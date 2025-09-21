Magacoin Finance has made waves by raising $13.5 million from 13,500 investors, proving that meme-driven energy can convert into tangible traction. Its smart contracts have cleared the third-party audits. BlockchainFX, meanwhile, offers a broader financial toolkit, supporting 500+ assets across crypto, stocks, ETFs, and commodities, already pulling in $6.85 million from 8,000 buyers. Its practical [...] The post BlockDAG Presale $0.0013 Price Countdown: Only 24 Hours Left, While Magacoin Finance Gains Traction & BlockchainFX Expands Utility appeared first on Blockonomi.Magacoin Finance has made waves by raising $13.5 million from 13,500 investors, proving that meme-driven energy can convert into tangible traction. Its smart contracts have cleared the third-party audits. BlockchainFX, meanwhile, offers a broader financial toolkit, supporting 500+ assets across crypto, stocks, ETFs, and commodities, already pulling in $6.85 million from 8,000 buyers. Its practical [...] The post BlockDAG Presale $0.0013 Price Countdown: Only 24 Hours Left, While Magacoin Finance Gains Traction & BlockchainFX Expands Utility appeared first on Blockonomi.

BlockDAG Presale $0.0013 Price Countdown: Only 24 Hours Left, While Magacoin Finance Gains Traction & BlockchainFX Expands Utility

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/21 00:00
Waves
WAVES$1.1152+0.09%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0246-0.16%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.0052-0.13%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002605+1.67%

Magacoin Finance has made waves by raising $13.5 million from 13,500 investors, proving that meme-driven energy can convert into tangible traction. Its smart contracts have cleared the third-party audits. BlockchainFX, meanwhile, offers a broader financial toolkit, supporting 500+ assets across crypto, stocks, ETFs, and commodities, already pulling in $6.85 million from 8,000 buyers. Its practical perks, like a Visa card for everyday spending, show promise.

Yet, BlockDAG is operating on another scale entirely. Across 30 batches, it has raised nearly $410 million and sold 26.3 billion BDAG coins. And its rare $0.0013 presale entry is set to finish in 24 hours. Its EVM-compatible DAG structure and 3M+ miners position it as the best presale crypto in 2025.

MAGACOIN Finance Raises $13.5M with Growing Momentum

MAGACOIN Finance is drawing serious attention, and not just for good marketing. In a short time, its presale has raised over $13.5 million from more than 13,500 investors. Its smart contracts have passed independent security checks through hashing audits, including one from a top-tier firm. The token also uses scarcity mechanics, selling out presale phases quickly and reducing supply each round, which rewards early buyers.

Blockdaq

First, the project is transparent about progress and distribution, unlike many anonymous presales. Second, analysts are watching this one, citing both its credibility and upside potential. With momentum and trust on its side, MAGACOIN Finance is the kind of crypto presale that warrants a hard look, especially if you’re hunting for early-stage opportunities with substance.

BlockchainFX Attracts $6.85M Through Multi-Asset Utility Offering

BlockchainFX (BFX) has quietly drawn attention by raising $6.85 million from nearly 8,000 participants, making it one of the most active crypto presales of 2025. What sets it apart is its clear vision; it’s not just another token drop. BFX intends to become a one-stop financial platform, supporting over 500 assets across crypto, stocks, ETFs, commodities, and forex. That kind of asset breadth is rare in early-stage projects.

Users are also gaining practical utility early. Unlike many presales that promise future features, BlockchainFX is offering a Visa card, available in metal and gold editions, that lets holders spend BFX and 20+ other supported cryptocurrencies globally. BlockchainFX combines a working product strategy with real-world usability and market dynamics that favour early action.

BlockDAG: The First DAG Layer-1 With EVM Compatibility

BlockDAG is rewriting how developers think about Layer-1 blockchains. By combining Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) architecture with full Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, it offers something the crypto industry has never seen before. This alignment gives developers the speed and scalability of DAG while keeping the liquidity and ecosystem strength of Ethereum. In practical terms, it means that Ethereum dApps can migrate directly to BlockDAG without re-coding, while instantly benefiting from higher throughput and reduced congestion.

