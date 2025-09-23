The post BlockDAG, XRP, BONK & Hyperliquid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 23 September 2025 | 01:00 Discover the top performing cryptos of 2025 with BlockDAG, XRP, BONK, and Hyperliquid. See presale momentum, ETF hopes, utility growth, and bold price goals. As 2025 unfolds, buyers are searching the market for the top performing cryptos that can bring both strength and sharp growth. With rules becoming clearer, ETFs adding new streams of money, and adoption spreading in DeFi, gaming, and real-world assets, the landscape is shifting fast. Ripple (XRP) is moving higher on ETF talk, Bonk (BONK) is stepping beyond memes into real use, Hyperliquid (HYPE) is gaining traction with stablecoin plans, and BlockDAG (BDAG) is breaking presale records with big results before launch. Each project carries a different strength: regulation, use cases, stability, or ecosystem scale. For those tracking the top performing cryptos of 2025, these names are shaping the story and adding urgency in today’s fast-moving space. 1. BlockDAG (BDAG): $410M+ Presale Run Shows Real Scale BlockDAG has quickly become one of the biggest stories in 2025, drawing major attention ahead of its launch. The numbers are clear: $410+ million raised, over 26.4 billion coins sold, and a base of more than 312,000 holders worldwide. Unlike many presales that remain only as plans, BlockDAG already has an active network with over 3 million users mining on the X1 Mobile App and 20,000 ASIC miners delivered worldwide. This shows adoption is in motion before the mainnet launch. Right now, the presale price is fixed at $0.0016 for a limited time, but early exchange listings are expected near $0.05, with long-term forecasts pointing to $1. That signals huge ROI potential, putting BlockDAG (BDAG) among the strongest top performing cryptos of this cycle. Adding pressure to the timeline, the Testnet Awakening launches September 25, designed to stress-test every core function before full… The post BlockDAG, XRP, BONK & Hyperliquid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 23 September 2025 | 01:00 Discover the top performing cryptos of 2025 with BlockDAG, XRP, BONK, and Hyperliquid. See presale momentum, ETF hopes, utility growth, and bold price goals. As 2025 unfolds, buyers are searching the market for the top performing cryptos that can bring both strength and sharp growth. With rules becoming clearer, ETFs adding new streams of money, and adoption spreading in DeFi, gaming, and real-world assets, the landscape is shifting fast. Ripple (XRP) is moving higher on ETF talk, Bonk (BONK) is stepping beyond memes into real use, Hyperliquid (HYPE) is gaining traction with stablecoin plans, and BlockDAG (BDAG) is breaking presale records with big results before launch. Each project carries a different strength: regulation, use cases, stability, or ecosystem scale. For those tracking the top performing cryptos of 2025, these names are shaping the story and adding urgency in today’s fast-moving space. 1. BlockDAG (BDAG): $410M+ Presale Run Shows Real Scale BlockDAG has quickly become one of the biggest stories in 2025, drawing major attention ahead of its launch. The numbers are clear: $410+ million raised, over 26.4 billion coins sold, and a base of more than 312,000 holders worldwide. Unlike many presales that remain only as plans, BlockDAG already has an active network with over 3 million users mining on the X1 Mobile App and 20,000 ASIC miners delivered worldwide. This shows adoption is in motion before the mainnet launch. Right now, the presale price is fixed at $0.0016 for a limited time, but early exchange listings are expected near $0.05, with long-term forecasts pointing to $1. That signals huge ROI potential, putting BlockDAG (BDAG) among the strongest top performing cryptos of this cycle. Adding pressure to the timeline, the Testnet Awakening launches September 25, designed to stress-test every core function before full…

BlockDAG, XRP, BONK & Hyperliquid

2025/09/23
Crypto News
  • 23 September 2025
  • |
  • 01:00

Discover the top performing cryptos of 2025 with BlockDAG, XRP, BONK, and Hyperliquid. See presale momentum, ETF hopes, utility growth, and bold price goals.

As 2025 unfolds, buyers are searching the market for the top performing cryptos that can bring both strength and sharp growth. With rules becoming clearer, ETFs adding new streams of money, and adoption spreading in DeFi, gaming, and real-world assets, the landscape is shifting fast.

