BlockDAG’s Almost $410M Presale Could Surpass Solana by 2026

LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/17 23:00
From $0.0013 to $0.05: How BlockDAG’s Presale Nearing $410M Could Top Solana by 2026

Solana grabbed headlines in 2021, but a fresh challenger is taking center stage. BlockDAG (BDAG), a Layer 1 system mixing Directed Acyclic Graph scalability with Proof-of-Work protection, is moving fast to challenge big names like Solana, Ethereum, and Avalanche.

Now in Batch 30, BDAG has already raised nearly $410 million and reached 3 million+ miners through its network. With 19,900 physical miners sold and miner sales topping $7.9 million, BlockDAG is drawing attention like never before. Many now ask: by 2026, could this project be ahead of Solana?

The answer may come from its mix of advanced tech, global community, and well-timed delivery. BlockDAG is pulling all these threads together at once.

Solana’s Weak Points vs BlockDAG’s Growth

Solana often highlights speed with thousands of transactions every second. But it has suffered from repeated outages, high congestion, and an over-reliance on centralized validators. These flaws frustrate users and make developers cautious.

BlockDAG takes another route. It runs on DAG-powered consensus and secures it with Proof-of-Work. This design allows many transactions to process in parallel. It avoids bottlenecks from blockchains and can hit up to 15,000 TPS with faster confirmations. At the same time, it stays decentralized with energy-friendly mining.

Beyond tech, BlockDAG is building tools people actually use. Its X1 mobile app lets anyone mine coins daily. Its plug-and-play devices like the X10, X30, and X100 extend mining to homes and small businesses. These steps show a user-first path that even Solana has not matched.

Nearly $410M Raised in Batch 30: The Presale That Breaks Old Models

Unlike most Layer 1 launches that lean on venture capital, BlockDAG has taken a different path by relying fully on its global community. This move has allowed it to raise nearly $410 million across 30 presale batches, proving that strong demand can be built without outside backers. By selling over 26.2 billion coins during these rounds, BlockDAG has created a wide base of holders and avoided the risks of early insider sell-offs that usually pressure new projects.

Currently, BDAG is priced at $0.03 in Batch 30, but for a limited time, it is still available at just $0.0013. With the launch price projected at $0.05, early buyers are looking at a potential 2900% return.

This fair and open pricing model keeps both early and late buyers engaged. On top of that, major entries like $3.6M and $4.4M coin buys highlight strong demand from across the spectrum.

Proof of Growth: 3M X1 Miners and 19,900 Devices Sold

BlockDAG is proving its utility before launch. Over 3 million people are mining BDAG daily through the X1 app on Android and iOS. This gamified tool rewards coins for passive mining and has already reached users in more than 130 countries with no ad budget.

The physical side is just as strong. So far, 19,900 miners have been sold, driving more than $7.9 million in sales. Reviews and setups of the X10 are filling Reddit, YouTube, and X. Shipments are expanding to 2,000 units per week, while the X30 and X100 will release soon. This push is giving BlockDAG a mining footprint far bigger than most projects, even at mainnet.

BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet: 2900% ROI Meets Real Tech

The upcoming Awakening Testnet is where BlockDAG shows it is more than promises. Launching on September 25, it activates the core chain rather than a stripped demo. Features include UTXO removal for smoother ledgers, live explorer tools, account abstraction for smart contracts, Stratum Protocol miner sync, and groundwork for EIP-4337.

Unlike testnets that only simulate, this one runs real mining with connected devices. It allows stress testing and quality checks while coins are mined in real time. That means by mainnet, BlockDAG will already have proven miners, infrastructure, and apps in place.

The reaction has been huge. Analysts across Cointelegraph and social platforms now point to BlockDAG as a model of building during down cycles. They note that DAG speed, PoW security, and fair economics directly solve issues that Solana and Ethereum still face.

This mix has made experts compare BDAG’s long-term potential directly with top chains. With 2900% ROI potential, nearly $410M raised, and millions of miners already on board, the project is setting a new bar.

Closing Thoughts: Why BlockDAG at $0.0013 Stands Out

BlockDAG has built momentum without celebrity deals or VC funds. It relies on strong tools, clear pricing, and community-first design. And it works.

With almost $410 million raised, 3 million X1 miners, 19,900 miners sold, and $7.9 million in sales, BlockDAG is not waiting for the mainnet to gain traction. It already has it.

If its mainnet delivers, BlockDAG could not only rival Solana but also reshape how Layer 1 chains grow. At $0.0013 for a limited time, the coin offers both proof of progress and a chance to join early.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