BlockDAG has already raised nearly $410 million in its presale, selling over 26.3 billion BDAG coins to 312,000 holders. The project started with a Stage 1 presale price of just $0.001, and even today sits at a special Batch 30 price of $0.0013, far below the confirmed $0.05 listing price. That represents a potential 3,746% ROI window for early participants. But the low-entry $0.0013 presale price is ending within 24 hours.

Blockdaq

With over 3 million X1 mobile miners and nearly 20k hardware miners already distributed, adoption is real and growing. Developers are also showing up in force, building hundreds of applications on testnet. For builders and early buyers alike, BlockDAG represents not just another crypto but a once-in-history chance to enter at the ground floor of an ecosystem that merges speed with usability.

Final Words

Magacoin Finance appeals to meme momentum, combining audits with early supply mechanics that reward quick entries. BlockchainFX has carved a niche as a multi-asset financial hub with presale traction and strong usability signals. Both are credible presale stories, but neither commands the same ecosystem weight as BlockDAG. With 312,000 holders, nearly 20k miners sold, and 3M+ X1 app users, BlockDAG’s network is already functioning before launch.

Add the fact that Ethereum-based dApps can migrate seamlessly thanks to EVM compatibility, and it becomes clear why analysts project 3,746% ROI from its current presale window. Investors seeking the best presale crypto in 2025 will find Magacoin Finance and BlockchainFX compelling, but BlockDAG is the project that has the infrastructure, adoption, and liquidity to define this cycle.

Blockdaq

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

The post BlockDAG Presale $0.0013 Price Countdown: Only 24 Hours Left, While Magacoin Finance Gains Traction & BlockchainFX Expands Utility appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Snorter Bot Token Nears $4M in ICO as Major Ecosystem Updates Roll Out

Snorter Bot Token Nears $4M in ICO as Major Ecosystem Updates Roll Out

As Telegram trading bot Snorter Bot Token (SNORT) nears $4 million in presale funding, the project has also rolled out major ecosystem updates that strengthen its position as a serious competitor to existing Telegram bots.Snorter is Solana-native by design, which gives it faster speeds and lower transaction costs than Ethereum-based rivals that remain weighed down […] The post Snorter Bot Token Nears $4M in ICO as Major Ecosystem Updates Roll Out appeared first on Cryptonews.
Hyperbot
BOT$0.1256+47.93%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01369+0.95%
Major
MAJOR$0.15922+0.05%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 02:34
Partager
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) koers, nu investeren in de lopende presale?

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) koers, nu investeren in de lopende presale?

