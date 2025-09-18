BlockDAG vs XRP: How User Participation and Early Access Build Real Value Before Price Surges

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/18 08:00
XRP gained early recognition by focusing on cross-border payments and high-level bank partnerships. While effective in building institutional trust, the project’s first phases excluded everyday users. Validators handled ledger synchronization and payment simulations, but retail participants had little visibility into what was happening.


BlockDAG is reshaping that approach. Its Awakening Testnet puts user participation first, with millions of mobile miners already active, real hardware syncing, and transparent explorer tools that let anyone monitor activity. 


Before the coin is even listed, it is being tested, validated, and used by a global community. With nearly $410 million raised, 26.2 billion coins sold, and a 2,900% Gain since Batch 1, BlockDAG (BDAG) is proving that user-first adoption can drive credibility before price takes off.


XRP Prioritized Banks Over Everyday Users

Ripple Labs designed XRP primarily for financial institutions. Its ledger and early test environments were structured to serve as a bridge currency for banks. That focus meant validator synchronization, consensus speed, and internal stress tests were priorities. However, the average user was left out of the equation.


Explorers offered only basic visibility. There was no mining, no public-facing test tools, and little direct involvement for individuals. This top-down rollout served its institutional goals but left XRP without the kind of organic community validation that strengthens long-term ecosystems. Instead of scaling from the bottom up, XRP was built for banks first, expecting users to follow later.


presale over soon blockdag


While effective for its mission, this created a disconnect. Users became observers rather than participants, missing opportunities to shape the network in its early stages.


BlockDAG Empowers Users with Real Participation

BlockDAG is doing the opposite. From the start, it has made participation central to its rollout. The Awakening Testnet is not an isolated sandbox. It is a live environment where users, miners, and developers all interact with the network.


Through Stratum integration, thousands of X10, X30, and X100 rigs are already syncing with the chain. At the same time, the X1 Mobile Miner app is active with more than 3 million daily users contributing directly to validation and activity. This is not passive observation; it is meaningful involvement before the coin is even listed.


BlockDAG


To add to this, the BlockDAG Explorer provides full visibility. Users can track transactions, monitor miner statistics, and view network performance in real time. Rather than speculating on how the system might behave, participants can see the proof themselves. This sets a new benchmark for transparency and user engagement in early-stage projects.


BlockDAG Prioritizes Utility Over Speculative Hype

Where most projects race to list and then attempt to build utility afterward, BlockDAG reverses the sequence. The presale has already raised almost $410 million, with 26.2 billion BDAG sold. Early buyers have gained a 2,900% ROI since Batch 1, yet thanks to a price lock, the coin remains available at $0.0013 until October 1, well below the current Batch 30 price of $0.03.


But what makes BlockDAG stand out is not just presale numbers. It is the infrastructure already in place. The chain runs on an account abstraction model, uses a UTXO-free ledger for streamlined transactions, and has EIP-4337 groundwork to enable advanced smart accounts. Vesting contracts and upgradable features are being tested live. Hardware mining is not promised for the future; it is already functioning.


Over $400M Raised


By prioritizing utility over hype, BlockDAG is showing that real adoption and technical delivery come first. This makes its valuation not only appealing but also grounded in actual proof of work.


Early Users Win: BlockDAG Builds Value First

XRP built its credibility by catering to banks, keeping early development closed, and limiting user participation. That approach worked for institutional trust but delayed community involvement. BlockDAG is proving that a network can scale outward from its users.


With 3 million mobile miners active daily, synced hardware rigs, a transparent explorer, and a feature-rich Awakening Testnet, BlockDAG is not waiting for exchange listings to prove its worth. At $0.0013 until October 1, despite a batch price of $0.03, it offers one of the rare chances to participate early, where it truly matters 


before the price catches up to the progress.


click here to experience blockdag


Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network


Website: https://blockdag.network


Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial


Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu 


Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.

The post BlockDAG vs XRP: How User Participation and Early Access Build Real Value Before Price Surges appeared first on 36Crypto.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
