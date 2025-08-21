BlockDAG’s $378M Silent Ascent Hints at a Future Top 50 Breakthrough

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 01:03
RealLink
REAL$0.05183+1.84%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.97-0.44%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004835-0.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1022+2.21%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003615+11.29%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13809+0.17%

Is BlockDAG The New Underdog? $378M Presale & 2660% ROI Could Push It Into the Top 50

In a market where flashy campaigns often overshadow real progress, many Layer 1 projects chase attention through big partnerships, celebrity nods, or nonstop promotion. BlockDAG has chosen a different route. Instead of chasing noise, it is building quietly, securing funding, users, and infrastructure before stepping fully into the spotlight.

That approach has already pulled in more than $378 million, placing it past the halfway mark toward its $600 million presale goal. Batch 29 coins are selling at $0.0276, a sharp rise from Batch 1, where gains now stand at 2,660%. Momentum has not slowed despite its lack of loud announcements.

By staying under the radar while making real progress, BlockDAG shows that strength can grow without constant hype. Analysts watching closely see signs that this quiet approach may pay off once it breaks into wider market attention.

 

Building Strength Before Spotlight

BlockDAG’s strategy has been careful and structured. Rather than rushing for quick exchange listings or price surges, it has focused on depth. More than 4,500 developers are shaping over 300 dApps, giving it one of the strongest pre-launch pipelines in the sector. Its hybrid Proof-of-Work and DAG design lets it process up to 10 blocks per second, which is faster than many rivals even after launch.

These features are not promoted with daily press updates. They are tested and refined with the belief that real performance will speak louder than marketing when the time comes. This steady approach has gained trust from a growing base that values solid groundwork over short-term buzz.

BlockDAG’s X1 mobile miner app has already attracted more than 2.5 million people, making it one of the largest user networks built before a mainnet launch in crypto history. Alongside this, over 19,300 ASIC miners have been sold, adding more than $7.8 million to presale totals. This shows traction not only with everyday participants but also with larger-scale mining setups ready to join the network.

This scale of engagement is rare before a project goes live. Many Layer 1 projects spend months after launch trying to gather a base community. BlockDAG has flipped that pattern, entering launch with an active audience already secured.

This matters for several reasons. Early users provide the first wave of transaction activity. They can participate in governance, staking, and network growth immediately. That kind of live engagement helps stabilize prices and creates a healthier start once public trading begins.

By building this core before launch, BlockDAG ensures it does not face the uphill battle of creating demand after the fact. Instead, it heads into the mainnet phase with momentum already baked in. This advance positioning gives it a strong edge over many rivals.

Why Analysts Are Watching Closely

The lack of hype-driven swings has not slowed demand. Each presale batch has sold out more quickly, and larger whale buys in later rounds highlight that big capital is paying attention. The pattern recalls early Bitcoin miners who built without noise but with conviction.

This quiet style creates a unique form of FOMO. Since the team avoids hyped announcements, the market speculates on what’s next. That curiosity, combined with the clear milestone of $378 million raised, builds an intrigue money can’t buy.

Analysts tracking Layer 1 projects point to BlockDAG’s rising sales and developer traction as strong signals. If current growth holds, some see BDAG reaching the $1 mark within 12–18 months of listing.

The Last Line

By steering clear of hype cycles, BlockDAG has held firm control over its path. There has been no rush to release products too early, no overpromises to satisfy short-lived attention. Instead, the roadmap, ecosystem scaling, and technical execution remain at the center.

This silent strategy could prove its strength. While rivals burn capital to stay in headlines, BDAG builds its way toward long-term staying power. More than $378 million secured, 25.2 billion coins sold, and over 19,300 miners sold make it clear that real progress is underway. By the time the broader market realizes the scale of this quiet rise, BlockDAG may already be standing among the top 50 cryptos.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.

Source: https://nulltx.com/blockdags-378m-silent-ascent-hints-at-a-future-top-50-breakthrough/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
U
U$0.019-6.67%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00008378+1.42%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0797-12.80%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Partager
Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate

Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate

TLDR: Wormhole Foundation is preparing a counter-offer to LayerZero’s $110M Stargate bid, requesting a five-day vote suspension. LayerZero’s $110M deal values Stargate assets below treasury levels, sparking Wormhole’s challenge for a fairer process. Stargate processed $4B in July bridge volume, showing 10x yearly growth and underscoring its rising market position. Stargate DAO treasury holds $92M [...] The post Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate appeared first on Blockonomi.
CreatorBid
BID$0.07434+4.24%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1196+0.41%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/08/21 02:05
Partager
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.010194-1.23%
WELL3
WELL$0.000126-0.47%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000074-5.12%
Partager
PANews2022/09/09 10:36
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Top Fed Official Michelle Bowman Says Staff Should Hold Small Amounts Of Crypto To Understand It