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is dit jaar uitgegroeid tot een van de meest besproken meme coins. Het project ontwikkelt een eigen Layer 2 blockchain die speciaal is ontworpen voor meme projecten. De presale van LILPEPE startte op 10 juni 2025 en haalde sindsdien meer dan $ 25,9 miljoen bij investeerders op. Tot nu toe was elke fase van de presale ruim voor tijd uitverkocht. Nu zit het project in fase 13 en kun je de tokens aanschaffen voor een prijs van $ 0,0022 per stuk. Little Pepe combineert heel slim de meme cultuur met geavanceerde blockchain technologie. Het team bouwde een EVM-compatibel Layer 2 netwerk dat razendsnelle transacties en vrijwel geen kosten biedt. Daarmee steekt LILPEPE ver boven de typische meme coins uit die op bestaande netwerken draaien. Het project heeft 26,5% van de totale voorraad van 100 miljard tokens gereserveerd voor de presale. Elke nieuwe fase stijgt de token prijs, waardoor deelnemers worden aangemoedigd sneller toe te slaan. Nu al zijn meer dan 15 miljard tokens verkocht en de presale nadert snel het einde. Little Pepe presale blijft sterk presteren De presale heeft sinds de start in juni een stevige groei laten zien. Zo is in meerdere ronden al meer dan $ 25,9 miljoen opgehaald. Ronde 1 startte met een prijs van $ 0,001 per token en was al binnen slechts 72 uur uitverkocht, goed voor bijna $ 500.000. Tijdens de tweede presale fase kostte de coin tussen $ 0,0011 en $ 0,0015 en haalde het project meer dan $ 1,23 miljoen op voordat alles snel uitverkocht was. In ronde 3 steeg de prijs naar $ 0,0012, met een bevestigde exchange listing prijs van $ 0,003. Wie er vroeg bij was, zag daardoor een potentiële winst van 150%. De eerdere presale rondes trokken zoveel belangstelling dat de tokens sneller uitverkochten dan verwacht. Inmiddels hebben meer dan 38.000 mensen deelgenomen. In ronde 13 van de presale staat de token momenteel geprijsd op $ 0,0022. Doordat de prijs bij elke mijlpaal stapsgewijs stijgt, voelt men er vanzelf een soort urgentie bij. Vroege deelnemers hebben zo veel lagere prijzen kunnen pakken dan de huidige kopers. Dankzij deze gefaseerde aanpak blijft de presale de hele periode door spannend en interessant. Belangrijkste kenmerken van Little Pepe’s technologie Little Pepe is de native currency van een gloednieuwe Layer 2 chain, speciaal voor meme coins. De blockchain is razendsnel, extreem goedkoop en sterk beveiligd en vooral aantrekkelijk voor traders en ontwikkelaars. Het netwerk verwerkt transacties in een oogwenk en de gas fees zijn bijna nul. De trades worden niet belast en dat zie je maar zelden bij meme coins. Bovendien is de blockchain beschermd tegen sniper bots, zodat kwaadaardige bots geen kans krijgen om presale lanceringen te manipuleren. Ontwikkelaars kunnen dankzij EVM-compatibiliteit heel eenvoudig smart contracts en meme tokens bouwen en lanceren. De infrastructuur is opgezet als hét centrale platform voor meme-innovatie, met on-chain communitytools en governance-opties. “Pepe’s Pump Pad” is het launchpad voor de meme tokens van het project. Tokens die hier worden gelanceerd, hebben ingebouwde anti-scam beveiligingen en liquidity locks worden automatisch toegepast om rug pulls te voorkomen. Zo kunnen makers nieuwe meme tokens lanceren zonder zich zorgen te maken over veiligheidsrisico’s. Is LILPEPE de beste crypto presale om nu te kopen? Little Pepe is de allereerste Layer 2 blockchain die volledig draait om memes. Dat geeft het project een unieke plek in de drukke wereld van meme coins. Het doel is om de “meme verse” te worden: een plek waar meme projecten kunnen lanceren, verhandelen en echt groeien. Het succes van de presale laat zien dat er veel interesse is voor deze aanpak. In de vroege fases waren de fase binnen 72 uur uitverkocht en zelfs de latere fases gingen sneller dan gepland. Met meer dan $ 25,9 miljoen dat is opgehaald, is er veel vertrouwen in deze meme coin. Little Pepe staat technisch stevig dankzij zijn Layer 2 infrastructuur. Het project heeft een CertiK security audit doorstaan, wat het vertrouwen van investeerders aanzienlijk versterkt. Als je naar de listings op CoinMarketCap en CoinGecko kijkt, is duidelijk te zien dat het project ook buiten de meme community steeds meer erkenning krijgt. Little Pepe is volgens analisten dan ook een van de meest veelbelovende meme coins voor 2025. De combinatie van meme cultuur en echte functionaliteit, maakt deze meme coin betrouwbaarder en waardevoller dan de meeste puur speculatieve tokens. Dankzij de snelle presale en het innovatieve ecosysteem is Little Pepe klaar om zich als serieuze speler in de wereld van meme coins te vestigen. Het project werkt volgens een roadmap met onder andere exchange listings, staking en uitbreiding van het