Ripple (XRP) is moving higher on ETF talk, Bonk (BONK) is stepping beyond memes into real use, Hyperliquid (HYPE) is gaining traction with stablecoin plans, and BlockDAG (BDAG) is breaking presale records with big results before launch. Each project carries a different strength: regulation, use cases, stability, or ecosystem scale. For those tracking the top performing cryptos of 2025, these names are shaping the story and adding urgency in today’s fast-moving space.

1. BlockDAG (BDAG): $410M+ Presale Run Shows Real Scale

BlockDAG has quickly become one of the biggest stories in 2025, drawing major attention ahead of its launch. The numbers are clear: $410+ million raised, over 26.4 billion coins sold, and a base of more than 312,000 holders worldwide. Unlike many presales that remain only as plans, BlockDAG already has an active network with over 3 million users mining on the X1 Mobile App and 20,000 ASIC miners delivered worldwide. This shows adoption is in motion before the mainnet launch.

Right now, the presale price is fixed at $0.0016 for a limited time, but early exchange listings are expected near $0.05, with long-term forecasts pointing to $1. That signals huge ROI potential, putting BlockDAG (BDAG) among the strongest top performing cryptos of this cycle.

Adding pressure to the timeline, the Testnet Awakening launches September 25, designed to stress-test every core function before full release. This event is seen as a turning point that could spark heavy demand. For those waiting, the point is simple: the presale window is about to close, and the $0.0016 price may not return.

2. Ripple’s Push Toward ETF Speculation

Ripple (XRP) continues to show strength against much of the altcoin market, trading above US$3 while holding firm despite occasional volume dips. A surge of renewed interest has come from growing speculation around the possibility of an XRP ETF approval in the U.S. Such a move could reshape demand by opening access to mainstream institutional flows.

Adding more attention, XRP reserves spiked by 1.2 billion coins in a single day, a move many analysts saw as accumulation rather than selling. This signals confidence in upcoming events, whether linked to regulation or new products. Over the past week, XRP has outpaced wider market averages, keeping its status as one of the top performing cryptos in the large-cap space. Key resistance remains around US$3.60, with steady demand and ETF hopes creating room for more gains if conditions hold.

3. BONK Expands Its Reach Across Apps

Bonk (BONK), once seen only as a meme project, is now building more substance. Its integration into more than 400 apps within the Solana ecosystem, from DeFi tools to gaming and consumer-facing platforms, shows its growing role. BONK has also attracted institutional focus, with a multi-coin ETF filing that included BONK, and a $25 million backing from Safety Shot into Bonk.fun, tying it closer to real app-based growth.

Price action has stayed strong on a weekly view, though the volatility is clear, with 24-hour dips reminding traders of ongoing risks. Analysts identify key support between US$0.000018–0.000021 as levels to watch. Even so, BONK’s shift from meme culture to adoption-driven growth keeps it among the top performing cryptos for those tracking high-risk yet potentially rewarding plays.

4. Hyperliquid’s Bold Stablecoin Plan

Hyperliquid (HYPE) has quickly risen as one of the most followed projects this year, thanks to bold claims and technical momentum. Trading around US$55, HYPE has shown resilience, bouncing back from drops and holding key support. Its daily trading volumes reach into the hundreds of millions, a sign of strong activity in the market.

The most notable update is Hyperliquid’s plan to launch its stablecoin, USDH, with a community vote deciding the issuer. This move could extend its impact in DeFi. Figures such as Arthur Hayes have argued that if global stablecoin supply climbs past $10 trillion, HYPE could rise as high as $5,000 under strong market conditions. Risks remain, including dilution and sustainability, but the vision makes HYPE one of the top performing cryptos for those willing to embrace both risk and reward in 2025.

Weighing the Choices Ahead

As crypto matures, spotting the top performing cryptos means balancing excitement with core strength. Ripple is pushing forward with ETF speculation, Bonk is proving itself through wider adoption, and Hyperliquid is aiming high with stablecoin innovation. Yet, BlockDAG remains in focus with unmatched presale traction, a growing ecosystem, and its Testnet Awakening set to confirm its progress.

Together, these projects capture different stories: regulation, adoption, innovation, or presale momentum, showing where upcoming opportunities are building. For those watching closely, the months ahead may prove decisive, as supply shifts, institutional moves, and technical milestones define the next stage. Anyone tracking the top performing cryptos of 2025 will likely see these four names at the center of market growth.

