BlockDAG Sees Massive Buying; PEPE and Ethena Updates

See how BlockDAG races toward its $600M presale goal with almost $410M raised and whales buying at $0.0013. Get the latest on PEPE’s price dip and Ethena’s market update.

The crypto market continues to churn with quick shifts in sentiment. Pepe (PEPE) slipped nearly 6% to around $0.0000107 as the wider market pulled back, while Ethena (ENA) prepares to activate its fee switch that could unlock staking rewards above 5%. Both moves grabbed headlines but remain dependent on future votes and market rebounds, leaving investors waiting for confirmation.

BlockDAG has raised nearly $410 million, sold over 26.3 billion BDAG coins, and locked its presale price at $0.0013 for a limited time with the $600 million target now in sight. With 312,000 holders, 3 million X1 mobile miners, and 20,000 hardware miners sold, the project is proving adoption before its first exchange listing. Each new million raised cuts into the final supply, turning this presale into a clear scarcity play. Once the cap is reached, the flat price disappears, and market rates will decide the future.

PEPE Price Dips 6% as Whales Quietly Load Up During Market Turbulence

PEPE slipped nearly 6% in the past 24 hours, falling to around $0.0000107 as the broader crypto market faced a sharp sell-off. The CoinDesk 20 index dropped about 1.8%, with memecoins suffering the biggest losses. Trading activity spiked into the trillions of tokens as sellers tested support levels, creating a volatile 9% intraday range.

Despite the decline, blockchain data shows large investors increasing their exposure. The top 100 non-exchange wallets boosted their holdings by 1.38% over the past week, while exchange balances fell, signaling accumulation by long-term holders. For investors, this shift suggests that whales view the pullback as a buying opportunity, positioning PEPE for a potential rebound once market conditions stabilize and risk appetite returns.

ENA Holders Prepare for Fee Switch as Ethena Targets Over 5% Potential Yields

Ethena confirmed that key conditions for activating its ENA fee switch have been met, opening the door for rewards to be staked in ENA. The system reached milestones set in late 2024, including a USDe supply of 12.1 billion and lifetime protocol revenue above $250 million, clearing the thresholds required to begin distributions. Implementation now awaits final approval from Ethena’s Risk Committee and a vote by ENA holders.

Current run-rate projections show annual yields between 2% and 30%, depending on revenue and staking participation. Governance plans allow flexible payout methods if direct revenue sharing proves difficult, giving ENA investors multiple paths to earn once the vote passes. With supply caps and strong revenue growth, ENA’s setup creates a compelling case for early staking.

BlockDAG’s $0.0013 Entry Sparks Scarcity Storm; $600M Draws Near

BlockDAG’s presale is turning scarcity into hard numbers. With over 26.3 billion coins already sold and nearly $410 million raised, the supply of BDAG is shrinking faster than most expected. The presale is locked at a flat $0.0013 for a limited time, creating a final price window before the $600 million cap closes. Each new batch sold tightens availability, leaving less room for those still waiting on the sidelines.

This is not a slow build. The project now counts 312,000 holders, 3 million X1 mobile miners, and 20,000 hardware miners sold, proving adoption is already underway. Unlike typical presales that trade on promises, BlockDAG is showing live network traction even before its exchange debut. Every new million raised is not just funding, it’s removing cheap access from the market.

For holders, the path forward is clear. Once the $600 million mark is hit, market-driven exchange rates will set the next chapter. With momentum accelerating and supply shrinking by the day, this final stretch is more than a countdown; it’s a race to secure BDAG before scarcity turns today’s price into tomorrow’s missed opportunity.

The Countdown Has Begun!

The wider market is watching projects like PEPE and ENA for signals, but BlockDAG is already delivering hard numbers that no other presale can match. Its raise has neared $410 million, with more than 2.36 billion coins sold, locking a flat $0.0013 price and a $600 million target. Every new batch tightens supply, turning scarcity into a measurable deadline. BlockDAG’s presale is a live event where each passing day cuts into the final window of opportunity.

Once the cap is reached, the presale closes, and the next entry point will be dictated by market pricing, not early-buyer certainty. With 312,000 holders, over 3 million X1 mobile miners, and 20,000 hardware miners sold, BlockDAG is not an idea waiting for validation; it is a functioning network already proving adoption before listing.

