crypto presales to invest in. Each of the projects covered here, BlockDAG, Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Layer Brett, brings something unique to the table, from Layer-2 scalability and real-world utility to meme-driven community energy.

Among them, BlockDAG stands out with its massive presale haul, proven adoption before launch, and unmatched ROI potential. But diversification remains key: allocating across multiple presales can balance risk while maximising exposure to potential moonshots.

As always, presales involve early-stage risks, but they also present the most explosive opportunities. The window of entry is narrow, and once these tokens are listed, cheap prices will vanish. For anyone considering crypto presales to invest in, now may be the time to act.

Disclaimer

Please be advised that all information, including our ratings, advices and reviews, is for educational purposes only. Crypto investing carries high risks, and CryptoNinjas is not responsible for any losses incurred. Always do your own research and determine your risk tolerance level; it will help you make informed trading decisions.

 

Source: https://www.cryptoninjas.net/news/crypto-presales-to-invest-in-for-2025-blockdag-hyper-best-layer-brett/

Disclaimer

Please be advised that all information, including our ratings, advices and reviews, is for educational purposes only. Crypto investing carries high risks, and CryptoNinjas is not responsible for any losses incurred. Always do your own research and determine your risk tolerance level; it will help you make informed trading decisions.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Snorter Bot Token Nears $4M in ICO as Major Ecosystem Updates Roll Out

Snorter Bot Token Nears $4M in ICO as Major Ecosystem Updates Roll Out

As Telegram trading bot Snorter Bot Token (SNORT) nears $4 million in presale funding, the project has also rolled out major ecosystem updates that strengthen its position as a serious competitor to existing Telegram bots.Snorter is Solana-native by design, which gives it faster speeds and lower transaction costs than Ethereum-based rivals that remain weighed down […] The post Snorter Bot Token Nears $4M in ICO as Major Ecosystem Updates Roll Out appeared first on Cryptonews.
Hyperbot
BOT$0.1256+47.93%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01369+0.95%
Major
MAJOR$0.15922+0.05%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 02:34
Partager
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) koers, nu investeren in de lopende presale?

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) koers, nu investeren in de lopende presale?

