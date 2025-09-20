The race for top presale crypto coins in 2025 is heating up as people weigh proven adoption against new ideas. […] The post BlockDAG’s Almost $410M Presale Surpasses BlockchainFX and Pepenode: Key Insights for 2025 Growth appeared first on Coindoo.The race for top presale crypto coins in 2025 is heating up as people weigh proven adoption against new ideas. […] The post BlockDAG’s Almost $410M Presale Surpasses BlockchainFX and Pepenode: Key Insights for 2025 Growth appeared first on Coindoo.

BlockDAG's Almost $410M Presale Surpasses BlockchainFX and Pepenode: Key Insights for 2025 Growth

2025/09/20
The race for top presale crypto coins in 2025 is heating up as people weigh proven adoption against new ideas. BlockchainFX (BFX) is drawing notice with its plan for a multi-asset super app, while Pepenode (PEPENODE) is pushing a mine-to-earn system to stand apart from meme coins. Both approaches reflect different paths attracting community attention.

Still, the gap between bold concepts and actual delivery matters most for long-term confidence. BlockchainFX is closing in on $7 million raised, and Pepenode’s deflationary mining setup adds a twist to its story. Yet neither effort compares to BlockDAG (BDAG), now at Batch 30, with almost $410M raised. Clear miner reviews and measurable use prove BlockDAG’s adoption is real.

BlockchainFX Super App Gains Traction

BlockchainFX (BFX) is building its image as one of 2025’s standout presale crypto coins. The project is moving closer to the $7 million raised mark. Its coin is priced at $0.022 in presale, set to list later at $0.05, giving early buyers a direct entry point with clear upside.

Its appeal comes from being promoted as crypto’s first true super app. The system blends trading across coins, stocks, and forex, bringing multiple markets under one platform. BFX also highlights rewards tied to staking, which are supported through trading fees and buybacks. This creates ongoing activity that aims to support value.

Even with these plans, BlockchainFX is still in the development stage. The real question is whether people prefer betting on future growth or trusting proof of adoption. BlockDAG already shows proof through hardware, usage, and a global base, making it stand apart.

Pepenode Pushes Mine-to-Earn Scarcity

Pepenode (PEPENODE) is working to be seen as one of the top presale crypto coins by mixing meme culture with active use. Its gamified mine-to-earn system lets people buy virtual nodes, earn rewards, and burn supply at the same time. This setup builds a deflationary cycle, where coins become harder to get as more users take part.

Its reward system is tiered, giving stronger returns to those who join earlier. The coin is now priced at $0.0010407, with less than two days left before the next jump. Staking payouts are also high, with thousands of coins given out per block for up to two years. Even so, most of Pepenode’s story still centers on presale attention, not proven usage.

BlockDAG Miner Feedback Shows Real Use

BlockDAG’s main strength in 2025 is that it delivers more than just plans. The Batch 30 presale is active at $0.03 per coin, while a limited-time offer lets people access it at only $0.0013. With over 26.3 billion coins already sold and almost $410 million raised, BlockDAG is proving real demand. The rise equals a 2900% ROI across earlier batches, showing the strength of its rollout.

Miner’s feedback makes this even clearer. Across online platforms, reviews highlight unboxing, usage, and returns from BlockDAG’s X10 miners. The #BlockDAGX10 campaign has boosted community sharing, as people post their mining setups and discuss results. This visible proof has built confidence, showing that BlockDAG delivers more than promises.

The numbers confirm the scale. Nearly 19,900 X-Series miners have already shipped across 130 countries, with weekly supply now capable of handling 2,000 units. Alongside this, the X1 mobile miner has hit 3 million active users, turning mining into an easy option for a wide audience. This blend of hardware sales and app adoption proves BlockDAG is reaching both global and local levels.

Community activity also continues to rise. More than 312,000 unique holders are part of the network, with over 1,000 daily readers on Medium. In just the last month, BlockDAG added $40 million to its total, pushing momentum higher. Together, these numbers show that BlockDAG is not a concept waiting for launch, but a running system with growth, hardware, and active users worldwide.

Last Thoughts

BlockchainFX (BFX) and Pepenode (PEPENODE) highlight the variety of ideas shaping 2025’s presale space. BlockchainFX is building a multi-asset app, while Pepenode is turning memes into mine-to-earn scarcity. Both show creativity, but their progress is still tied to presale stage promises.

BlockDAG, on the other hand, already shows delivery. With more than 26.3 billion coins sold, almost $410 million raised, 19,900 miners in use, and 3 million app users, it stands as proof of adoption and unmatched scale across presale, hardware, and active global community growth. Add miner reviews and 2900% ROI, and BlockDAG is clearly leading over BlockchainFX and Pepenode in 2025.

