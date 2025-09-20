The post BlockDAG’s $0.0013 Entry Draws Market Attention Ahead of Deadline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 00:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s $0.0013 entry is making headlines with nearly $410M raised, 26.3B coins sold, and the limited-time entry closing on Oct 1st. Occasionally, a single figure captures attention across crypto. This time, it isn’t a projection or a chart setup; it is a presale entry point. The $0.0013 price lock from BlockDAG (BDAG) has become more than a presale detail. It represents a marker of timing, reliability, and measurable progress. With more than 26.3 billion coins sold and nearly $410 million already secured, this price is not a teaser. It is a structured offer that continues to attract participants in large numbers. Once October 1st passes, the $0.0013 entry will close, and its significance could be remembered as one of those rare early-stage milestones. The $0.0013 Window Reflects More Than a Temporary Offer Many presales are defined by uncertainty, often shifting timelines and unclear goals. By fixing its presale price at $0.0013 until October 1st, BlockDAG has created a point of clarity in a crowded market. It is less about a discount and more about a defined statement: the project is setting a clear cut-off for early access. This approach has shown results. Over 26.3 billion BDAG coins have already been purchased. That momentum stems from demonstrated progress, not just speculation. A live Testnet, close to 20,000 miners distributed, and more than 3 million daily users of the X1 mobile miner all point to activity happening now rather than deferred promises. On top of this, the return profile is notable. The current batch price is $0.03, while the $0.0013 entry remains open for a limited time. That gap means an ROI of about 2,900% compared with batch 1. Even so, the project is keeping the entry level steady until October 1st, providing… The post BlockDAG’s $0.0013 Entry Draws Market Attention Ahead of Deadline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 00:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s $0.0013 entry is making headlines with nearly $410M raised, 26.3B coins sold, and the limited-time entry closing on Oct 1st. Occasionally, a single figure captures attention across crypto. This time, it isn’t a projection or a chart setup; it is a presale entry point. The $0.0013 price lock from BlockDAG (BDAG) has become more than a presale detail. It represents a marker of timing, reliability, and measurable progress. With more than 26.3 billion coins sold and nearly $410 million already secured, this price is not a teaser. It is a structured offer that continues to attract participants in large numbers. Once October 1st passes, the $0.0013 entry will close, and its significance could be remembered as one of those rare early-stage milestones. The $0.0013 Window Reflects More Than a Temporary Offer Many presales are defined by uncertainty, often shifting timelines and unclear goals. By fixing its presale price at $0.0013 until October 1st, BlockDAG has created a point of clarity in a crowded market. It is less about a discount and more about a defined statement: the project is setting a clear cut-off for early access. This approach has shown results. Over 26.3 billion BDAG coins have already been purchased. That momentum stems from demonstrated progress, not just speculation. A live Testnet, close to 20,000 miners distributed, and more than 3 million daily users of the X1 mobile miner all point to activity happening now rather than deferred promises. On top of this, the return profile is notable. The current batch price is $0.03, while the $0.0013 entry remains open for a limited time. That gap means an ROI of about 2,900% compared with batch 1. Even so, the project is keeping the entry level steady until October 1st, providing…

BlockDAG’s $0.0013 Entry Draws Market Attention Ahead of Deadline

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 06:25
1
1$0.010049-27.32%
Threshold
T$0.01672-3.51%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.09191+0.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08537-3.12%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003399-4.33%
Crypto News
  • 20 September 2025
  • |
  • 00:00

Discover why BlockDAG’s $0.0013 entry is making headlines with nearly $410M raised, 26.3B coins sold, and the limited-time entry closing on Oct 1st.

Occasionally, a single figure captures attention across crypto. This time, it isn’t a projection or a chart setup; it is a presale entry point. The $0.0013 price lock from BlockDAG (BDAG) has become more than a presale detail. It represents a marker of timing, reliability, and measurable progress.

With more than 26.3 billion coins sold and nearly $410 million already secured, this price is not a teaser. It is a structured offer that continues to attract participants in large numbers. Once October 1st passes, the $0.0013 entry will close, and its significance could be remembered as one of those rare early-stage milestones.

