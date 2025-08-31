BlockDAG, Labubull, Brett, Ponke Price & Presale Analysis

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 01:25
The Top crypto presale market has exploded in 2025, with investors scanning dozens of projects for strong returns and real-world utility. But let’s be honest, most presales either over-promise or lack the user base to stay relevant after launch. That’s why a few names are dominating the conversation, each for different reasons, but one project is clearly pulling ahead. BlockDAG is entering its final presale stages after breaking every milestone set earlier this year. 

Alongside it, tokens like Labubull (LABU), Brett (BRETT), and Ponke (PONKE) are drawing attention for their marketing push, price action, and community buzz. Below, we look at each project in detail, compare their current performance, and break down what makes BlockDAG the only serious presale worth locking into before the next big move.

1. BlockDAG at TOKEN2049: Presale Meets Real Utility

BlockDAG is on track to dominate the Top crypto presale conversation in 2025 as it gears up for its biggest stage yet, TOKEN2049 Singapore on October 1–2. This is Asia’s flagship Web3 event, drawing over 25,000 attendees, 7,000+ companies, and hundreds of speakers, and BlockDAG is stepping in as a Platinum Partner. That means full-scale visibility, from a massive 72 sqm booth with live demos to the towering floor-to-ceiling banner outside the main stage where every attendee will see the BlockDAG brand. Add the 2049% bonus on every BDAG buy until October 1, and the presale buzz is reaching record levels.

Currently in Batch 30 at $0.03, BlockDAG’s presale has already raised $387 million+ with over 25 billion BDAG sold. Early buyers in Batch 1 got in at just $0.001, locking huge returns before launch, but the project isn’t slowing down. Whale leaderboard battles are heating up, with two major holders now at $4.4M and $4.3M, overtaking the previous $3.8M leader and pushing momentum higher.

Adoption metrics are just as impressive. Over 3 million users are already mining BDAG on the X1 app directly from their smartphones, while thousands of X10 mining rigs are being shipped globally. With a launch price set at $0.05, growing real-world adoption, and unmatched exposure at TOKEN2049, BlockDAG is proving it’s not just another presale, it’s a project combining infrastructure, community, and marketing dominance to stay far ahead of any competition in 2025.

2. Labubull (LABU): Hype Meets Skepticism

Labubull has pulled a lot of attention in 2025 with its 16-stage presale and a heavy focus on marketing. The team talks about big features like Mischief Drops, Rage Burns, and staking rewards, all designed to make early buyers feel like they are entering the next major meme coin run. It is running a whitelist campaign with big claims, including up to 10,000% ROI, which has naturally drawn both curious investors and critics. 

The presale price details are still vague, and this lack of clear information has fueled debates about whether the project can actually deliver after launch. Some analysts have raised concerns over liquidity transparency and the whitepaper’s note that the token has no intrinsic value. For investors who enjoy high-risk, high-reward plays, Labubull might look tempting, but it feels more like a gamble than a structured growth story. When compared to BlockDAG’s well-defined presale targets, mining adoption, and event partnerships, Labubull’s strategy seems to rely more on marketing energy than on real ecosystem building, leaving potential buyers with unanswered questions about long-term sustainability.

3. Brett (BRETT): Meme Power on Base Chain

Brett continues to hold a solid position as one of the more recognizable meme coins, trading around $0.0477–$0.0480 with a market cap close to $476 million. It operates on the Ethereum and Base networks, offering zero transaction tax and a lighthearted, community-focused identity inspired by Matt Furie’s “Boys Club” comics. Brett has slowly moved beyond meme status by introducing DeFi elements like staking and liquidity pools, giving holders a chance to earn rewards while staying active in the ecosystem.

However, recent price trends show a mixed picture. Trading volume hovers near $31 million daily, but price performance has been flat or slightly negative in the past few weeks. Some investors remain optimistic due to its strong community base and decentralized approach, yet Brett lacks the large-scale presale momentum and event-driven exposure seen with BlockDAG. While it holds appeal for those who like meme-driven projects with added functionality, Brett doesn’t carry the same growth potential or strategic visibility as the leading Top crypto presale contender, BlockDAG.

4. Ponke (PONKE): Solana’s Meme Entry

Ponke is Solana’s meme coin that has been gaining moderate attention through its low fees and fast transactions. Currently trading around $0.1065–$0.1088 with a market cap near $59 million, Ponke has a circulating supply of about 555.5 million tokens, which is almost its full supply. Daily trading volumes hover between $8–10 million, showing a steady but not explosive level of activity. Price action over the last few weeks has been mixed, with 24-hour moves ranging from –0.9% to +2.3% and small weekly gains just over 1%.

Some analysts are optimistic, predicting prices could reach $0.30–$0.50 by late 2025 if Solana continues its strong network growth. Ponke benefits from Solana’s speed and scalability, but it has yet to demonstrate major presale breakthroughs, large-scale event presence, or adoption metrics like those driving BlockDAG’s momentum. As a smaller-cap meme coin, Ponke offers some speculative potential for risk-tolerant buyers, but when compared to the scale of Top crypto presale projects, it remains more of a side bet than a serious competitor to BlockDAG’s presale dominance.

Wrapping Up

Looking at 2025’s Top crypto presale tokens, the difference between noise and real traction is obvious. Labubull talks big with its 16-stage roadmap but leaves too many questions around transparency. Brett delivers meme energy and steady Base chain trading volumes but doesn’t have the presale momentum or large-scale adoption metrics. Ponke adds Solana speed and low fees but remains a small-cap bet with limited market impact so far. 

Then there’s BlockDAG, already raising $387 million, selling 25 billion tokens, and pulling over 3 million miners into its ecosystem before launch. Its Platinum Partner spot at TOKEN2049 Singapore locks down global visibility while the presale bonus fuels investor interest at every stage. For anyone scanning this year’s Top crypto presale projects, BlockDAG is the only one combining technology, adoption, and event dominance to stay miles ahead of the rest.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is part of a sponsored/press release/paid content, intended solely for promotional purposes. Readers are advised to exercise caution and conduct their own research before taking any action related to the content on this page or the company. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses or damages incurred as a result of or in connection with the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned.

Source: https://coinedition.com/top-crypto-presale-2025-blockdag-labubull-brett-ponke-price-presale-analysis/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
