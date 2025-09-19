Explore BlockDAG’s nearly $410M presale, 3M miners, & 26.2B coins sold, outpacing ALGO’s slowdown & Pi’s uncertainty to set the standard for 2025’s top crypto coins.Explore BlockDAG’s nearly $410M presale, 3M miners, & 26.2B coins sold, outpacing ALGO’s slowdown & Pi’s uncertainty to set the standard for 2025’s top crypto coins.

BlockDAG Leads 2025 Crypto Race: Nearly $410M Presale, 3M Miners, While Algorand & Pi Network Lag Behind

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/19 18:00
Algorand
TOP Network
Pi Network
Algorand (ALGO) trades near $0.24 as a classic technical squeeze unfolds, with resistance at $0.25-$0.26 and support at $0.23. A clean breakout could carry ALGO toward $0.30, while a failure risks a slide to $0.21. 

Meanwhile, Pi Network’s price remains flat after a 90% drawdown, but a whale accumulating 373 million tokens worth $128 million fuels speculation of a Wyckoff-style breakout toward $1 if consolidation ends. 

BlockDAG enters this field with the momentum that few projects achieve even after launch. It has already raised nearly $410 million, sold 26.2 billion coins, attracted 312K holders, and sold 19.9K+ miners with 3M X1 mobile miners active across 130 countries. With its presale locked at $0.0013, every new sale reduces early entry. BlockDAG’s hard adoption numbers and ecosystem depth set a different standard, growth proven before listings.

Algorand Price Hangs Between Breakout and Breakdown

Algorand’s native coin ALGO is trading near $0.24, holding steady after a modest 1.9% daily gain. The price faces strong resistance at $0.25-$0.26, while support sits close to $0.23, setting up a tight range that could decide the next trend. A clean move above resistance may open a path toward $0.30, while a break below support risks a drop toward $0.21 or even $0.15. 

Beyond price, the network reported $90 million in total value locked in DeFi, driven by tokenised real-world assets, and launched the Aid Trust Portal to improve transparency in humanitarian payments. Its energy-efficient blockchain and 10,000+ transactions-per-second capability give ALGO long-term potential, but wider crypto market conditions and user adoption will determine whether the token climbs toward $0.40 or slips.

Whale Buying Hints at Pi Network Price Breakout

Pi Network’s price remains quite near recent lows, trading flat after a sharp drop of nearly 90% from its peak. Despite the lack of price movement, market data shows steady consolidation that fits the Wyckoff Theory of accumulation, where assets trade sideways before a breakout. Analysts say a confirmed move above current resistance could lift Pi toward $1, a key psychological target that may spark further gains if momentum continues.

Fueling this setup is an aggressive buyer. A single whale has purchased over 373 million Pi tokens, now valued at around $128 million, adding to its position almost daily. Such large-scale accumulation signals long-term conviction and creates scarcity, giving traders a reason to watch Pi Network for a potential sharp move higher.

BlockDAG Presale Unlocks Nearly $410M Ecosystem With 3M Miners 

BlockDAG is proving that adoption does not need to wait for a launch. The project has already built an active network with 3 million X1 mobile miners, 19,900+ physical miners sold, and a developer base of 4,500 builders creating more than 300 decentralised apps. This level of participation spans over 130 countries, giving BlockDAG one of the widest global footprints before its Awakening Testnet goes live.

The presale is equally striking. BlockDAG has raised almost $410 million, sold 26.3 billion coins, and onboarded 312,000 holders, with demand climbing daily. The price remains locked at $0.0013, but each batch closes faster as buying pressure accelerates. Every coin sold narrows the window for those seeking an early entry.

This combination of hard data and visible adoption sets BlockDAG apart from projects still chasing users after launch. Buyers securing at the current presale price are not betting on promises; they are stepping into a network already functioning at scale and positioned for major exchange listings. With supply tightening and development already in motion, BlockDAG offers one of the clearest early-stage opportunities in crypto today.

BlockDAG Turns Numbers Into Certainty

The latest analysis highlights that both the Algorand (ALGO) technical pattern and Pi network price depend on confirmations that may or may not arrive. ALGO must hold support and grow adoption to escape its tight trading band, while Pi relies on whale-driven scarcity to turn sideways consolidation into breakout potential. 

BlockDAG, however, is already delivering measurable adoption. With nearly $410 million raised, 26.2 billion coins sold, 3M mobile miners, and 19,900+ rigs sold, it shows real traction before its Awakening Testnet milestone. At $0.0013, the presale is not just speculative hype but access to a functioning ecosystem. For buyers evaluating the top crypto coins in 2025, BlockDAG offers proof now, while others remain tied to future expectations.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