The $0.0013 Window Reflects More Than a Temporary Offer

Many presales are defined by uncertainty, often shifting timelines and unclear goals. By fixing its presale price at $0.0013 until October 1st, BlockDAG has created a point of clarity in a crowded market. It is less about a discount and more about a defined statement: the project is setting a clear cut-off for early access.

This approach has shown results. Over 26.3 billion BDAG coins have already been purchased. That momentum stems from demonstrated progress, not just speculation. A live Testnet, close to 20,000 miners distributed, and more than 3 million daily users of the X1 mobile miner all point to activity happening now rather than deferred promises.

On top of this, the return profile is notable. The current batch price is $0.03, while the $0.0013 entry remains open for a limited time. That gap means an ROI of about 2,900% compared with batch 1. Even so, the project is keeping the entry level steady until October 1st, providing one last chance before the next stage begins.

Real Adoption Behind the Urgency

In crypto, urgency is often linked to hype, online chatter, or temporary price pumps. BlockDAG has not relied on that approach. The urgency connected to its $0.0013 price point is supported by adoption already visible. More than 312,000 holders have taken part, with nearly $410 million raised to date. These are live results, not projections.

The significance of this price lock is how it matches clarity with certainty. There is no hidden condition or surprise extension. The price remains fixed until October 1st, and then it ends. Participants know the timeframe and the terms. That level of transparency has led to strong engagement and decisions at a scale that most presales rarely achieve.

This progress is not driven by speculation. The coin is already running miner hardware, rewarding mobile users through Proof-of-Engagement, and preparing for listings across 20 exchanges. By maintaining the $0.0013 entry while the batch rate sits at $0.03, BlockDAG is building reliability with each transaction.

A Critical Point Before the Cutoff

Being early in crypto is often something recognized after the fact. BlockDAG’s approach changes that outlook. At $0.0013, there is still room to act, but the timeline is short. With batch 30 set at $0.03, the difference between the batch price and the fixed crypto presale rate is significant. The $0.0013 level will close, and now the countdown is measured in weeks.

This setup also provides smaller buyers with something unusual: a clear entry and a direct incentive. There are no sliding scales or hidden adjustments. The structure is straightforward: the same $0.0013 price for all until October 1st. In a market where terms often change, this kind of certainty draws attention.

More than 26.3 billion coins have been sold, while the Awakening Testnet is active to support technical development. BlockDAG is showing that proof of progress is available even before the mainnet. What matters now is that the $0.0013 entry respects timing, and that timing is almost gone.

The Final Outlook

The $0.0013 entry point for BlockDAG is more than a figure; it is a marker of how early support is being recognized with value. Over 312,000 holders have already taken part, and the presale has raised nearly $410 million and sold 26.3 billion coins.

That price still stands until October 1st. After that, the entry moves higher. The current batch is already at $0.03, and momentum continues to rise. The closing window is not a message of marketing; it is a fixed deadline. Looking at past market patterns, the strongest positions in crypto are often taken before the chart shifts. This could be another example of that timing.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/why-traders-are-focused-on-blockdags-0-0013-entry-as-the-countdown-to-launch-begins/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Steve Miran was the only Fed governor to vote for a deeper rate cut after this week’s decision

Steve Miran was the only Fed governor to vote for a deeper rate cut after this week’s decision

Steve Miran says he’s not Trump’s puppet. On Friday, speaking on CNBC, Steve confirmed he was the only one at this week’s Fed meeting who voted for a faster and deeper interest rate cut. Two days earlier, the Federal Reserve reduced rates by 0.25 percentage points. Steve wanted more. “I will do independent analysis based […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.414-3.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08531-3.23%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001841-5.34%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 03:50
Partager
Amerikaanse Bitcoin reserve krijgt enorme boost – Michigan plant 10% BTC allocatie

Amerikaanse Bitcoin reserve krijgt enorme boost – Michigan plant 10% BTC allocatie