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is dit jaar uitgegroeid tot een van de meest besproken meme coins. Het project ontwikkelt een eigen Layer 2 blockchain die speciaal is ontworpen voor meme projecten. De presale van LILPEPE startte op 10 juni 2025 en haalde sindsdien meer dan $ 25,9 miljoen bij investeerders op. Tot nu toe was elke fase van de presale ruim voor tijd uitverkocht. Nu zit het project in fase 13 en kun je de tokens aanschaffen voor een prijs van $ 0,0022 per stuk. Little Pepe combineert heel slim de meme cultuur met geavanceerde blockchain technologie. Het team bouwde een EVM-compatibel Layer 2 netwerk dat razendsnelle transacties en vrijwel geen kosten biedt. Daarmee steekt LILPEPE ver boven de typische meme coins uit die op bestaande netwerken draaien. Het project heeft 26,5% van de totale voorraad van 100 miljard tokens gereserveerd voor de presale. Elke nieuwe fase stijgt de token prijs, waardoor deelnemers worden aangemoedigd sneller toe te slaan. Nu al zijn meer dan 15 miljard tokens verkocht en de presale nadert snel het einde. Little Pepe presale blijft sterk presteren De presale heeft sinds de start in juni een stevige groei laten zien. Zo is in meerdere ronden al meer dan $ 25,9 miljoen opgehaald. Ronde 1 startte met een prijs van $ 0,001 per token en was al binnen slechts 72 uur uitverkocht, goed voor bijna $ 500.000. Tijdens de tweede presale fase kostte de coin tussen $ 0,0011 en $ 0,0015 en haalde het project meer dan $ 1,23 miljoen op voordat alles snel uitverkocht was. In ronde 3 steeg de prijs naar $ 0,0012, met een bevestigde exchange listing prijs van $ 0,003. Wie er vroeg bij was, zag daardoor een potentiële winst van 150%. De eerdere presale rondes trokken zoveel belangstelling dat de tokens sneller uitverkochten dan verwacht. Inmiddels hebben meer dan 38.000 mensen deelgenomen. In ronde 13 van de presale staat de token momenteel geprijsd op $ 0,0022. Doordat de prijs bij elke mijlpaal stapsgewijs stijgt, voelt men er vanzelf een soort urgentie bij. Vroege deelnemers hebben zo veel lagere prijzen kunnen pakken dan de huidige kopers. Dankzij deze gefaseerde aanpak blijft de presale de hele periode door spannend en interessant. Belangrijkste kenmerken van Little Pepe’s technologie Little Pepe is de native currency van een gloednieuwe Layer 2 chain, speciaal voor meme coins. De blockchain is razendsnel, extreem goedkoop en sterk beveiligd en vooral aantrekkelijk voor traders en ontwikkelaars. Het netwerk verwerkt transacties in een oogwenk en de gas fees zijn bijna nul. De trades worden niet belast en dat zie je maar zelden bij meme coins. Bovendien is de blockchain beschermd tegen sniper bots, zodat kwaadaardige bots geen kans krijgen om presale lanceringen te manipuleren. Ontwikkelaars kunnen dankzij EVM-compatibiliteit heel eenvoudig smart contracts en meme tokens bouwen en lanceren. De infrastructuur is opgezet als hét centrale platform voor meme-innovatie, met on-chain communitytools en governance-opties. “Pepe’s Pump Pad” is het launchpad voor de meme tokens van het project. Tokens die hier worden gelanceerd, hebben ingebouwde anti-scam beveiligingen en liquidity locks worden automatisch toegepast om rug pulls te voorkomen. Zo kunnen makers nieuwe meme tokens lanceren zonder zich zorgen te maken over veiligheidsrisico’s. Is LILPEPE de beste crypto presale om nu te kopen? Little Pepe is de allereerste Layer 2 blockchain die volledig draait om memes. Dat geeft het project een unieke plek in de drukke wereld van meme coins. Het doel is om de “meme verse” te worden: een plek waar meme projecten kunnen lanceren, verhandelen en echt groeien. Het succes van de presale laat zien dat er veel interesse is voor deze aanpak. In de vroege fases waren de fase binnen 72 uur uitverkocht en zelfs de latere fases gingen sneller dan gepland. Met meer dan $ 25,9 miljoen dat is opgehaald, is er veel vertrouwen in deze meme coin. Little Pepe staat technisch stevig dankzij zijn Layer 2 infrastructuur. Het project heeft een CertiK security audit doorstaan, wat het vertrouwen van investeerders aanzienlijk versterkt. Als je naar de listings op CoinMarketCap en CoinGecko kijkt, is duidelijk te zien dat het project ook buiten de meme community steeds meer erkenning krijgt. Little Pepe is volgens analisten dan ook een van de meest veelbelovende meme coins voor 2025. De combinatie van meme cultuur en echte functionaliteit, maakt deze meme coin betrouwbaarder en waardevoller dan de meeste puur speculatieve tokens. Dankzij de snelle presale en het innovatieve ecosysteem is Little Pepe klaar om zich als serieuze speler in de wereld van meme coins te vestigen. Het project werkt volgens een roadmap met onder andere exchange listings, staking en uitbreiding van het