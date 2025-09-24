BlockDAG, XRP, BONK & Hyperliquid Price Outlook

Crypto News

As 2025 accelerates, buyers are scanning the market for the top crypto picks that can deliver both resilience and explosive growth. With regulatory clarity improving, fresh liquidity entering through ETFs, and adoption spreading across DeFi, gaming, and real-world assets, the playing field is rapidly shifting. While Bitcoin and Ethereum remain dominant forces, several other projects are making strong cases for outsized gains this year.

Ripple (XRP) is riding high on ETF speculation, Bonk (BONK) is evolving past meme status into utility, Hyperliquid (HYPE) is capturing attention with stablecoin ambitions, and BlockDAG (BDAG) is rewriting the rules of presales with massive traction before launch. Each project highlights a unique angle: regulation, utility, stability, or ecosystem growth. For investors hunting the top crypto picks of 2025, these names are shaping the narrative and creating urgency in today’s fast-moving markets.

1. BlockDAG (BDAG): Presale Powerhouse with Nearly $410M Raised

BlockDAG has rapidly emerged as one of the most exciting stories in 2025, attracting both retail and institutional investors ahead of its launch. The numbers behind its presale are staggering: nearly $410 million raised, 26.3 billion coins sold, and a vibrant community of 312,000+ holders already on board.

Unlike many presales that exist only on paper, BlockDAG is already operating a growing ecosystem with over 3 million users mining on the X1 Mobile App and 19,900 ASIC miners being shipped worldwide. This proves adoption is happening before the mainnet even goes live.

At present, the presale price is locked at $0.0013 for the next 24 hours only, but analysts predict early exchange listings could hit $0.05, while long-term speculation points toward the $1 mark. That’s a huge ROI potential, making BlockDAG one of the standout top crypto picks of the year.

Adding to the urgency, the Testnet Awakening launches September 25, battle-testing every core feature before full deployment. This milestone is seen as a tipping point that could drive explosive demand. For those still on the sidelines, the message is clear: the presale window is closing fast, and the chance to enter at $0.0013 may never come again.

2. Ripple (XRP): ETF Hopes & Price Action

Ripple (XRP) continues to outperform much of the altcoin market, trading above US$3 and showing relative strength despite occasional dips in volume. A surge of renewed investor interest has been driven by growing speculation about an eventual XRP ETF approval in the U.S. Such a development could transform demand dynamics by opening the door to mainstream institutional inflows.

Adding to the intrigue, XRP reserves recently spiked by 1.2 billion tokens in one day, a move interpreted by analysts as accumulation rather than selling. This suggests confidence in upcoming catalysts, whether regulatory or product-based. Over the past week, XRP has outpaced broader market averages, cementing its status as one of the top crypto picks in the large-cap category. Key resistance lies around US$3.60, with sustained demand and ETF speculation offering the potential for further upside if market conditions hold steady.

3. Bonk (BONK): Growing Utility & Mixed Signals

Bonk (BONK), often labeled a meme coin in its early days, is evolving into something more substantial. Its integration into over 400 apps on the Solana ecosystem, spanning DeFi platforms, gaming environments, and consumer-facing tools, signals a growing utility layer. BONK has also benefited from institutional attention, with a multi-coin ETF filing including BONK, as well as a notable $25 million investment from Safety Shot into Bonk.fun, tying the project more closely to app-based adoption.

On the price front, BONK’s weekly gains remain impressive, though volatility is still present, with recent 24-hour dips reminding investors that risk remains high. Analysts point to major support zones between US$0.000018–0.000021 as levels to watch. Still, BONK’s evolution from meme culture to utility-driven adoption places it firmly among the top crypto picks for those seeking speculative yet potentially rewarding opportunities.

4. Hyperliquid (HYPE): Strong Upside Claims & Stablecoin Bet

Hyperliquid (HYPE) has emerged as one of the most watched projects in recent months, thanks to bold claims and strong technicals. Currently trading around US$55, HYPE has demonstrated resilience, bouncing back from dips and reclaiming support levels with confidence. Its daily trading volume runs in the hundreds of millions, a clear sign of active investor participation.

The most significant development is Hyperliquid’s plan to launch its own stablecoin, USDH, with the community currently voting on its issuer. This strategic move could significantly expand its role in DeFi. Influential figures, like Arthur Hayes, have suggested that if the stablecoin supply surpasses $10 trillion globally, HYPE could climb as high as $5,000 per token under favorable conditions. While risks remain, including dilution concerns and sustainability questions, the bold vision makes HYPE one of the top crypto picks for high-risk, high-reward traders in 2025.

Which Crypto Should You Choose?

As the crypto market matures, identifying the top crypto picks requires balancing hype with fundamentals. Ripple is showing strength backed by ETF speculation, Bonk is proving it has real-world utility beyond memes, and Hyperliquid is chasing massive upside through stablecoin innovation. Yet, it is BlockDAG that stands out with unmatched presale momentum, ecosystem growth, and a Testnet Awakening already scheduled to validate its technology.

Each of these projects represents a different narrative, regulation, adoption, innovation, or disruptive presale strategy, and together they highlight where the market’s future opportunities lie.

For investors, the coming months could be pivotal, as supply crunches, institutional involvement, and technical milestones reshape the space. Those looking for the top crypto picks of 2025 may find these four names at the centre of the next wave of growth.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