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De Amerikaanse staat Michigan zet een grote stap richting strategische crypto adoptie. Na maanden van politieke stilstand is het wetsvoorstel om tot 10% van de staatsreserves in Bitcoin te beleggen officieel in behandeling genomen. Dit gebeurde door de Government Operations Committee van het Huis van Afgevaardigden. De mogelijke impact op het nationale crypto beleid is groots. Als Michigan dit realiseert, zou het de vierde Amerikaanse staat zijn met een formele Bitcoin reserve. Wetsvoorstel HB 4087 Het voorstel, bekend als House Bill 4087, werd al in februari 2025 ingediend door Republikeinse vertegenwoordigers Bryan Posthumus en Ron Robinson. Toch bleef het stil, mede door politieke verdeeldheid en technische bezwaren over beveiliging en custody. Dat veranderde deze week, en het voorstel is na zeven maanden formeel doorgeschoven naar de tweede lezing en toegewezen aan de commissie. JUST IN: Michigan Strategic Bitcoin Reserve bill has progressed for the first time since February. It would allow 10% of state funds to be invested in Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/Akdhyj9Ggx — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) September 18, 2025 De wet zou het mogelijk maken om tot 10% van Michigans algemene en stabilisatiefondsen te beleggen in Bitcoin of andere cryptocurrencies, mits aan strikte veiligheidsnormen wordt voldaan. Denk aan het gebruik van gekwalificeerde custodians, private keys gecontroleerd door de staat en verplichte audits en penetratietesten. Volgens Kadan Stadelmann, CTO van Komodo Platform, is dit een fundamentele wijziging in hoe staten omgaan met kapitaalbeheer. “Hyperbitcoinization verspreidt zich via staten. Dit is niet meer te stoppen”, beweert Stadelmann. Impact op crypto en de Bitcoin koers De hervatting van de procedure valt samen met een bredere trend in de VS. Steeds meer staten (waaronder Texas, New Hampshire en Arizona) hebben al wetten aangenomen voor een strategische Bitcoin reserve. In totaal zouden 47 staten inmiddels wetgeving hebben overwogen, waarvan 26 nog actieve voorstellen hebben lopen. Bitcoin koers van de afgelopen maand. Bron: TradingView" width="750" height="435" /> De Bitcoin koers van de afgelopen maand. Bron: TradingView De keuze van Michigan wordt nog opmerkelijker gezien de recente stijging van de Bitcoin koers, die momenteel net onder de $ 117.000 noteert. Volgens Stadelmann is het idee dat Michigan ‘de top koopt’ onterecht. “Bitcoin is een geopolitiek strategisch bezit. Staten en naties gaan dit vanzelf accumuleren.” Mocht het voorstel worden aangenomen, dan zou Michigan mogelijk tot enkele miljarden dollars aan crypto aankopen. Dat zou niet alleen de Bitcoin koers kunnen beïnvloeden, maar ook druk zetten op buurstaten als Ohio, Illinois en Pennsylvania om niet achter te blijven. De dynamiek tussen staten lijkt daarmee een nieuwe stimulans voor adoptie te worden. Geopolitieke verschuivingen De discussie rond staatsreserves in Bitcoin raakt ook de bredere geopolitiek. In een wereld waarin de dollar zijn dominante rol mogelijk verliest, zoeken staten naar manieren om hun koopkracht te beschermen. Daarbij wordt Bitcoin steeds vaker genoemd als alternatief, naast traditionele activa zoals goud en zilver. Trump is embracing #Bitcoin and crypto and says that he wants to leave big banks behind by launching his own crypto token, “World Liberty Financial”. pic.twitter.com/2SXQIu9S6K — The ₿itcoin Therapist (@TheBTCTherapist) September 12, 2024 Onder het presidentschap van Donald Trump, die zich vaker positief heeft uitgesproken over crypto, lijkt er bovendien meer ruimte voor staten om eigen keuzes te maken. De federale overheid werkt aan een overkoepelende strategie, maar veel vooruitgang komt op dit moment vanuit de staten zelf. Eerder deze maand werd in het Huis van Afgevaardigden nog een begrotingsvoorstel aangenomen. Hierin werd gevraagd aan het ministerie