BlockDAG Surges Past $386M as SEI ETF Gains Buzz & SUI Crashes

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 10:03
NEAR
NEAR$2.45-2.35%
SEI
SEI$0.2881-5.10%
RealLink
REAL$0.05638-2.52%
SUI
SUI$3.31-4.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10216-4.27%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02692-2.95%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.011292-5.16%
Crypto News

Discover how SEI sparks optimism with ETF news, SUI stumbles with a crash, and BlockDAG accelerates with a $386M presale and real mining tech.

Crypto markets are filled with contrasting developments that show both opportunity and risk. SEI has generated optimism with the potential launch of an ETF, a move that could provide regulated staking access and deeper liquidity for participants. This filing has placed SEI in the spotlight as traders weigh its long-term implications.

At the same time, SUI has moved in the opposite direction, slipping sharply despite its Robinhood listing. Instead of fueling growth, the event exposed weaker fundamentals and highlighted the vulnerability of projects that rely on sentiment.

In contrast, BlockDAG (BDAG) is charting a different course. The project has already raised $386 million in presale for $0.03 and continues to expand its user base with more than 3 million miners. Backed by the launch of Dashboard V4 and live demos of its X1 and X10 mining technology, BlockDAG has established itself as one of the top-rated cryptocurrencies built on real progress rather than speculation.

SEI’s ETF Filing Sparks Hope Amid Market Weakness

SEI is trading at $0.3202 after slipping 2.38% in the last 24 hours, mirroring the wider bearish sentiment in crypto. Even with this dip, SEI has managed a weekly gain of 5.57%, supported by a market cap of $1.92 billion. The biggest driver of optimism is the CBOE’s filing for the Canary Staked SEI ETF with the SEC, which, if approved, would open regulated access while combining liquidity with staking rewards.

This filing has fueled speculation about SEI’s long-term appeal, even as near-term trading remains cautious. The token is currently ranging between $0.25 and $0.35. A move above $0.3547 could push toward $0.40 or even $0.74, while falling below $0.25 may expose downside risk to $0.16.

SUI Struggles Despite Robinhood Listing

SUI has surprised traders with a 4% drop on August 19, even after landing a Robinhood listing that usually generates strong upward momentum. Instead of rallying, the token extended its decline for a third day, now down 21% from its yearly high and trading at its lowest point since early August.

The broader downturn has also weighed heavily, with Bitcoin sliding to $113,000 and global crypto market capitalization shrinking to $3.83 trillion. Adding to the pressure, trading volumes slipped 10% to $1.33 billion, while futures open interest fell to $1.84 billion. Staking activity weakened as well, with a 27 million token reduction worth $95 million. On-chain data revealed ecosystem strains, with DeFi TVL falling 4.15% and the stablecoin market cap down 12.8%. Technical charts show a bearish head-and-shoulders setup, supported by negative RSI and MACD readings.

BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 & Miners Showcase Progress

BlockDAG is advancing with concrete results. The project has now raised $386 million in its presale, selling 25.6 billion coins at a Batch 30 price of $0.03. With a confirmed launch price of $0.05, this steady climb highlights the strong confidence buyers are placing in the project’s long-term value.

One of the standout achievements is the launch of Dashboard V4, an advanced platform that mirrors the sophistication of a live exchange. It offers real-time BDAG charts, wallet tracking, purchase leaderboards, order book visibility, and referral metrics. By combining transparency with functionality, the dashboard equips participants with the same tools they would expect from established trading platforms. This gives BlockDAG a layer of credibility that few projects can claim.

The project has also backed its vision with a live demo of its mining technology. The X1 mobile app enables daily BDAG mining through Proof-of-Engagement, while the X10 hardware miner offers plug-and-play accessibility from home. Together, they connect seamlessly via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet, proving BlockDAG’s usability.

With over 3 million users already mining through the X1 app, community adoption is accelerating at scale. Combined with the miner demo and transparent dashboard, BlockDAG is positioning itself as more than just another presale. It is creating an ecosystem that is already functional and designed to grow stronger once the project officially launches.

Final Thoughts

SEI’s ETF filing offers a glimpse of future potential, while SUI’s steep decline highlights the risks that come with overreliance on speculation and weak fundamentals. Both cases reflect the uncertainty that continues to shape much of the crypto market. In contrast, BlockDAG is standing out through consistent delivery and measurable progress.

With $386 million raised at a Batch 30 price of $0.03, more than 3 million active miners, and infrastructure such as Dashboard V4 and the X1–X10 demo, BlockDAG is proving it is ready for real adoption. For those seeking exposure to top-rated cryptocurrencies, BDAG offers transparency, technology, and a roadmap built for long-term success.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/why-blockdags-x1-x10-miner-demos-3m-users-outperform-seis-etf-plans-suis-drop/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Best Altcoins to Watch Before ETF Hype Peaks — ADA, AVAX and a Presale With Momentum

Best Altcoins to Watch Before ETF Hype Peaks — ADA, AVAX and a Presale With Momentum

Scanning the best altcoins to buy now list, two names keep popping up: Cardano (ADA) and Avalanche (AVAX). Both sit at the center of the ETF conversation, and both have fuel from institutions and community traction. Cardano’s ETF decision has a new timeline, while Avalanche has filings, custodians, and tokenization moves lining up. Near the […] Continue Reading: Best Altcoins to Watch Before ETF Hype Peaks — ADA, AVAX and a Presale With Momentum
NEAR
NEAR$2.453-2.42%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.68-2.01%
Avalanche
AVAX$23.6-5.71%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/30 09:00
Partager
Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

Last week, the primary market regained its popularity, with five projects with financing scales of more than 10 million US dollars disclosed. Among them, the cryptocurrency insurance company Meanwhile completed a US$40 million Series A financing round jointly led by Framework Ventures and Fulgur Ventures.
B
B$0.67536-0.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10256-3.81%
RWAX
APP$0.002659-2.42%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 10:53
Partager
Tether scraps plan to freeze USDT on five blockchains

Tether scraps plan to freeze USDT on five blockchains

Tether has scrapped plans to end USDT on Omni, Bitcoin Cash SLP, Kusama, EOS and Algorand, allowing it to continue in a limited capacity. Stablecoin issuer Tether has abandoned its plan to freeze USDT smart contracts on five chains, saying the tokens will remain transferable but no longer be issued or redeemed.The revised plan impacts users on Omni Layer, Bitcoin Cash SLP, Kusama, EOS, and Algorand, Tether said on Friday after receiving feedback from members of these ecosystems. “Following the feedback from the communities of these discontinued blockchains, Tether has revised this approach and will not freeze the smart contracts on these networks.”While users will still be able to transfer tokens on these blockchains, Tether is discontinuing direct issuance and redemption on these chains. “This means the tokens will no longer be officially supported as other Tether tokens.” The initial plan was to end support on Sept. 1.Read more
Smooth Love Potion
SLP$0.001745-2.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10256-3.81%
Omni Network
OMNI$3.266-3.77%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/30 08:54
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Best Altcoins to Watch Before ETF Hype Peaks — ADA, AVAX and a Presale With Momentum

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

Tether scraps plan to freeze USDT on five blockchains

Widespread alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launch from Iran

Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 3.5 billion in the past 7 days