ecosysteem. Door LILPEPE tokens te listen op grote gecentraliseerde exchanges, wordt het voor iedereen makkelijker om te traden en neemt de liquiditeit flink toe. Mega Giveaway campagne vergroot betrokkenheid community Little Pepe is gestart met een Mega Giveaway om de community te belonen voor hun deelname. De Mega Giveaway richt zich op de deelnemers die tijdens fases 12 tot en met 17 de meeste LILPEPE tokens hebben gekocht. De grootste koper wint 5 ETH, de tweede plaats ontvangt 3 ETH en de derde plaats 2 ETH. Ook worden 15 willekeurige deelnemers elk met 0,5 ETH beloond. Iedereen die LILPEPE bezit kan meedoen. Dat gaat heel handig. Je vult je ERC20-wallet adres in en voert een paar social media opdrachten uit. Deze actie moet gedurende de presale voor extra spanning en een gevoel van urgentie om snel mee te doen gaan zorgen, zowel aan de giveaway als aan de presale. De giveaway loopt dan ook tot fase 17 volledig is uitverkocht. De community blijft op alle platforms hard doorgroeien. Tijdens de giveaway is de activiteit op social media flink omhooggeschoten. Zo’n betrokkenheid is vaak een goed teken dat een meme coin op weg is naar succes. Little Pepe analyse koers verwachting De tokens van Little Pepe gaan tijdens fase 13 voor $ 0,0022 over de toonbank. De listing prijs op de exchanges is bevestigd op $ 0,003 en kan de deelnemers aan de presale mooie winsten kan opleveren. Volgens analisten kan de prijs van LILPEPE tegen het einde van 2025 naar $ 0,01 stijgen. Dit zou het project een marktwaarde van $ 1 miljard kunnen geven. Deze voorspelling gaat uit van een sterke cryptomarkt en van succesvolle exchange listings. Voor 2026 lopen de koers verwachtingen voor LILPEPE sterk uiteen. Als de cryptomarkt blijft stijgen, zou de token $ 0,015 kunnen bereiken. Maar als de markt instort en een bear market toeslaat, kan de prijs terugvallen naar $ 0,0015. Dat is een groot verschil, maar zo werkt crypto nu eenmaal. Zeker bij meme coins, omdat ze sterk reageren op de marktsfeer. Op de lange termijn, richting het jaar 2030, wijzen sommige verwachtingen op prijzen van $ 0,03 in gunstige scenario’s. Dat gaat uit van een succesvolle aanname van Layer 2 en verdere groei van de meme coin sector. Voorzichtige schattingen plaatsen de prijs in 2030 rond $ 0,0095. Zelfs een klein stukje van de marktwaarde van grote meme coins kan volgens experts al voor flinke winsten zorgen. Sommige analisten verwachten dat de opbrengsten zelfs 15.000% tot 20.000% kunnen bereiken als Little Pepe hetzelfde succes haalt als eerdere populaire meme coins. Doe mee aan de Little Pepe presale Wil je erbij zijn? Ga naar de officiële website van de coin om mee te doen aan de presale. Tijdens de huidige fase kost een token $ 0,0022 en je kunt eenvoudig betalen met ETH of USDT via je wallet. Je kunt aan de presale deelnemen met MetaMask of Trust Wallet. Verbind je wallet eenvoudig met de officiële website en zorg dat je voldoende ETH of USDT hebt om het gewenste aantal tokens te kopen. De presale accepteert ERC-20 tokens op het Ethereum netwerk. Na aankoop kun je je tokens claimen zodra alle presale rondes zijn afgerond. Alle informatie over het claimen vind je via de officiële website en communicatiekanalen. NEEM NU DEEL AAN DE LITTLE PEPE ($ LILPEPE) PRESALE Website    |    (X) Twitter    |  Telegram i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Little Pepe (LILPEPE) koers, nu investeren in de lopende presale? is geschreven door Redactie en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
1
1$0.008049-0.09%
SOLANIUM
SLIM$0.03774-0.10%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005226+3.26%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 18:50
Partager
Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

TLDR Chris Burniske predicts that price flows will start driving crypto market narratives. Burniske foresees underperforming cryptocurrencies gaining more attention. Coinbase predicts growth in Q4 2025 driven by positive macroeconomic factors. Tom Lee suggests Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from potential Fed rate cuts. A major shift is looming in the cryptocurrency market, according to [...] The post Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08844+4.73%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.00028+1.44%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.528--%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:17
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Snorter Bot Token Nears $4M in ICO as Major Ecosystem Updates Roll Out

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) koers, nu investeren in de lopende presale?

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

Best Altcoins to Watch as BitGo’s IPO Signals a New Era for Crypto Infrastructure