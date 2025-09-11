Homepage > News > Business > Block’s Proto Mining System: Making BTC mining efficient

Bitmain has held control of most of the ASIC market since roughly 2015. Jack Dorsey, however, seems to be making a run for it.

In August 2025, Block Inc., led by Dorsey, launched its Proto Mining System. This new BTC mining hardware is designed to compete with Bitmain, which is believed to control about 80% of the ASIC market. The system includes the Proto Rig, a modular ASIC miner, and Proto Fleet, which is free open-source software for mining operation management. The aim is to boost output, lower expenses, and spread out mining activities.

The Proto Rig is in use at Core Scientific’s (NASDAQ: CORZ) location in Dalton, Georgia, providing miners a way to handle increasing energy expenses and rapidly obsolete hardware. With the United States accounting for 44% of the world’s hash rate, Block’s system could reshape mining standards, address key industry problems, and build a more stable setup.

Standard ASICs last about three to five years before they’re outdated, meaning miners must spend a lot to replace them. The Proto Rig’s design lets miners upgrade hashboards individually, which could extend the hardware’s life by about 10 years and cut upgrade costs by 15–20% each time. It can deliver 819 terahashes per second (TH/s) at 14.1 joules per terahash (J/TH), making it 1.5 times more power-dense than older systems and compatible with new and old data centers. Proto Fleet makes it easier to adjust power, keep an eye on hash rate, and provide maintenance, which helps smaller operators without the cost of proprietary software.

The BTC block rewards were cut in half in April 2024 to 3.125 BTC, which put more pressure on miners’ profits, making efficiency very important. Electricity accounts for 70–80% of operating costs, and the increasing difficulty of the network means miners need high-performance hardware. The Proto Rig has a liquid-cooling option and modular fans that make it more energy-efficient. This is important because the industry uses 187.9 terawatt-hours yearly—more than some countries. Making the Proto Rig in the U.S. reduces supply chain challenges exacerbated by trade issues. This ensures faster deliveries and repairs for North American miners. Block’s work with Core Scientific shows how easily the Proto Rig can be scaled, as it fits into existing setups without requiring major changes. The Proto Rig also has good environmental benefits. It cuts down on electronic waste through modular upgrades, which addresses concerns about the ecological impact of BTC mining. Some communities, like Fannin County, Georgia, have even banned mining due to the noise from cooling systems and concerns over energy use. The Proto Rig’s efficiency could attract regulators and investors who care about green practices, positioning Block as a leader in mining technology.

Miners may not adopt it right away. Those used to Bitmain’s Antminer series, such as the S21 XP Hydro at 473 TH/s, may hesitate to switch due to compatibility issues and brand loyalty. Additionally, new competitors such as Auradine, which have innovative ASIC designs, are adding pressure. Miners will also have to deal with the high costs of converting to new systems, especially when the halving and unstable BTC prices are squeezing profits.

With an increase in institutional interest and ETF investments as a result of BTC’s recent price surges, The Proto Mining System is arriving at just the right moment. The system is modular and has open-source code. It’s easy for new people to get involved, which theoretically should lead to a more open community. This could create a fairer environment, allowing smaller miners to compete with larger operations. The Proto Rig prioritises affordability, high performance, and sustainability, but most importantly, provides a solution to the short lifespan of miners. This could be vital in reducing the industry’s reliance on major mining hubs in places like China and Kazakhstan, bringing hashrate back home to the United States.

In order for Block’s system to be successful, it will depend on whether it can gain support from miners and handle the challenges from competitors and the regulatory landscape. If widely adopted, the Proto Rig could revolutionize BTC mining by providing a cheaper and more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional hardware. By helping operators excel in an industry that is high-stakes and energy-intensive, Block’s innovation strengthens the U.S.’s position as a global leader in BTC mining. It could reshape the industry’s future for years to come.

Watch | Bitcoin mining in 2025: Is it still worth it?

