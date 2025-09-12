BlockDAG’s $0.0013 Deal Outshines ONDO and Avalanche in 2025’s Crypto Picks

The crypto world is filled with exciting moves, and three names are leading discussions: ONDO, Avalanche, and BlockDAG. ONDO is pushing tokenization into Wall Street products, while Avalanche is gaining attention through its Subnet architecture, which powers gaming and enterprise solutions. 

Yet, BlockDAG (BDAG) has turned heads with its $0.0013 special offer in Batch 30, now raising nearly $405 million and selling more than 26.2 billion coins. This limited-time price is tied to the upcoming Deployment Event in Singapore on October 1, making it one of the most highly anticipated presales of 2025. 

Combined with gamified Buyer Battles and miner shipments, BlockDAG is creating urgency that ONDO and Avalanche cannot match right now. Let’s break down why BlockDAG is stealing the spotlight.

ONDO Expands With Tokenised Wall Street Push 

Ondo Finance has launched Ondo Global Markets, a platform that introduces more than 100 tokenised stocks and ETFs to Ethereum. This move follows its earlier success in tokenised Treasuries, where it has already issued over $1 billion worth of products. 

By expanding into broader real-world assets, Ondo sets a new bar for integrating traditional finance with blockchain networks. The timing is also strategic, aligning with the SEC’s work on a unified licensing system that includes crypto, tokenised assets, and securities.

ONDO’s market activity has reflected this progress. After falling to $0.85, the coin bounced back to $0.96, with technical indicators suggesting a possible rise toward $1.05. Analysts have pointed out a falling wedge pattern, while tools like RSI and MACD show strong momentum building.

Ondo’s approach clearly focuses on bridging blockchain with established financial products. However, long-term success depends on how quickly institutions adopt tokenisation and how regulators finalize their framework. Until then, ONDO’s full impact remains tied to external factors.

Avalanche’s Subnet Growth and the $500 Hurdle

Avalanche (AVAX) continues to grow by using its Subnet architecture, allowing developers to build custom blockchains for specific needs like gaming and enterprise projects. Big names such as Shrapnel and Off The Grid have highlighted Avalanche’s potential, producing millions of game sessions and as many as 4.5 million daily transactions. Enterprises are also adopting the system: SK Planet has shifted its OK Cashbag program onto Avalanche, while Deloitte employs its Subnet for transparent disaster relief operations.

These Subnets directly boost AVAX’s demand because validators must lock 2,000 AVAX to participate in the main network. Combined with its fee-burning system, this mechanism supports scarcity and adds value.

Even so, Avalanche faces pressure from competitors like Ethereum Layer-2 solutions, Polygon, and Cosmos. For AVAX to touch $500, the network would need between 50–75 million daily transactions and total value locked (TVL) between $150–200 billion. The upcoming Etna Upgrade may reduce validator costs and improve Subnet links, but scaling to that level remains a major challenge.

BlockDAG: $0.0013 Special and the October Deployment Event

Among ONDO, Avalanche, and BlockDAG, it is BlockDAG that is catching attention thanks to its presale strategy. Currently in Batch 30, the coin is priced at only $0.0013, with nearly $405 million raised and 26.2 billion coins already sold. This limited-time offer is tied directly to the highly awaited Deployment Event in Singapore on October 1, a global showcase that will reveal BlockDAG’s technology, ecosystem, and development roadmap.

The Deployment Event is more than a presentation. It signals BlockDAG’s official shift from presale buzz to worldwide adoption. With live demonstrations and ecosystem rollouts planned, the event is expected to position BlockDAG (BDAG) as a serious contender in the market, bringing its features to a broader audience.

What makes BlockDAG’s presale especially engaging is the gamified Buyer Battles. This system rewards the most active daily buyers with leftover allocations, turning participation into a competitive experience. This approach has not only maintained steady demand but also generated excitement within the community, driving presale traction to new heights.

Alongside this, BlockDAG is proving its commitment to infrastructure. The rollout of X10 miners is already in progress, complementing the more than 2.5 million mobile miners currently active on the X1 Miner app. Together, these support a hybrid system powered by both Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Engagement, ensuring strong decentralisation and accessibility for users.

Unlike ONDO, which depends on regulatory progress, or Avalanche, which must scale massively to compete, BlockDAG delivers immediate opportunities. The combination of its special presale pricing, October Deployment Event, community-driven gamification, and miner network creates a strong case for BlockDAG as one of 2025’s top picks.

Closing Thought

ONDO and Avalanche have clear strengths, with ONDO advancing tokenisation and Avalanche building Subnet-powered ecosystems. Both, however, depend heavily on regulatory clarity and scaling hurdles for their long-term success. 

BlockDAG, priced at $0.0013 in Batch 30, offers a real-time entry point that others cannot match. With nearly $405 million raised, 26.2 billion coins sold, active miner shipments, and a mega Deployment Event in Singapore on October 1, BlockDAG stands out in 2025’s top crypto picks. 

Buyer Battles further boost demand and engagement, making the presale even more compelling. For those watching the market closely, BlockDAG offers one of the clearest opportunities available today. Waiting until after deployment could mean missing the most attractive deal of the year.

