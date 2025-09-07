BlockDAG Whales Pour In $8.7M as Uniswap Stalls & Chainlink Climbs

BlockDAG’s $8.7M whale buys dominate headlines as Chainlink’s LINK price outlook strengthens, while Uniswap’s UNI struggles to hold above $10.
When whales make moves, the market pays attention. These high-volume players often reveal where conviction and long-term confidence are building.
At present, Uniswap’s UNI price action highlights continuing selling pressure, with the token struggling to reclaim its $10 threshold. Meanwhile, the Chainlink LINK price outlook has turned more optimistic as whales accumulate, hinting at renewed confidence. Yet, it is BlockDAG that is seizing the spotlight.
As its presale enters the final stage, whales have reshaped the leaderboard with back-to-back multi-million-dollar purchases. With nearly $400M already raised, BlockDAG’s momentum is setting the tone for the market. Analysts argue this is not just speculation but a strategic alignment with infrastructure growth and product delivery.
For many watching the markets, BlockDAG(BDAG) is quickly becoming one of the top trending crypto stories of the year.
Whale Wars Heat Up as BlockDAG Enters Final Presale Stage
BlockDAG’s presale is moving into its final phase, and whales are making bold statements with their wallets. In just days, two enormous buys, one at $4.4M and another at $4.3M, dethroned the previous leader, who held $3.8M worth of BDAG. This sudden reshuffle shows how seriously major players are positioning ahead of launch.
The scale of participation underscores why BlockDAG stands out. The presale has now neared $400M, selling 25.7 billion BDAG coins at a flat $0.0013. Early backers from Batch 1 are already seeing 2,900% gains, and that’s before mainnet launch or exchange listings. Unlike typical presales, where whales dominate purely for short-term profit, BlockDAG’s infrastructure progress has kept long-term interest alive.
Recent updates, such as Dashboard V4, the X1 mining app surpassing 3 million users, and the launch of TRADEBDAG, have shifted the narrative from hype to delivery. Whales are closely tracking this progress, with their competitive buys reflecting a scramble for positioning. Analysts suggest the final presale stage is less about access and more about advantage. With momentum accelerating, BlockDAG is shaping up to define its first chapter as one of the top trending crypto projects.
Uniswap Price Action Signals Extended Pressure
The Uniswap UNI price action remains under clear downward strain. Trading around $9.67, the token has slipped below the key $10 to $10.20 resistance band. On shorter timeframes, the 30-minute chart consistently shows rejection from a downward trendline, keeping UNI below its 20, 50, and 200 EMAs. These technical signals point to a market where sellers continue to dominate.
Indicators confirm this outlook. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is stuck near 38.8, suggesting weak buying pressure and limited momentum. Adding to this, the 200 EMA hovers above $10.50, creating a strong ceiling that prevents any sustainable upward push. Traders are watching closely, but for now, UNI appears confined to its lower range unless fresh demand enters the market. Until that happens, the Uniswap UNI price action reflects a cautious and heavily seller-driven environment.
Chainlink Price Outlook Gains Strength With Whale Activity
In contrast, the Chainlink LINK price outlook is looking brighter as whale accumulation grows. After rebounding from below $16 to just under $26, LINK is showing signs of stability at a key support zone. Recent on-chain data shows an uptick in whale transactions, hinting that large holders are building long-term positions rather than chasing short-term gains.
Chainlink’s growing role in real-world asset tokenization is adding fuel to this narrative. Whale interest is aligning with the token’s expanding utility, suggesting this rebound may not be fleeting. Analysts argue that if LINK can break above the $30 resistance level, it could open the door to further upside. For now, LINK is drawing closer attention as one of the more promising setups in the top trending crypto market segment.
Smart Capital Flows Reveal Where Confidence Really Sits
Price charts alone rarely show the full story. UNI continues to struggle under heavy selling, while LINK is riding renewed whale confidence. But the clearest signal is coming from BlockDAG, where two whale buys worth over $8.7M reshaped the leaderboard and highlighted growing conviction in the project.
With nearly $400M raised, 25.7 billion BDAG sold, and infrastructure expanding rapidly, BlockDAG is no longer just a presale story. Both whales and retail participants are positioning for what comes next. For analysts, this level of activity reflects conviction that goes well beyond speculation.
As other projects wait for momentum, BlockDAG’s investors are already moving. That early shift in capital flows could be what separates it from rivals and secures its place as one of 2025’s defining top trending crypto leaders.
