BlockDAG Surges Past $386M as SEI ETF Gains Buzz & SUI Crashes

Crypto News

Discover how SEI sparks optimism with ETF news, SUI stumbles with a crash, and BlockDAG accelerates with a $386M presale and real mining tech.

Crypto markets are filled with contrasting developments that show both opportunity and risk. SEI has generated optimism with the potential launch of an ETF, a move that could provide regulated staking access and deeper liquidity for participants. This filing has placed SEI in the spotlight as traders weigh its long-term implications.

At the same time, SUI has moved in the opposite direction, slipping sharply despite its Robinhood listing. Instead of fueling growth, the event exposed weaker fundamentals and highlighted the vulnerability of projects that rely on sentiment.

In contrast, BlockDAG (BDAG) is charting a different course. The project has already raised $386 million in presale for $0.03 and continues to expand its user base with more than 3 million miners. Backed by the launch of Dashboard V4 and live demos of its X1 and X10 mining technology, BlockDAG has established itself as one of the top-rated cryptocurrencies built on real progress rather than speculation.

SEI’s ETF Filing Sparks Hope Amid Market Weakness

SEI is trading at $0.3202 after slipping 2.38% in the last 24 hours, mirroring the wider bearish sentiment in crypto. Even with this dip, SEI has managed a weekly gain of 5.57%, supported by a market cap of $1.92 billion. The biggest driver of optimism is the CBOE’s filing for the Canary Staked SEI ETF with the SEC, which, if approved, would open regulated access while combining liquidity with staking rewards.

This filing has fueled speculation about SEI’s long-term appeal, even as near-term trading remains cautious. The token is currently ranging between $0.25 and $0.35. A move above $0.3547 could push toward $0.40 or even $0.74, while falling below $0.25 may expose downside risk to $0.16.

SUI Struggles Despite Robinhood Listing

SUI has surprised traders with a 4% drop on August 19, even after landing a Robinhood listing that usually generates strong upward momentum. Instead of rallying, the token extended its decline for a third day, now down 21% from its yearly high and trading at its lowest point since early August.

The broader downturn has also weighed heavily, with Bitcoin sliding to $113,000 and global crypto market capitalization shrinking to $3.83 trillion. Adding to the pressure, trading volumes slipped 10% to $1.33 billion, while futures open interest fell to $1.84 billion. Staking activity weakened as well, with a 27 million token reduction worth $95 million. On-chain data revealed ecosystem strains, with DeFi TVL falling 4.15% and the stablecoin market cap down 12.8%. Technical charts show a bearish head-and-shoulders setup, supported by negative RSI and MACD readings.

BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 & Miners Showcase Progress

BlockDAG is advancing with concrete results. The project has now raised $386 million in its presale, selling 25.6 billion coins at a Batch 30 price of $0.03. With a confirmed launch price of $0.05, this steady climb highlights the strong confidence buyers are placing in the project’s long-term value.

One of the standout achievements is the launch of Dashboard V4, an advanced platform that mirrors the sophistication of a live exchange. It offers real-time BDAG charts, wallet tracking, purchase leaderboards, order book visibility, and referral metrics. By combining transparency with functionality, the dashboard equips participants with the same tools they would expect from established trading platforms. This gives BlockDAG a layer of credibility that few projects can claim.

The project has also backed its vision with a live demo of its mining technology. The X1 mobile app enables daily BDAG mining through Proof-of-Engagement, while the X10 hardware miner offers plug-and-play accessibility from home. Together, they connect seamlessly via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet, proving BlockDAG’s usability.

With over 3 million users already mining through the X1 app, community adoption is accelerating at scale. Combined with the miner demo and transparent dashboard, BlockDAG is positioning itself as more than just another presale. It is creating an ecosystem that is already functional and designed to grow stronger once the project officially launches.

Final Thoughts

SEI’s ETF filing offers a glimpse of future potential, while SUI’s steep decline highlights the risks that come with overreliance on speculation and weak fundamentals. Both cases reflect the uncertainty that continues to shape much of the crypto market. In contrast, BlockDAG is standing out through consistent delivery and measurable progress.

With $386 million raised at a Batch 30 price of $0.03, more than 3 million active miners, and infrastructure such as Dashboard V4 and the X1–X10 demo, BlockDAG is proving it is ready for real adoption. For those seeking exposure to top-rated cryptocurrencies, BDAG offers transparency, technology, and a roadmap built for long-term success.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories







Next article