ecosysteem. Door LILPEPE tokens te listen op grote gecentraliseerde exchanges, wordt het voor iedereen makkelijker om te traden en neemt de liquiditeit flink toe. Mega Giveaway campagne vergroot betrokkenheid community Little Pepe is gestart met een Mega Giveaway om de community te belonen voor hun deelname. De Mega Giveaway richt zich op de deelnemers die tijdens fases 12 tot en met 17 de meeste LILPEPE tokens hebben gekocht. De grootste koper wint 5 ETH, de tweede plaats ontvangt 3 ETH en de derde plaats 2 ETH. Ook worden 15 willekeurige deelnemers elk met 0,5 ETH beloond. Iedereen die LILPEPE bezit kan meedoen. Dat gaat heel handig. Je vult je ERC20-wallet adres in en voert een paar social media opdrachten uit. Deze actie moet gedurende de presale voor extra spanning en een gevoel van urgentie om snel mee te doen gaan zorgen, zowel aan de giveaway als aan de presale. De giveaway loopt dan ook tot fase 17 volledig is uitverkocht. De community blijft op alle platforms hard doorgroeien. Tijdens de giveaway is de activiteit op social media flink omhooggeschoten. Zo’n betrokkenheid is vaak een goed teken dat een meme coin op weg is naar succes. Little Pepe analyse koers verwachting De tokens van Little Pepe gaan tijdens fase 13 voor $ 0,0022 over de toonbank. De listing prijs op de exchanges is bevestigd op $ 0,003 en kan de deelnemers aan de presale mooie winsten kan opleveren. Volgens analisten kan de prijs van LILPEPE tegen het einde van 2025 naar $ 0,01 stijgen. Dit zou het project een marktwaarde van $ 1 miljard kunnen geven. Deze voorspelling gaat uit van een sterke cryptomarkt en van succesvolle exchange listings. Voor 2026 lopen de koers verwachtingen voor LILPEPE sterk uiteen. Als de cryptomarkt blijft stijgen, zou de token $ 0,015 kunnen bereiken. Maar als de markt instort en een bear market toeslaat, kan de prijs terugvallen naar $ 0,0015. Dat is een groot verschil, maar zo werkt crypto nu eenmaal. Zeker bij meme coins, omdat ze sterk reageren op de marktsfeer. Op de lange termijn, richting het jaar 2030, wijzen sommige verwachtingen op prijzen van $ 0,03 in gunstige scenario’s. Dat gaat uit van een succesvolle aanname van Layer 2 en verdere groei van de meme coin sector. Voorzichtige schattingen plaatsen de prijs in 2030 rond $ 0,0095. Zelfs een klein stukje van de marktwaarde van grote meme coins kan volgens experts al voor flinke winsten zorgen. Sommige analisten verwachten dat de opbrengsten zelfs 15.000% tot 20.000% kunnen bereiken als Little Pepe hetzelfde succes haalt als eerdere populaire meme coins. Doe mee aan de Little Pepe presale Wil je erbij zijn? Ga naar de officiële website van de coin om mee te doen aan de presale. Tijdens de huidige fase kost een token $ 0,0022 en je kunt eenvoudig betalen met ETH of USDT via je wallet. Je kunt aan de presale deelnemen met MetaMask of Trust Wallet. Verbind je wallet eenvoudig met de officiële website en zorg dat je voldoende ETH of USDT hebt om het gewenste aantal tokens te kopen. De presale accepteert ERC-20 tokens op het Ethereum netwerk. Na aankoop kun je je tokens claimen zodra alle presale rondes zijn afgerond. Alle informatie over het claimen vind je via de officiële website en communicatiekanalen. NEEM NU DEEL AAN DE LITTLE PEPE ($ LILPEPE) PRESALE Website    |    (X) Twitter    |  Telegram i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Little Pepe (LILPEPE) koers, nu investeren in de lopende presale? is geschreven door Redactie en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
1
1$0.008049-0.09%
SOLANIUM
SLIM$0.03774-0.10%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005226+3.26%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 18:50
Partager
Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

TLDR Chris Burniske predicts that price flows will start driving crypto market narratives. Burniske foresees underperforming cryptocurrencies gaining more attention. Coinbase predicts growth in Q4 2025 driven by positive macroeconomic factors. Tom Lee suggests Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from potential Fed rate cuts. A major shift is looming in the cryptocurrency market, according to [...] The post Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08844+4.73%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.00028+1.44%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.528--%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:17
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Snorter Bot Token Nears $4M in ICO as Major Ecosystem Updates Roll Out

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) koers, nu investeren in de lopende presale?

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

Best Altcoins to Watch as BitGo’s IPO Signals a New Era for Crypto Infrastructure