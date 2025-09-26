BlockDAG’s $408M Raise Put Bitcoin Hyper, Pepenode, And Pepeto To The Test In 2025, For The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Bitcoin Hyper is pitching speed and security as a Bitcoin Layer-2. Pepenode is leaning into the meme-coin comeback with gamified mining rewards. BlockDAG has shocked the market with $408 million raised and over 20 listings locked in. And Pepeto refuses to stay quiet, pushing past $6.8 million in presale, with staking live and a demo exchange already up.

Bitcoin Hyper Clears $15M In Presale

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) raised over $15 million in short order, including $200K in a single day. Framed as a fastest-in-class Layer-2 for Bitcoin, it promises Solana-style throughput while staying anchored to Bitcoin’s security. Developers can port from Solana with ease, opening DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and tokenised markets without Ethereum’s heavy costs.

Some dub HYPER a kind of “Bitcoin 2.0,” hoping for big gains as Bitcoin’s growth slows. With the presale at $0.012895, it’s already ticking higher, which means the entry window keeps narrowing.

But for many retail buyers, Pepeto looks cheaper and, arguably, more compelling. At just $0.000000155, with 226% staking rewards, Pepeto gives smaller investors the kind of early-stage upside Shiba and Dogecoin once delivered, and it has already rolled out its PepetoSwap demo exchange, something Hyper has yet to put on display.

Pepenode Raises $1M As Meme Hype Returns

PEPENODE is nearing the $1 million presale mark, offering a “Mine-to-Earn” loop where users build virtual rigs, upgrade them, and earn passive rewards while burning tokens to manage supply. Its gamified approach has gained traction, and some analysts suggest it could post 100x after launch if the current tailwind continues.

Still, Pepeto’s narrative is proving even stickier. Pepeto and Pepe share a 420 trillion supply, but Pepeto kept the letters T (Technology) and O (Opportunity) after Pepe “took” the rest. Rumors link figures from Pepe’s original circle to the effort, giving Pepeto a viral backstory that Pepenode can’t match. If Pepeto ever trades near Pepe’s current price level, presale buyers today could see staggering outcomes, multiplied further by its staking payouts and long runway.

BlockDAG Locks 20+ Listings And Raises $408M

BlockDAG has turned presales into pure arithmetic. With more than 20 exchanges already secured for launch, it is setting up a liquidity wave from day one. Over 26.3 billion BDAG are sold, $408 million raised, and the ecosystem already shows 312,000 holders and 3 million X1 mobile miners. Add 19,900 ASIC rigs delivered worldwide, and adoption looks undeniable.

Its design blends DAG efficiency with Proof-of-Work security and full EVM compatibility, appealing to builders who need scale. At $0.0013 per token, some analysts call it a bargain before listings, with projections that BDAG could reach $1 once liquidity tightens.

Yet Pepeto, while smaller today, offers something BlockDAG does not: meme energy fused with real utility. Its presale has pushed past $6.8 million, and the PepetoSwap demo is already online. For early-stage investors, Pepeto feels like catching Shiba before the run, whereas BlockDAG already looks priced for bigger wallets.

Final Takeaway : Is Pepeto The Real Best Crypto To Buy Now?

Bitcoin Hyper rides Bitcoin’s halo. Pepenode mixes memes with gamified mining. BlockDAG is setting fundraising records and heading to dozens of exchanges. But Pepeto blends viral meme power with a live demo exchange, staking at 226%, and the same supply mechanics as Pepe, all at a fraction of a cent.

With a presale entry of $0.000000155, Pepeto stands out as the token with the biggest asymmetric upside. If it even comes close to Pepe’s trading level, the multiples for early backers could dwarf anything the other presales can offer. The question many now ask is simple: Is Pepeto the next Pepe, Shiba Inu, or Dogecoin?

How To Buy Pepeto Now

Connect MetaMask or Trust Wallet

Go to the official site: pepeto.io

Choose USDT, ETH, BNB, or a credit card

Purchase at the current presale price of $0.000000155

Stake at 226% APY and hold as the project expands

Website: https://pepeto.io

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post BlockDAG’s $408M Raise Put Bitcoin Hyper, Pepenode, And Pepeto To The Test In 2025, For The Best Crypto To Buy Now appeared first on Coindoo.