van Financiën om de haalbaarheid van een nationale Strategic Bitcoin Reserve te onderzoeken. Het voorstel uit Michigan zou weleens kunnen dienen als voorbeeld voor wat er komen gaat. Nieuwe crypto bull run in aantocht? Het momentum rond de wet in Michigan laat zien dat crypto niet langer een onderwerp is voor start-ups of individuele beleggers alleen. In toenemende mate zijn het ook overheden en publieke fondsen die Bitcoin serieus nemen als strategisch bezit. De huidige stand van de CMC Crypto Fear & Greed Index. Bron: CoinMarketCap Als House Bill 4087 wordt aangenomen, kan dit niet alleen de weg vrijmaken voor verdere koersstijgingen, maar ook het begin markeren van een bredere institutionele bull run. Dit keer gebeurt het niet via Wall Street, maar via de Amerikaanse deelstaten. Ook bij dit positieve nieuws geldt, niet impulsief handelen. Zo houd je risico’s minimaal en kun je jezelf klaarmaken voor de volgende crypto die gaat stijgen. Ook presales kunnen goede investeringsopties zijn. Wil jij meehelpen aan de volgende evolutie van Bitcoin? Dan is Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) de ideale keuze. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is de eerste Bitcoin Layer 2 met smart contract ondersteuning, aangedreven door de razendsnelle Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Hiermee brengt Bitcoin Hyper niet alleen programmeerbaarheid naar Bitcoin, maar combineert het de veiligheid van Bitcoin met de snelheid en efficiëntie van moderne DeFi technologie. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) presale 2025 De Canonical Bridge zorgt voor non-custodial BTC transfers (zonder tussenpartij). Hiermee kunnen gebruikers Bitcoin eenvoudig wrappen en unwrappen, allemaal met lage latency en maximale veiligheid. Voeg daar presale staking beloningen en volledige token utility aan toe, en $HYPER wordt een volwaardig ecosysteem op zichzelf. Wat Bitcoin Hyper uniek maakt, is de eerlijke launch: geen VC’s, geen insiders, alleen publieke toegang. Je koopt $HYPER tijdens de presale met ETH, USDT, BNB of creditcard. Tokens kunnen worden ingezet voor staking, DAO governance, en toegang tot exclusieve dApps. Wordt nu onderdeel van de Hyper Nation, en help mee aan het ontketenen van de ware kracht van Bitcoin. Nu naar Bitcoin Hyper i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Amerikaanse Bitcoin reserve krijgt enorme boost – Michigan plant 10% BTC allocatie is geschreven door Christiaan Kopershoek en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Binance Coin
BNB$985.95+0.35%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.414-3.00%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,651.17-1.27%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/20 05:16
Partager
Teucrium CEO Highlights Growing XRP Liquidity After CME’s Big Move

Teucrium CEO Highlights Growing XRP Liquidity After CME’s Big Move

TLDR Teucrium CEO Sal Gilbertie praised the growing liquidity in the XRP ecosystem following CME Group’s announcement. CME Group plans to introduce options on XRP futures, alongside existing futures contracts, starting October 13, 2025. The new XRP options will be available in both standard and micro-sized contracts to cater to a broader audience. The move [...] The post Teucrium CEO Highlights Growing XRP Liquidity After CME’s Big Move appeared first on CoinCentral.
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000772-1.40%
Movement
MOVE$0.1266-5.59%
XRP
XRP$2.9884-2.98%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/20 06:44
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Steve Miran was the only Fed governor to vote for a deeper rate cut after this week’s decision

Amerikaanse Bitcoin reserve krijgt enorme boost – Michigan plant 10% BTC allocatie

Teucrium CEO Highlights Growing XRP Liquidity After CME’s Big Move

Could Ripple (XRP) Be the End of Correspondent Banking?

Rouanet Project Puts Amazon NFT Plan on Hold